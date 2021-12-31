American Television Icon Betty White Passes Away Aged 99

We are saddened to learn comedian and American icon Betty White has died, just weeks before a milestone 100th birthday

White who had an impressive 8-decade career died at 9:30 AM Friday according to law enforcement, and held the record for the longest running career for any woman in TV prior to her death starring in shows dating back to 1939.

White is perhaps most famous for her lead role as Rose Nylund in "The Golden Girls," which ran from 1985 to 1992.

At aged 92, White guest-hosted an episode of WWE RAW appearing alongside WWE Superstar Big Show at Staples Center in Los Angeles in 2014 screaming to the crowd: “I’m gonna kick some ass!”