Johnny Knoxville Announces He Is Training For The Royal Rumble

Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has taken to Instagram to announce his intentions to compete in the 2022 Royal Rumble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Knoxville (@johnnyknoxville)

This would tie in with the movie Jackass Forever, which hits theaters on February 4th.

Knoxville and other Jackass members have made various appearances on WWE television throughout the years. Here's a throwback to one of those appearances.