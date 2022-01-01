Jimmy Korderas Praises Edge and The Miz

Jimmy Korderas was recently a guest on the Sports VIBEtalks show on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he spoke about Edge's run as a babyface.

"You could tell that he is having fun and he is enjoying it and you can feel it. It’s reflecting on us that he is having a great time and above all, from a business standpoint, he’s getting the reaction that the company desires. He comes out and he gets a huge pop and that’s a genuine thing. Again, feeding off that crowd reaction like we were talking about earlier. When he goes to the ring, he’s a great talker. It’s one of the things I don’t think people give him enough credit for. I think he’s very underrated for his promo ability – he’s a great talker. He tells great stories in the ring because that’s what it’s meant to be. I love using this line and I’ve said it I don’t know how many times like Rip Rogers said back in the day ‘in pro wrestling, we don’t sell motion, we sell emotion.’ Edge is one character that gets you emotionally invested in him as a babyface and he’s brilliant at it."

