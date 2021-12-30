Match Announced For WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Kickoff Show

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (c) vs. The Street Profits

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

The company announced Cesaro and Ricochet will go up against Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tag team match at the new event which takes lace on Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena.

WWE has announced on Thursday a match for the upcoming Day 1 Kickoff show.

GCW President Brett Lauderdale Doesn't Want GCW To Be On Television

During an interview with Busted Open Radio, GCW president Brett Lauderdale spoke about the possibility of following up on the Hammerstein Ballroom show earlier this year. “I think so. There i[...] Dec 30 - During an interview with Busted Open Radio, GCW president Brett Lauderdale spoke about the possibility of following up on the Hammerstein Ballroom show earlier this year. “I think so. There i[...]

On This Day [12/30]: Wade Barrett Main Events 2011 SmackDown Against Randy Orton

On this day back in 2011, WWE brought an episode of SmackDown that featured Randy Orton taking on Wade Barrett in the main event. The full episode was put up on WWE's official YouTube channel. [...] Dec 30 - On this day back in 2011, WWE brought an episode of SmackDown that featured Randy Orton taking on Wade Barrett in the main event. The full episode was put up on WWE's official YouTube channel. [...]

Goldberg Explains What Went Wrong With Match Against Undertaker At Crown Jewel

Goldberg was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. “Taker, Yeah, 100%. Undertaker in Saud. I’d been out for a wh[...] Dec 30 - Goldberg was recently a guest on the Pat McAfee show, where he spoke about his match against The Undertaker at Crown Jewel. “Taker, Yeah, 100%. Undertaker in Saud. I’d been out for a wh[...]

Diamond Dallas Page Talks About Telling Stories In AEW

During an interview with Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about telling stories in AEW. For those who aren't aware, Page is partners with Steve Yu, whose production[...] Dec 30 - During an interview with Bas Rutten, Butterbean & Rick Bassman, Diamond Dallas Page spoke about telling stories in AEW. For those who aren't aware, Page is partners with Steve Yu, whose production[...]

Minis Are Coming To MLW

MLW has announced that minis are coming to MLW Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The press release is as follows: Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Major League Wrestling (MLW&re[...] Dec 30 - MLW has announced that minis are coming to MLW Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The press release is as follows: Tickets Available NOW at MLWDallas.com. Major League Wrestling (MLW&re[...]

B-Fab Says WWE Contracts Are "Not Very Secure" And "A Scary Situation You Put Yourself In"

During an appearance with K & S WrestleFest for a virtual signing, B-Fab spoke about WWE contracts and how fragile they can be. “It’s a sad situation because I don’t even know[...] Dec 30 - During an appearance with K & S WrestleFest for a virtual signing, B-Fab spoke about WWE contracts and how fragile they can be. “It’s a sad situation because I don’t even know[...]

Big E: "I think right now it's just a great time for black men and women in our industry."

During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Big E spoke about black wrestlers having more opportunities in professional wrestling. “I think right now it’s just a great ti[...] Dec 30 - During an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Big E spoke about black wrestlers having more opportunities in professional wrestling. “I think right now it’s just a great ti[...]

Karrion Kross To Play An Underground Fighter In A Movie

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux already have a post-WWE project lined up. During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Kross described his role in an upcoming movie about an undergroun[...] Dec 30 - Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux already have a post-WWE project lined up. During an appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Kross described his role in an upcoming movie about an undergroun[...]

WATCH: ROH Women's Division Wednesday (Chelsea Green vs. Janai Kai)

Ring of Honor has put out the latest ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, which features Chelsea Green taking on Janai Kai. The summary is as follows: “Chelsea Green battles Janai Kai in th[...] Dec 30 - Ring of Honor has put out the latest ROH Women’s Division Wednesday, which features Chelsea Green taking on Janai Kai. The summary is as follows: “Chelsea Green battles Janai Kai in th[...]

WWE has announced on Thursday a match for the upcoming Day 1 Kickoff show. The company announced Cesaro and Ricochet will go up against Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tag team match at the new event [...] Dec 30 - WWE has announced on Thursday a match for the upcoming Day 1 Kickoff show. The company announced Cesaro and Ricochet will go up against Sheamus and Ridge Holland in a tag team match at the new event [...]

Tajiri Is Coming To The UK To Defend The MLW World Middleweight Championship

Major League Wrestling has announced that Tajiri will defend the MLW World Middleweight title against Jody Fleisch for World Pro Wrestling in the UK. Check out the announcement below: Followin[...] Dec 30 - Major League Wrestling has announced that Tajiri will defend the MLW World Middleweight title against Jody Fleisch for World Pro Wrestling in the UK. Check out the announcement below: Followin[...]

