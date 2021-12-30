WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Karrion Kross To Play An Underground Fighter In A Movie
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 30, 2021
Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux already have a post-WWE project lined up.
During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Kross described his role in an upcoming movie about an underground fighter.
Scarlett: I don't know where we're going to end up next, but we're going to do as many independent bookings as possible and travel as much as possible and enjoy the creative freedom.
Kross: I have bookings all the way from February to April. The people that have known me for a while and have been fans of my work, they were pretty blown away about the stuff that was coming out publicly about being released, but they were also excited and had basically reached out and were like, 'We would love to get you in this thing.' I'm not sure how much I can talk about it, but I think it's okay for me to say that I'm going to be playing an underground fighter in a very bad town. It'll be very violent, but also a dark comedy.
Scarlett: I have a very small role, but I'm in it as well.
Are you looking forward to seeing the completed project?
Minis Are Coming To MLW MLW has announced that minis are coming to MLW Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The press release is as follows: Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Major League Wrestling (MLW&re[...]
Mads Krugger Signs New Multi-Year Deal With MLW Mads Krugger (formerly Logan Creed) has signed a new multi-year contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW). Krugger debuted for MLW in 2019 as Creed and made his wrestling debut in 2012. PWInsider r[...]
AEW Rampage New Year's Eve SPOILERS - 12/31 AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. This week's Rampage will be a New Year's Eve edition. SPOI[...]
Latest News On Why Toni Storm Decided To Depart WWE During the Thursday morning edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE Toni Storm departing WWE the reason for her departure from the company. In a discussion with Bryan Alvarez,[...]
Mercedes Martinez Returns To AEW Mercedes Martinez made her return to All Elite Wrestling, helping Jade Cargill assault Thunder Rosa following a match in the TBS Championship tournament. Following the beatdown, Tony Khan took to Twi[...]
Jake Atlas Worked AEW Dark Tapings Last Night It is being reported that Jake Atlas worked AEW's Dark tapings last night. According to a fan attending the show, Tony Khan walked out and shook Atlas’ hand during his appearance, which may mea[...]
Toni Storm Granted Release From WWE Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn't due to the usual budget cuts excuse that's been[...]
