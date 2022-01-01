- PCO (c) def. Matt Tremont in an Open Challenge Match for the GCW Extreme Title.

GCW brought their 'Til Infinity event on FITE TV, which took place from inside the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

» More News From This Feed

GCW 'Til Infinity Results

GCW brought their 'Til Infinity event on FITE TV, which took place from inside the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The results are as follows: - PCO (c) def. Matt Tremont in a[...] Jan 01 - GCW brought their 'Til Infinity event on FITE TV, which took place from inside the Showboat Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The results are as follows: - PCO (c) def. Matt Tremont in a[...]

Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux Speak Highly Of WWE NXT 2.0 Stars

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about WWE NXT 2.0. “We have so many friends there that no matter what, we want everyone to be successful and ha[...] Jan 01 - During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about WWE NXT 2.0. “We have so many friends there that no matter what, we want everyone to be successful and ha[...]

Ricardo Rodriguez Wasn't Happy To Become Alberto Del Rio's Personal Ring Announcer

Ricardo Rodriguez was a guest on John Alba's One on One podcast, where he spoke about training wrestlers. “I’m living in Egypt. I’ve been there for a little over a year, 13 months[...] Jan 01 - Ricardo Rodriguez was a guest on John Alba's One on One podcast, where he spoke about training wrestlers. “I’m living in Egypt. I’ve been there for a little over a year, 13 months[...]

AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash Results (December 31st 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the very last wrestling show of 2021! We've had a lot happen over the last 12 months and AEW are here to make sure we get just the last drop of jui[...] Jan 01 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the very last wrestling show of 2021! We've had a lot happen over the last 12 months and AEW are here to make sure we get just the last drop of jui[...]

Shawn Dean Weighs In On Big Swole/Tony Khan Controversy

AEW star Shawn Dean has weighed in on the Big Swole/Tony Khan controversy. In case you missed all the drama, the controversy stemmed from the fact that Swole said in a recent interview that her AEW d[...] Dec 31 - AEW star Shawn Dean has weighed in on the Big Swole/Tony Khan controversy. In case you missed all the drama, the controversy stemmed from the fact that Swole said in a recent interview that her AEW d[...]

Lio Rush Lashes Out At Tony Khan For Comments About Big Swole / Diversity

Following Tony Khan's controversial comments about Big Swole heading tonight's AEW Rampage, in which Khan responded to an interview Big Swole did in which she criticized AEW for it's lack of div[...] Dec 31 - Following Tony Khan's controversial comments about Big Swole heading tonight's AEW Rampage, in which Khan responded to an interview Big Swole did in which she criticized AEW for it's lack of div[...]

Tony Khan Says Big Swole's Wrestling "Wasn't Good Enough", Let Her Contract Expire

Following a quote from Big Swole surfacing, sharing her views of AEW's lack of diversity, Tony Khan took to Twitter and responded by saying he let Swole go because of her wrestling ability not being u[...] Dec 31 - Following a quote from Big Swole surfacing, sharing her views of AEW's lack of diversity, Tony Khan took to Twitter and responded by saying he let Swole go because of her wrestling ability not being u[...]

American Television Icon Betty White Passes Away Aged 99

We are saddened to learn comedian and American icon Betty White has died, just weeks before a milestone 100th birthday White who had an impressive 8-decade career died at 9:30 AM Friday according to [...] Dec 31 - We are saddened to learn comedian and American icon Betty White has died, just weeks before a milestone 100th birthday White who had an impressive 8-decade career died at 9:30 AM Friday according to [...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Has Sold Out

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that next month’s Hard To Kill pay per view has officially sold out. The event is set to take place on January 8, 2022 from The Bomb Factory in Dallas Texas. The [...] Dec 31 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that next month’s Hard To Kill pay per view has officially sold out. The event is set to take place on January 8, 2022 from The Bomb Factory in Dallas Texas. The [...]

Rich Swann Has Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Rich Swann has tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he missed AAW Unstoppable last night in Chicago. Swann had been advertised to compete in [...] Dec 31 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Rich Swann has tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he missed AAW Unstoppable last night in Chicago. Swann had been advertised to compete in [...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Had 'Quite A Reaction' To Tony Khan Fan Sign

Vince McMahon reportedly had "quite a reaction" to a sign in the crowd on Monday's WWE RAW which referenced AEW President Tony Khan McMahon, who was not backstage at the event, reportedly ordered the[...] Dec 31 - Vince McMahon reportedly had "quite a reaction" to a sign in the crowd on Monday's WWE RAW which referenced AEW President Tony Khan McMahon, who was not backstage at the event, reportedly ordered the[...]

