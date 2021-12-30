Diamond Dallas Page Talks About Telling Stories In AEW

During an interview with Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about telling stories in AEW. For those who aren't aware, Page is partners with Steve Yu, whose production credits in AEW include the cinematic match between Darby Allin & Sting against Ricky Starks & Brian Cage at AEW Revolution.

"I leave a lot of this stuff to my business partner Steve Yu. I create the stories, he tells them. He tells them as good as they can be told. My guys are the reason why their stories, that they play out, Cody Rhodes put us in charge of all of that shit. I have a whole division that just does the stories for AEW. When they put them all together, we tell them. We're storytellers and we inspire people to believe, that's the biggest thing."

DDP is currently working on a reality series where he helps people struggling with their weight lose weight and get fit.