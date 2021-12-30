Miro Reportedly Dealing With An Undisclosed Injury

AEW star Miro has recently featured in a series of vignettes on AEW television, in which he’s teasing a return to be stronger than ever.

The real reason he has not been in the ring of late is that he is dealing with an undisclosed injury that he’s been dealing with for a while, according to a report from Fightful.

Miro lost the TNT Championship to Sammy Guevara on September 29 and it was believed at the time he dropped the belt due to injury.

He has not wrestled since mid-November.