News On WWE’s COVID 19 Policy Heading Into 2022

As was previously reported, COVID-19 testing is no longer going to be required by WWE. In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he provided additional details regarding the po[...] Dec 31 - As was previously reported, COVID-19 testing is no longer going to be required by WWE. In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he provided additional details regarding the po[...]

Card For Tonight’s Final AEW Rampage of 2021 - Title Match Set

AEW will present tonight the last episode of AEW Rampage of the year, with the TNT title on the line in the main event. Below is a non-spoiler preview for tonight's event: - TNT Championship: Cody R[...] Dec 31 - AEW will present tonight the last episode of AEW Rampage of the year, with the TNT title on the line in the main event. Below is a non-spoiler preview for tonight's event: - TNT Championship: Cody R[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Declines Production Changes For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View

The WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event takes place tomorrow and the company is determined to make the event an annual one with must-see matches and Superstars. The event is the concept of WWE President Nic[...] Dec 31 - The WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event takes place tomorrow and the company is determined to make the event an annual one with must-see matches and Superstars. The event is the concept of WWE President Nic[...]

WWE Reveals New Name For NXT Title Belt

On next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 New Year’s Evil special, Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will go up against North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in a match that is set to unify the t[...] Dec 31 - On next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 New Year’s Evil special, Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will go up against North American Champion Carmelo Hayes in a match that is set to unify the t[...]

PHOTO: Braun Strowman Reveals New Look

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has a new look. On Instagram, Scherr posted a photo of himself at a recent meet & greet with an alligator dressed as ‘Alligator Lo[...] Dec 30 - Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has a new look. On Instagram, Scherr posted a photo of himself at a recent meet & greet with an alligator dressed as ‘Alligator Lo[...]

Final Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT Drops Below 1 Million Viewers

AEW Dynamite on TNT for the December 29 episode pulled in 975,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 1,020,000 viewers. The 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which [...] Dec 30 - AEW Dynamite on TNT for the December 29 episode pulled in 975,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 1,020,000 viewers. The 2-hour broadcast scored a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which [...]

Miro Reportedly Dealing With An Undisclosed Injury

AEW star Miro has recently featured in a series of vignettes on AEW television, in which he’s teasing a return to be stronger than ever. The real reason he has not been in the ring of late is t[...] Dec 30 - AEW star Miro has recently featured in a series of vignettes on AEW television, in which he’s teasing a return to be stronger than ever. The real reason he has not been in the ring of late is t[...]

Drew McIntyre Comments On Jeff Hardy Incident At Recent WWE Live Event

Drew McIntyre was involved in Jeff Hardy’s last match in WWE back on December 4, at a WWE Live event in Edinburg, Texas. McIntyre was asked about the incident which saw Hardy take off into the [...] Dec 30 - Drew McIntyre was involved in Jeff Hardy’s last match in WWE back on December 4, at a WWE Live event in Edinburg, Texas. McIntyre was asked about the incident which saw Hardy take off into the [...]

GCW President Brett Lauderdale Doesn't Want GCW To Be On Television

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, GCW president Brett Lauderdale spoke about the possibility of following up on the Hammerstein Ballroom show earlier this year. “I think so. There i[...] Dec 30 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, GCW president Brett Lauderdale spoke about the possibility of following up on the Hammerstein Ballroom show earlier this year. “I think so. There i[...]

On This Day [12/30]: Wade Barrett Main Events 2011 SmackDown Against Randy Orton

On this day back in 2011, WWE brought an episode of SmackDown that featured Randy Orton taking on Wade Barrett in the main event. The full episode was put up on WWE's official YouTube channel. [...] Dec 30 - On this day back in 2011, WWE brought an episode of SmackDown that featured Randy Orton taking on Wade Barrett in the main event. The full episode was put up on WWE's official YouTube channel. [...]

Goldberg Explains What Went Wrong With Match Against Undertaker At Crown Jewel

Goldberg was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. “Taker, Yeah, 100%. Undertaker in Saud. I’d been out for a wh[...] Dec 30 - Goldberg was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. “Taker, Yeah, 100%. Undertaker in Saud. I’d been out for a wh[...]

Diamond Dallas Page Talks About Telling Stories In AEW

During an interview with Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about telling stories in AEW. For those who aren't aware, Page is partners with Steve Yu, whose production[...] Dec 30 - During an interview with Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about telling stories in AEW. For those who aren't aware, Page is partners with Steve Yu, whose production[...]

Minis Are Coming To MLW

MLW has announced that minis are coming to MLW Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The press release is as follows: Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Major League Wrestling (MLW&re[...] Dec 30 - MLW has announced that minis are coming to MLW Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The press release is as follows: Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Major League Wrestling (MLW&re[...]