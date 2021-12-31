Rich Swann Has Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

We wish Swann well!

AAW tested all of the wrestlers on the card. Fans were even offered tests.

Swann had been advertised to compete in an AAW Championship match versus Mat Fitchett.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Rich Swann has tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he missed AAW Unstoppable last night in Chicago.

» More News From This Feed

Shawn Dean Weighs In On Big Swole/Tony Khan Controversy

AEW star Shawn Dean has weighed in on the Big Swole/Tony Khan controversy. In case you missed all the drama, the controversy stemmed from the fact th[...] Dec 31 - AEW star Shawn Dean has weighed in on the Big Swole/Tony Khan controversy. In case you missed all the drama, the controversy stemmed from the fact th[...]

Lio Rush Lashes Out At Tony Khan For Comments About Big Swole / Diversity

Following Tony Khan's controversial comments about Big Swole heading tonight's AEW Rampage, in which Khan responded to an interview Big Swole di[...] Dec 31 - Following Tony Khan's controversial comments about Big Swole heading tonight's AEW Rampage, in which Khan responded to an interview Big Swole di[...]

Tony Khan Says Big Swole's Wrestling "Wasn't Good Enough", Let Her Contract Expire

Following a quote from Big Swole surfacing, sharing her views of AEW's lack of diversity, Tony Khan took to Twitter and responded by saying he let Swo[...] Dec 31 - Following a quote from Big Swole surfacing, sharing her views of AEW's lack of diversity, Tony Khan took to Twitter and responded by saying he let Swo[...]

American Television Icon Betty White Passes Away Aged 99

We are saddened to learn comedian and American icon Betty White has died, just weeks before a milestone 100th birthday White who had an impressive 8-[...] Dec 31 - We are saddened to learn comedian and American icon Betty White has died, just weeks before a milestone 100th birthday White who had an impressive 8-[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces Hard To Kill Pay-Per-View Has Sold Out

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that next month’s Hard To Kill pay per view has officially sold out. The event is set to take place on January 8,[...] Dec 31 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that next month’s Hard To Kill pay per view has officially sold out. The event is set to take place on January 8,[...]

Rich Swann Has Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Rich Swann has tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he missed AAW Unstoppable last night in [...] Dec 31 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Rich Swann has tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he missed AAW Unstoppable last night in [...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Had 'Quite A Reaction' To Tony Khan Fan Sign

Vince McMahon reportedly had "quite a reaction" to a sign in the crowd on Monday's WWE RAW which referenced AEW President Tony Khan McMahon, who was [...] Dec 31 - Vince McMahon reportedly had "quite a reaction" to a sign in the crowd on Monday's WWE RAW which referenced AEW President Tony Khan McMahon, who was [...]

News On WWE’s COVID 19 Policy Heading Into 2022

As was previously reported, COVID-19 testing is no longer going to be required by WWE. In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newslette[...] Dec 31 - As was previously reported, COVID-19 testing is no longer going to be required by WWE. In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newslette[...]

Card For Tonight’s Final AEW Rampage of 2021 - Title Match Set

AEW will present tonight the last episode of AEW Rampage of the year, with the TNT title on the line in the main event. Below is a non-spoiler previe[...] Dec 31 - AEW will present tonight the last episode of AEW Rampage of the year, with the TNT title on the line in the main event. Below is a non-spoiler previe[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Declines Production Changes For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View

The WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event takes place tomorrow and the company is determined to make the event an annual one with must-see matches and Supersta[...] Dec 31 - The WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event takes place tomorrow and the company is determined to make the event an annual one with must-see matches and Supersta[...]

WWE Reveals New Name For NXT Title Belt

On next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 New Year’s Evil special, Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will go up against North American Champion C[...] Dec 31 - On next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 New Year’s Evil special, Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong will go up against North American Champion C[...]

