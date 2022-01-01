We're Looking For Live Coverage Event Reporters To Join WrestlingNewsSource.com

Happy New Year!

Would you like to join the WrestlingNewsSource.com news reporting team in 2022? Well now is your chance!

WNS is looking for reporters to join our live event coverage team to help provide results for RAW, NXT, IMPACT, and SmackDown on a weekly basis!

These roles are voluntary but a great place to build up a following and expose your work to hundreds of thousands of readers each and every week.

Requirments.

When applying please consider your commitment to this role. We require you to be around each and every week for the show(s) you decide to cover. It's up to you what format and style your live coverage takes as long as all the results are conveyed in a clear and consistent manner for our readers.

For example, Jonny Knapp covers weekly AEW events and PPVs, here is how he styles his reports, click here. He writes up the report during the event and posts it after the broadcast, during the show he posts key moments.

To apply.

Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com, noting the weekly show(s) you want to provide live coverage for, why you are suitable for the role, and any examples of previous writing work.