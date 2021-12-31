Lio Rush Lashes Out At Tony Khan For Comments About Big Swole / Diversity

Following Tony Khan's controversial comments about Big Swole heading tonight's AEW Rampage, in which Khan responded to an interview Big Swole did in which she criticized AEW for it's lack of diversity.

The original Tony Khan tweet read as follows:

The top 2 @AEW execs are brown (me & Megha)!! Jade, Bowens, Caster, Dante, Nyla, Isiah & Marq Quen all won on tv this month. The TBS Title Tournament has been very diverse. I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough. #AEWRampage Street Fight TONIGHT! https://t.co/NprF6I7D6G — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 1, 2022

Someone who has taken exception to this comment is a recent AEW signing: Lio Rush, who took to Twitter to demand and apology from Tony Khan for his comments.

Im not cool with any of this shit to be honest. — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 1, 2022

Nah — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 1, 2022

Nope — Lio Rush (@IamLioRush) January 1, 2022