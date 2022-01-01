Hardcore Holly Once Told A WWE Writer His Idea For A Storyline: "I Win The Title. That's It."

During an appearance on the ROH Strong podcast, former WWE writer Kevin Eck recalled Hardcore Holly pitching an idea to Brian Gewirtz.

"Brian Gewirtz, former WWE writer, now Dwayne Johnson's right-hand man, who apparently has a book coming out. He was telling us the story one time when I was a writer for WWE that they were encouraging talent to pitch ideas. If creative has nothing for you, so to speak, what's your idea? He said Bob Holly came up to him one day and said, 'I got an idea for one of them storylines.' Brian goes, 'Really, Bob, what is it?' 'I WIN THE TITLE!' That's it,"

Holly had an opportunity for the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar at the 2004 Royal Rumble, but was ultimately unsuccessful. The two had a feud based on a legitimately injury suffered by Holly, which the below match was a piece of.