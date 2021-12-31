Vince McMahon Reportedly Declines Production Changes For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View

The WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event takes place tomorrow and the company is determined to make the event an annual one with must-see matches and Superstars.

The event is the concept of WWE President Nick Khan who wants the show to sit alongside WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, Survivor Series, SummerSlam, and Money in the Bank.

In a report from insider source, WrestleVotes they reveal Vince McMahon has reportedly declined various pitches to change the presentation of the PPV.

“in coordination w/ the Day 1 theme, multiple presentation ideas were discussed regarding the look & feel of tomorrow’s PPV. Everything from different rope colors, mat colors, camera angles etc and from what I’m told ALL were declined. Sheesh.”

Are you excited for the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view?