PHOTO: Braun Strowman Reveals New Look

Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has a new look. On Instagram, Scherr posted a photo of himself at a recent meet & gree[...] Dec 30 - Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has a new look. On Instagram, Scherr posted a photo of himself at a recent meet & gree[...]

Final Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT Drops Below 1 Million Viewers

AEW Dynamite on TNT for the December 29 episode pulled in 975,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 1,020,000 viewers. The 2-hour broadcast sco[...] Dec 30 - AEW Dynamite on TNT for the December 29 episode pulled in 975,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 1,020,000 viewers. The 2-hour broadcast sco[...]

Miro Reportedly Dealing With An Undisclosed Injury

AEW star Miro has recently featured in a series of vignettes on AEW television, in which he’s teasing a return to be stronger than ever. The re[...] Dec 30 - AEW star Miro has recently featured in a series of vignettes on AEW television, in which he’s teasing a return to be stronger than ever. The re[...]

Drew McIntyre Comments On Jeff Hardy Incident At Recent WWE Live Event

Drew McIntyre was involved in Jeff Hardy’s last match in WWE back on December 4, at a WWE Live event in Edinburg, Texas. McIntyre was asked abo[...] Dec 30 - Drew McIntyre was involved in Jeff Hardy’s last match in WWE back on December 4, at a WWE Live event in Edinburg, Texas. McIntyre was asked abo[...]

GCW President Brett Lauderdale Doesn't Want GCW To Be On Television

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, GCW president Brett Lauderdale spoke about the possibility of following up on the Hammerstein Ballroom sho[...] Dec 30 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, GCW president Brett Lauderdale spoke about the possibility of following up on the Hammerstein Ballroom sho[...]

On This Day [12/30]: Wade Barrett Main Events 2011 SmackDown Against Randy Orton

On this day back in 2011, WWE brought an episode of SmackDown that featured Randy Orton taking on Wade Barrett in the main event. The full episode wa[...] Dec 30 - On this day back in 2011, WWE brought an episode of SmackDown that featured Randy Orton taking on Wade Barrett in the main event. The full episode wa[...]

Goldberg Explains What Went Wrong With Match Against Undertaker At Crown Jewel

Goldberg was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. “Taker, Yeah, 100[...] Dec 30 - Goldberg was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. “Taker, Yeah, 100[...]

Diamond Dallas Page Talks About Telling Stories In AEW

During an interview with Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about telling stories in AEW. For those who aren't aware[...] Dec 30 - During an interview with Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about telling stories in AEW. For those who aren't aware[...]

Minis Are Coming To MLW

MLW has announced that minis are coming to MLW Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The press release is as follows: Tickets Available NOW[...] Dec 30 - MLW has announced that minis are coming to MLW Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The press release is as follows: Tickets Available NOW[...]

B-Fab Says WWE Contracts Are "Not Very Secure" And "A Scary Situation You Put Yourself In"

During an appearance with K & S WrestleFest for a virtual signing, B-Fab spoke about WWE contracts and how fragile they can be. “It&rsquo[...] Dec 30 - During an appearance with K & S WrestleFest for a virtual signing, B-Fab spoke about WWE contracts and how fragile they can be. “It&rsquo[...]

Big E: "I think right now it's just a great time for black men and women in our industry."

During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Big E spoke about black wrestlers having more opportunities in professional wrestling. &[...] Dec 30 - During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Big E spoke about black wrestlers having more opportunities in professional wrestling. &[...]

Karrion Kross To Play An Underground Fighter In A Movie

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux already have a post-WWE project lined up. During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Kross described[...] Dec 30 - Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux already have a post-WWE project lined up. During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Kross described[...]

WATCH: ROH Women's Division Wednesday (Chelsea Green vs. Janai Kai)

Ring of Honor has put out the latest ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, which features Chelsea Green taking on Janai Kai. The summary is as follow[...] Dec 30 - Ring of Honor has put out the latest ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, which features Chelsea Green taking on Janai Kai. The summary is as follow[...]