The Miz's wife Maryse made her presence known quite a bit throughout the match, until Edge's wife and fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix made a surprise appearance and chased Maryse away. This allowed Edge to deliver a Spear to The Miz for the win.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a win at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz.

WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Full Results (January 1, 2022)

The following are the full results of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Kickoff Show MatchShea[...] Jan 01 - The following are the full results of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, courtesy of Matt Boone of Rajah.com: Kickoff Show MatchShea[...]

Brock Lesnar Captures WWE Championship in Fatal 5-Way Match at WWE Day 1

In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-W[...] Jan 01 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event, "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar captured the WWE Championship in a Fatal 5-W[...]

Becky Lynch Defeats Liv Morgan to Retain Raw Women's Championship at WWE Day 1

"Big Time Becks" is still on top of Monday Night Raw's Women's Division, as she retained her championship against Liv Morgan at tonight's&nb[...] Jan 01 - "Big Time Becks" is still on top of Monday Night Raw's Women's Division, as she retained her championship against Liv Morgan at tonight's&nb[...]

Edge Defeats The Miz (w/ Maryse) at WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Returns

WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a win at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz. The Miz's[...] Jan 01 - WWE Hall of Famer Edge picked up a win at tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, defeating former two-time WWE World Champion The Miz. The Miz's[...]

RK-Bro Retain Raw Tag Team Championships Against Street Profits at WWE Day 1

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle continue to enjoy success as a tag team, as they retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at tonight'[...] Jan 01 - Randy Orton and Matt Riddle continue to enjoy success as a tag team, as they retained their Raw Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits at tonight'[...]

Drew McIntyre Defeats Riddick "Madcap" Moss at WWE Day 1

In the second match of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss after a Claymor[...] Jan 01 - In the second match of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, "The Scottish Warrior" Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick "Madcap" Moss after a Claymor[...]

The Usos Defeat The New Day at WWE Day 1 to Retain SmackDown Tag Team Championships

In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, the legendary series of matches between The Usos and The New Day continued, as The [...] Jan 01 - In the opening bout of tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view, the legendary series of matches between The Usos and The New Day continued, as The [...]

WATCH: WWE Day 1 Kickoff: Jan. 1, 2022

The following is the Kickoff Show for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event: [...] Jan 01 - The following is the Kickoff Show for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event: [...]

Roman Reigns Issues Statement Following News He Is Positive For COVID-19

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns posted the following statement on Twitter following the news he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be c[...] Jan 01 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns posted the following statement on Twitter following the news he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be c[...]

WWE Day 1 Chaos, Roman Reigns Tests Positive For COVID-19, Major Change To Main Event

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will now not be defending his title tonight against Brock Lesnar a[...] Jan 01 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and will now not be defending his title tonight against Brock Lesnar a[...]

These Wrestlers Are Now Confirmed Free Agents

It was noted earlier today that Danhausen is now a free agent, after his ROH contract expired. Following the hiatus of Ring Of Honor, sever[...] Jan 01 - It was noted earlier today that Danhausen is now a free agent, after his ROH contract expired. Following the hiatus of Ring Of Honor, sever[...]

Lio Rush Issues Statement On 'Swole Controversy', Tony Khan Approves

Lio Rush issued the following statement on Twitter following the Tony Khan-Big Swole controversy from New Year's Eve. "I want this to be clear.. I [...] Jan 01 - Lio Rush issued the following statement on Twitter following the Tony Khan-Big Swole controversy from New Year's Eve. "I want this to be clear.. I [...]

📺 WATCH: WWE The Bump - WWE Day 1 PPV Preview

WWE The Bump is back for a New Year's Day special previewing tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view The usual crew are joined by Bianca Belair, RAW Tag Tea[...] Jan 01 - WWE The Bump is back for a New Year's Day special previewing tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view The usual crew are joined by Bianca Belair, RAW Tag Tea[...]

It Might Be Something Or Nothing, Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Day 1 In Atlanta (SPOILER)

Olympic gold medalist and WWE RAW roster superstar Gable Steveson has been seen in Atlanta prior to tonight’s inaugural Day 1 pay-per-view,[...] Jan 01 - Olympic gold medalist and WWE RAW roster superstar Gable Steveson has been seen in Atlanta prior to tonight’s inaugural Day 1 pay-per-view,[...]

Title Match Seemingly Nixed From Tonight’s WWE Day 1 PPV

A match originally scheduled for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view may have been nixed. Last week, Sami Zayn won a 12 days of Christmas Gauntlet match[...] Jan 01 - A match originally scheduled for tonight's WWE Day 1 pay-per-view may have been nixed. Last week, Sami Zayn won a 12 days of Christmas Gauntlet match[...]

Matt Cardona And Chelsea Green Get Married In Las Vegas

Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have celebrated the end of the year with a wedding in Las Vegas. Britt Baker, Cody Rhodes, Taya Valkyrie, John Morriso[...] Jan 01 - Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have celebrated the end of the year with a wedding in Las Vegas. Britt Baker, Cody Rhodes, Taya Valkyrie, John Morriso[...]

On This Day [1/1]: WWE Monday Night RAW (January 1st, 2017) Highlights

On this day back in 2017, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW that saw Brock Lesnar getting into a chaotic brawl at the end. You can watch hig[...] Jan 01 - On this day back in 2017, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW that saw Brock Lesnar getting into a chaotic brawl at the end. You can watch hig[...]

Hardcore Holly Once Told A WWE Writer His Idea For A Storyline: "I Win The Title. That's It."

During an appearance on the ROH Strong podcast, former WWE writer Kevin Eck recalled Hardcore Holly pitching an idea to Brian Gewirtz. "Brian Gewir[...] Jan 01 - During an appearance on the ROH Strong podcast, former WWE writer Kevin Eck recalled Hardcore Holly pitching an idea to Brian Gewirtz. "Brian Gewir[...]

Jimmy Korderas Praises Edge and The Miz

Jimmy Korderas was recently a guest on the Sports VIBEtalks show on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he spoke about Edge's run as a bab[...] Jan 01 - Jimmy Korderas was recently a guest on the Sports VIBEtalks show on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he spoke about Edge's run as a bab[...]

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux Recall Putting Together "Fall And Prey" Theme Song With Triple H

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross spoke about working with WWE's creative team in NXT. "We were approached from [...] Jan 01 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Killer Kross spoke about working with WWE's creative team in NXT. "We were approached from [...]

JCW Dead End Results

JCW presented their Dead End event on January 1st from the Showboat in Atlantic City. The results are as follows: Frontman Jah defeated Edith Surr[...] Jan 01 - JCW presented their Dead End event on January 1st from the Showboat in Atlantic City. The results are as follows: Frontman Jah defeated Edith Surr[...]

Beyond Wrestling Heavy Lies The Crown Results

Beyond Wrestling brought their Heavy Lies The Crown event this past December 31st from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event was part of [...] Jan 01 - Beyond Wrestling brought their Heavy Lies The Crown event this past December 31st from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event was part of [...]

Johnny Knoxville Announces He Is Training For The Royal Rumble

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has taken to Instagram to announce his intentions to compete in the 2022 Royal Rumble. [...] Jan 01 - Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has taken to Instagram to announce his intentions to compete in the 2022 Royal Rumble. [...]

Sammy Guevara And Tay Conti Make Their Relationship Official

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have officially confirmed they are in a relationship. After weeks of speculation, and a recent announcement by the former[...] Jan 01 - Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti have officially confirmed they are in a relationship. After weeks of speculation, and a recent announcement by the former[...]