Shawn Dean Weighs In On Big Swole/Tony Khan Controversy

AEW star Shawn Dean has weighed in on the Big Swole/Tony Khan controversy.

In case you missed all the drama, the controversy stemmed from the fact that Swole said in a recent interview that her AEW departure is down to the fact the company is not diverse enough, and Khan took issue with and fired back by revealing her wrestling wasn't good enough and this is why he let her contract expire.

Dean’s tweets:

“Shawn Dean @AEW Extras Coordinator…my official title in #AEW behind the scenes, a black male in the office, giving as many opportunities to minority talents as I can every single week. On the community team…raising awareness for inner city kids any chance I get…” “The things we are expecting can and will happen…Trust the process.”

Dean added in response to a fan: “Bro it’s not me doing any clown shoes, no dancing, none of that…Im part of the diversity fam…that’s all I’m saying…Swole feels how she feels..more power to her..I’ll never take away her feelings…this is me showing that I’m apart of the some diversity and working to help it.”