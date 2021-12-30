PHOTO: Braun Strowman Reveals New Look
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2021
Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has a new look.
On Instagram, Scherr posted a photo of himself at a recent meet & greet with an alligator dressed as ‘Alligator Loki’ from the Marvel Loki series.
Scherr notably was sporting a blond beard.
He posted:
“You just never know who’s gonna come meet ya!!!!! Pretty dope to sign an autograph for an #Alligator”
https://wrestlr.me/73058/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Dec 30
Dec 30 - Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr) has a new look. On Instagram, Scherr posted a photo of himself at a recent meet & gree[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - AEW Dynamite on TNT for the December 29 episode pulled in 975,000 viewers, which is down from last week's 1,020,000 viewers. The 2-hour broadcast sco[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - AEW star Miro has recently featured in a series of vignettes on AEW television, in which he’s teasing a return to be stronger than ever. The re[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Drew McIntyre was involved in Jeff Hardy’s last match in WWE back on December 4, at a WWE Live event in Edinburg, Texas. McIntyre was asked abo[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, GCW president Brett Lauderdale spoke about the possibility of following up on the Hammerstein Ballroom sho[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - On this day back in 2011, WWE brought an episode of SmackDown that featured Randy Orton taking on Wade Barrett in the main event. The full episode wa[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Goldberg was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. “Taker, Yeah, 100[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - During an interview with Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about telling stories in AEW. For those who aren't aware[...]
Dec 30 Minis Are Coming To MLW MLW has announced that minis are coming to MLW Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The press release is as follows: Tickets Available NOW[...]
Dec 30 - MLW has announced that minis are coming to MLW Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The press release is as follows: Tickets Available NOW[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - During an appearance with K & S WrestleFest for a virtual signing, B-Fab spoke about WWE contracts and how fragile they can be. “It&rsquo[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Big E spoke about black wrestlers having more opportunities in professional wrestling. &[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux already have a post-WWE project lined up. During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Kross described[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Ring of Honor has put out the latest ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, which features Chelsea Green taking on Janai Kai. The summary is as follow[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - WWE has announced on Thursday a match for the upcoming Day 1 Kickoff show. The company announced Cesaro and Ricochet will go up against Sheamus and R[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Tajiri will defend the MLW World Middleweight title against Jody Fleisch for World Pro Wrestling in the UK.&[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - Mads Krugger (formerly Logan Creed) has signed a new multi-year contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW). Krugger debuted for MLW in 2019 as Creed [...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently discussed the launch of WWE's NIL program on his The Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle believes the program is a g[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. This week[...]
Dec 30
Dec 30 - During the Thursday morning edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE Toni Storm departing WWE the reason for her departure from[...]
Dec 29 Mercedes Martinez Returns To AEW Mercedes Martinez made her return to All Elite Wrestling, helping Jade Cargill assault Thunder Rosa following a match in the TBS Championship tourname[...]
Dec 29 - Mercedes Martinez made her return to All Elite Wrestling, helping Jade Cargill assault Thunder Rosa following a match in the TBS Championship tourname[...]
Dec 29
Dec 29 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for the last ever episode of AEW Dynamite to be broadcast on TNT ahead of the move to TBS to avoid[...]
Dec 29
Dec 29 - Jake "The Snake" Roberts has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was[...]
Dec 29
Dec 29 - It is being reported that Jake Atlas worked AEW's Dark tapings last night. According to a fan attending the show, Tony Khan walked out and shook Atla[...]
Dec 29
Dec 29 - GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW C[...]
Dec 29 Toni Storm Granted Release From WWE Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn[...]
Dec 29 - Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn[...]