IMPACT Wrestling Announces Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Has Sold Out

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that next month’s Hard To Kill pay per view has officially sold out. The event is set to take place on January 8, 2022 from The Bomb Factory in Dallas Texas.

The event will stream on FITE TV.

The current announced card for Hard To Kill 2022:

Triple Threat for the Impact World Title

Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)

ROH World Title Match

Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham (c)

Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact X Division Title Match

Steve Maclin vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The Influence’s Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood vs. The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay (c)

Knockouts Ultimate X

Chelsea Green vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace

Winner receives a future title shot.

Hardcore War

Heath, Rhino, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Violence By Design (Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering) and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson)

Jonah vs. Josh Alexander