These Wrestles Are Now Confirmed Free Agents

It was noted earlier today that Danhausen is now a free agent, after his ROH contract expired.

Following the hiatus of Ring Of Honor, several wrestlers have now become free agents after their contracts expired at the end of 2021.

According to Fightful Select, that list includes Danhausen, Jonathan Gresham*, Silas Young, Mike Bennett, Josh Woods, Shane Taylor, Rhett Titus, Beer City Bruiser, and Brian Milonas.

There are likely more, but these are the ones confirmed so far.

These wrestlers are now free to sign with any other wrestling promotion they wish.

*Gresham has been a free agent for a while now.