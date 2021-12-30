Drew McIntyre Comments On Jeff Hardy Incident At Recent WWE Live Event

Drew McIntyre was involved in Jeff Hardy’s last match in WWE back on December 4, at a WWE Live event in Edinburg, Texas.

McIntyre was asked about the incident which saw Hardy take off into the crowd and not be seen again, he told Steven Muehlhausen of DAZN the following:

“For one, as usual, the internet can take something and blow [it] out of proportion. But all I’ll say on the matter is I just want what’s best for Jeff and for him to be healthy. As long as he’s good, as long as he’s healthy, as long as he’s happy with his family, then Drew McIntyre is happy.”

WWE reportedly drug tested Hardy backstage and believed he was under the influence of drink and/or drugs, although there are those who believe Jeff was clean and the test will prove that the company acted too hastily in releasing Hardy from his contract after he turned down company sponsored rehab.