B-Fab Says WWE Contracts Are "Not Very Secure" And "A Scary Situation You Put Yourself In"

“It’s a sad situation because I don’t even know if you can call it a contract because most contracts have to be worked through until they are finished. With them being able to terminate whenever it’s more like an agreement than a contract. If you want to live your life, you can’t put your life on hold for this agreement because they can change it whenever they want. It’s kind of hard to plan what you want to do when you don’t know what’s going to happen day-to-day. It’s not very secure and it’s a scary situation to put yourself in. It’s very difficult to say if it’s even worth it. Now, people are moving from across the country to do this job and you can get cut in six months and you moved your entire life and family over here.“

During an appearance with K & S WrestleFest for a virtual signing, B-Fab spoke about WWE contracts and how fragile they can be.

GCW President Brett Lauderdale Doesn't Want GCW To Be On Television

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, GCW president Brett Lauderdale spoke about the possibility of following up on the Hammerstein Ballroom sho[...] Dec 30 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, GCW president Brett Lauderdale spoke about the possibility of following up on the Hammerstein Ballroom sho[...]

On This Day [12/30]: Wade Barrett Main Events 2011 SmackDown Against Randy Orton

On this day back in 2011, WWE brought an episode of SmackDown that featured Randy Orton taking on Wade Barrett in the main event. The full episode wa[...] Dec 30 - On this day back in 2011, WWE brought an episode of SmackDown that featured Randy Orton taking on Wade Barrett in the main event. The full episode wa[...]

Goldberg Explains What Went Wrong With Match Against Undertaker At Crown Jewel

Goldberg was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. “Taker, Yeah, 100[...] Dec 30 - Goldberg was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. “Taker, Yeah, 100[...]

Diamond Dallas Page Talks About Telling Stories In AEW

During an interview with Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about telling stories in AEW. For those who aren't aware[...] Dec 30 - During an interview with Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about telling stories in AEW. For those who aren't aware[...]

Minis Are Coming To MLW

MLW has announced that minis are coming to MLW Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The press release is as follows: Tickets Available NOW[...] Dec 30 - MLW has announced that minis are coming to MLW Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The press release is as follows: Tickets Available NOW[...]

Big E: "I think right now it's just a great time for black men and women in our industry."

During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Big E spoke about black wrestlers having more opportunities in professional wrestling. &[...] Dec 30 - During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Big E spoke about black wrestlers having more opportunities in professional wrestling. &[...]

Karrion Kross To Play An Underground Fighter In A Movie

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux already have a post-WWE project lined up. During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Kross described[...] Dec 30 - Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux already have a post-WWE project lined up. During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Kross described[...]

WATCH: ROH Women's Division Wednesday (Chelsea Green vs. Janai Kai)

Ring of Honor has put out the latest ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, which features Chelsea Green taking on Janai Kai. The summary is as follow[...] Dec 30 - Ring of Honor has put out the latest ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, which features Chelsea Green taking on Janai Kai. The summary is as follow[...]

Match Announced For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Kickoff Show

WWE has announced on Thursday a match for the upcoming Day 1 Kickoff show. The company announced Cesaro and Ricochet will go up against Sheamus and R[...] Dec 30 - WWE has announced on Thursday a match for the upcoming Day 1 Kickoff show. The company announced Cesaro and Ricochet will go up against Sheamus and R[...]

Tajiri Is Coming To The UK To Defend The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Major League Wrestling has announced that Tajiri will defend the MLW World Middleweight title against Jody Fleisch for World Pro Wrestling in the UK.&[...] Dec 30 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Tajiri will defend the MLW World Middleweight title against Jody Fleisch for World Pro Wrestling in the UK.&[...]

Mads Krugger Signs New Multi-Year Deal With MLW

Mads Krugger (formerly Logan Creed) has signed a new multi-year contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW). Krugger debuted for MLW in 2019 as Creed [...] Dec 30 - Mads Krugger (formerly Logan Creed) has signed a new multi-year contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW). Krugger debuted for MLW in 2019 as Creed [...]

Kurt Angle Has New Role In Mind To Help WWE Find New Talent

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently discussed the launch of WWE's NIL program on his The Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle believes the program is a g[...] Dec 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently discussed the launch of WWE's NIL program on his The Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle believes the program is a g[...]

AEW Rampage New Year's Eve SPOILERS - 12/31

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. This week[...] Dec 30 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. This week[...]

Latest News On Why Toni Storm Decided To Depart WWE

During the Thursday morning edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE Toni Storm departing WWE the reason for her departure from[...] Dec 30 - During the Thursday morning edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE Toni Storm departing WWE the reason for her departure from[...]

Mercedes Martinez Returns To AEW

Mercedes Martinez made her return to All Elite Wrestling, helping Jade Cargill assault Thunder Rosa following a match in the TBS Championship tourname[...] Dec 29 - Mercedes Martinez made her return to All Elite Wrestling, helping Jade Cargill assault Thunder Rosa following a match in the TBS Championship tourname[...]

AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash Results (December 29th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for the last ever episode of AEW Dynamite to be broadcast on TNT ahead of the move to TBS to avoid[...] Dec 29 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for the last ever episode of AEW Dynamite to be broadcast on TNT ahead of the move to TBS to avoid[...]

Jake Roberts Announces Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was[...] Dec 29 - Jake "The Snake" Roberts has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was[...]

Jake Atlas Worked AEW Dark Tapings Last Night

It is being reported that Jake Atlas worked AEW's Dark tapings last night. According to a fan attending the show, Tony Khan walked out and shook Atla[...] Dec 29 - It is being reported that Jake Atlas worked AEW's Dark tapings last night. According to a fan attending the show, Tony Khan walked out and shook Atla[...]

GCW Announces "Do Or Die" Rumble To Decide #1 Contender To Jon Moxley's GCW Championship

GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW C[...] Dec 29 - GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW C[...]

Toni Storm Granted Release From WWE

Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn[...] Dec 29 - Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn[...]

New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash 2021. AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bro[...] Dec 29 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash 2021. AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bro[...]

Booker T Comments On The Undertaker WWE Return Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on rumors that The Undertaker might return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Here is what he said o[...] Dec 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on rumors that The Undertaker might return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Here is what he said o[...]

“Superstar” Billy Graham Signs New WWE Contract

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has signed a new deal with WWE. Graham revealed the news on his official Facebook [...] Dec 29 - WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has signed a new deal with WWE. Graham revealed the news on his official Facebook [...]