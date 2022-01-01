WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux Speak Highly Of WWE NXT 2.0 Stars
Posted By: Joe West on Jan 01, 2022
During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Scarlett Bordeaux spoke about WWE NXT 2.0.
“We have so many friends there that no matter what, we want everyone to be successful and have jobs.” “We want it to do well because if it doesn’t do well, that’s even more people that we care about out of jobs. So we want it to be successful. It’s different.”
“I’ll say this, it maybe feels a bit more sterile compared to what it was for me. We understand why they’re trying to appeal to the largest market and we want it to do well. I prefer the old, grungy, underground NXT as well. But I just think there’s a lot of really talented people in that company. We want to see our friends do well.”
Kross spoke about Joe Gacy with positive energy too.
“I think Joe Gacy, what he’s doing right now is super interesting.”
“I was a big fan of Right To Censor back in the day. Me personally, I love character work. Whether it’s in a movie, whether it’s in theater, whether it’s in wrestling. When people commit to playing a character and they’re super committed, I really enjoy that. I’m a big fan of embracing the whole ideology of larger than life. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with someone being relatable with the audience, or taking a social issue and characterizing that. I think it makes that interesting.”
“But you put all that together and I think you have something really interesting to watch there. And Joe Gacy’s been in the business for a really, really long time. He has, in my opinion, a very large range of things he can do in the ring and as a character. Obviously Bronson, Rex Steiner, I think has a huge upside. Really nice kid, super humble, works his ass off. I met all of those guys when I was there when they were just hired coming up, and all of them have the right attitude.”
Scarlett followed up.
“It’s also cool that a friend of ours, Daniel Vidot, and Gigi Dolin, when they first got to NXT, because there was a lot of people there, these people that were there, not Gigi but Daniel, they were there for years and didn’t really have a chance to be on TV yet.” “So it’s cool with NXT 2.0 there’s a lot of people that have been there for years, and now they’re getting the chance to shine. But the one thing I’m a little envious of is the girls there now are allowed to be a little more sexy.”
“That’s the new thing about NXT 2.0. Even with clothes sometimes that were really low cut, they’d look at me right before going out and go ‘you need a little mesh there.’ I’d be like ‘okay, alright, let me go fix that.’ Now I don’t think they have that rule anymore, so I’m a little jealous of that.”