Mads Krugger Signs New Multi-Year Deal With MLW

Mads Krugger (formerly Logan Creed) has signed a new multi-year contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW). Krugger debuted for MLW in 2019 as Creed and made his wrestling debut in 2012. PWInsider r[...] Dec 30 - Mads Krugger (formerly Logan Creed) has signed a new multi-year contract with Major League Wrestling (MLW). Krugger debuted for MLW in 2019 as Creed and made his wrestling debut in 2012. PWInsider r[...]

Kurt Angle Has New Role In Mind To Help WWE Find New Talent

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently discussed the launch of WWE's NIL program on his The Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle believes the program is a great way for the company to find new talent: &l[...] Dec 30 - WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently discussed the launch of WWE's NIL program on his The Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle believes the program is a great way for the company to find new talent: &l[...]

AEW Rampage New Year's Eve SPOILERS - 12/31

AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. This week's Rampage will be a New Year's Eve edition. SPOI[...] Dec 30 - AEW taped this Friday’s Rampage episode after the Dynamite event on Wednesday night from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. This week's Rampage will be a New Year's Eve edition. SPOI[...]

Latest News On Why Toni Storm Decided To Depart WWE

During the Thursday morning edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE Toni Storm departing WWE the reason for her departure from the company. In a discussion with Bryan Alvarez,[...] Dec 30 - During the Thursday morning edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed WWE Toni Storm departing WWE the reason for her departure from the company. In a discussion with Bryan Alvarez,[...]

Mercedes Martinez Returns To AEW

Mercedes Martinez made her return to All Elite Wrestling, helping Jade Cargill assault Thunder Rosa following a match in the TBS Championship tournament. Following the beatdown, Tony Khan took to Twi[...] Dec 29 - Mercedes Martinez made her return to All Elite Wrestling, helping Jade Cargill assault Thunder Rosa following a match in the TBS Championship tournament. Following the beatdown, Tony Khan took to Twi[...]

AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash Results (December 29th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for the last ever episode of AEW Dynamite to be broadcast on TNT ahead of the move to TBS to avoid pre-emption! And AEW have treated us to a stacked[...] Dec 29 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for the last ever episode of AEW Dynamite to be broadcast on TNT ahead of the move to TBS to avoid pre-emption! And AEW have treated us to a stacked[...]

Jake Roberts Announces Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jake "The Snake" Roberts has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was bulletproof. Yes I’ve gotten Covid-19!!!!! [...] Dec 29 - Jake "The Snake" Roberts has taken to Twitter to reveal that he has been diagnosed with COVID-19. I’ve waited so long. Actually thought I was bulletproof. Yes I’ve gotten Covid-19!!!!! [...]

Jake Atlas Worked AEW Dark Tapings Last Night

It is being reported that Jake Atlas worked AEW's Dark tapings last night. According to a fan attending the show, Tony Khan walked out and shook Atlas’ hand during his appearance, which may mea[...] Dec 29 - It is being reported that Jake Atlas worked AEW's Dark tapings last night. According to a fan attending the show, Tony Khan walked out and shook Atlas’ hand during his appearance, which may mea[...]

GCW Announces "Do Or Die" Rumble To Decide #1 Contender To Jon Moxley's GCW Championship

GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW Championship. The belt in question is currently hel[...] Dec 29 - GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW Championship. The belt in question is currently hel[...]

Toni Storm Granted Release From WWE

Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn't due to the usual budget cuts excuse that's been[...] Dec 29 - Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn't due to the usual budget cuts excuse that's been[...]

New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash 2021. AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M), Jurassic Expr[...] Dec 29 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash 2021. AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M), Jurassic Expr[...]

Booker T Comments On The Undertaker WWE Return Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on rumors that The Undertaker might return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Here is what he said on his “Hall of Fame” podcast. &ldqu[...] Dec 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on rumors that The Undertaker might return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Here is what he said on his “Hall of Fame” podcast. &ldqu[...]

“Superstar” Billy Graham Signs New WWE Contract

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has signed a new deal with WWE. Graham revealed the news on his official Facebook page: “WWE Nostalgia Agreement Hello fans [...] Dec 29 - WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has signed a new deal with WWE. Graham revealed the news on his official Facebook page: “WWE Nostalgia Agreement Hello fans [...]