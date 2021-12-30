Tajiri Is Coming To The UK To Defend The MLW World Middleweight Championship
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2021
Major League Wrestling has announced that Tajiri will defend the MLW World Middleweight title against Jody Fleisch for World Pro Wrestling in the UK.
Check out the
announcement below:
Following his historic win over Atsuki Aoyagi to retain the World Middleweight Championship, Yoshihiro Tajiri has lined up another high profile title defense.
Cesar Duran has fast tracked another interpromotional championship bout, this time with the champ defending in the United Kingdom against top ranked British grappler Jody Fleisch. World Pro Wrestling will host the high profile title bout.
This marks the second international title defense by the World Middleweight Champion, with All Japan Pro Wrestling hosting the first title bout.
MLW.com has confirmed cameras will be rolling for this historic championship bout in the event a title change occurs.
In speaking with the “Japanese Buzzsaw,” Tajiri informed MLW.com that his goal as champion is to defend the world championship against the top ranked wrestlers of each country.
Will Tajiri continue his impressive reign as champion? Will Fleisch be crowned the first British world champ in MLW? Find out Saturday, February 19th.
