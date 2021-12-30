Goldberg Explains What Went Wrong With Match Against Undertaker At Crown Jewel

Goldberg was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel.

“Taker, Yeah, 100%. Undertaker in Saud. I’d been out for a while and routine, everybody’s got a routine, and I kind of forgot my routine. So, on the way out, I headbutted the door. I don’t know where I am after that, I’ve got no idea what’s going on. I’m kind of getting to the ring and then we’ve got the spot where he moves and I hit the turnbuckle.”

“I try to take things as realistic as possible and I took it wrong. So, let’s just say I got another concussion right there and opened myself up pretty good. It’s the referee and the booker’s responsibility to call what’s going on in there. They’re on the mic and the headset and everything.”

“By the time he’d walk away, I’d go, ‘I don’t know what’s going on.’ It was a different answer every time and the fact is, I never should’ve done what I did, but I did, I tried to go through with it but unfortunately, it turned out to be a debacle. It’s a wonder that we both didn’t get smashed during that match. It was a very bad missed opportunity. Hey, at the end of the day, I was just trying to provide a better show for everybody else.”