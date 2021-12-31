News On WWE’s COVID 19 Policy Heading Into 2022

As was previously reported, COVID-19 testing is no longer going to be required by WWE.

In an update from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, he provided additional details regarding the policy heading into 2022.

WWE will reportedly be following CDC guidelines and implementing a similar policy compared to professional sports leagues such as the NFL.

Keynotes:

- Masks must be worn backstage by all talent, staff, crew, or guests with their being mandatory fines for anyone failing to adhere to the policy.

- A vaccine and booster is recommended for everyone.

- Everyone that is vaccinated will be asked questions and be observed responding prior to entering the venue.

- Anybody that has symptoms will be required to take a test.

On testing, Meltzer noted the following:

“Anyone who tests positive and is not vaccinated will have a minimum ten days of quarantine as well as heart testing before they can return to work. Those who test positive and are fully vaccinated must be out for six days. Beginning on day five, if they are asymptomatic for 24 hours, they must pass two Antigen tests at least 24 hours apart before returning. Anyone in close contact with someone who tests positive is allowed to come to work but will be tested daily for five days after exposure if they show no symptoms.”