Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux Speak Highly Of WWE NXT 2.0 Stars

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about WWE NXT 2.0.

“We have so many friends there that no matter what, we want everyone to be successful and have jobs.” “We want it to do well because if it doesn’t do well, that’s even more people that we care about out of jobs. So we want it to be successful. It’s different.” “I’ll say this, it maybe feels a bit more sterile compared to what it was for me. We understand why they’re trying to appeal to the largest market and we want it to do well. I prefer the old, grungy, underground NXT as well. But I just think there’s a lot of really talented people in that company. We want to see our friends do well.”

Kross spoke about Joe Gacy with positive energy too.

“I think Joe Gacy, what he’s doing right now is super interesting.” “I was a big fan of Right To Censor back in the day. Me personally, I love character work. Whether it’s in a movie, whether it’s in theater, whether it’s in wrestling. When people commit to playing a character and they’re super committed, I really enjoy that. I’m a big fan of embracing the whole ideology of larger than life. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with someone being relatable with the audience, or taking a social issue and characterizing that. I think it makes that interesting.” “But you put all that together and I think you have something really interesting to watch there. And Joe Gacy’s been in the business for a really, really long time. He has, in my opinion, a very large range of things he can do in the ring and as a character. Obviously Bronson, Rex Steiner, I think has a huge upside. Really nice kid, super humble, works his ass off. I met all of those guys when I was there when they were just hired coming up, and all of them have the right attitude.”

Scarlett followed up.