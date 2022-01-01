It Might Be Something Or Nothing, Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Day 1 In Atlanta (SPOILER)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Olympic gold medalist and WWE RAW roster superstar Gable Steveson has been seen in Atlanta prior to tonight’s inaugural Day 1 pay-per-view, according to PWInsider.

Steveson has been training to wrestle in a WWE ring and is reported to be backstage with his brother Bobby Steveson who recently debuted on 205 Live as Damon Kemp.

Gable won the gold medal at the 125kg men’s freestyle event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

He signed a deal with the WWE on September 9, 2021 and as part of his deal will be allowed to attend the University of Minnesota for his senior year.

WWE is reportedly planning for Gable Steveson debut at WrestleMania 38. The company has also has plans for a new remote facility for Steveson in Minnesota near his college campus.

