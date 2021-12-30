Karrion Kross To Play An Underground Fighter In A Movie

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux already have a post-WWE project lined up.

During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Kross described his role in an upcoming movie about an underground fighter.

Scarlett: I don't know where we're going to end up next, but we're going to do as many independent bookings as possible and travel as much as possible and enjoy the creative freedom.

Kross: I have bookings all the way from February to April. The people that have known me for a while and have been fans of my work, they were pretty blown away about the stuff that was coming out publicly about being released, but they were also excited and had basically reached out and were like, 'We would love to get you in this thing.' I'm not sure how much I can talk about it, but I think it's okay for me to say that I'm going to be playing an underground fighter in a very bad town. It'll be very violent, but also a dark comedy.

Scarlett: I have a very small role, but I'm in it as well.