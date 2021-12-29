AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash Results (December 29th 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means! It's time for the last ever episode of AEW Dynamite to be broadcast on TNT ahead of the move to TBS to avoid pre-emption! And AEW have treated us to a stacked card in the home of AEW, Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. We also have the welcome return to commentary of JR who joins Excalibur & Tony Schiavone on the mics so with that out of the way, let's get straight to the wrestling!

JR Returns!

We get a full entrance for the return of Jim F'n Ross and it's well deserved. He looks great!

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) & The Hardy Family Office (Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) & Matt Hardy) w/ Tully Blanchard, Jora Johl & The Blade defeated The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix), Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) & Christian Cage w/ Alex Abrahantes via Pinfall (12:34)

We start off in the ring with as many wrestlers around the ring as humanly possible apparently as this 10-man tag with 4 others outside gets us underway. We start off with some actual wrestling between Cash Wheeler and Christian Cage and Jungle Boy comes in from the tag first but he's soon followed into the match by Dax and we get another brief one on one between these two. Jungle Boy actually has the advantage but Christian tags in and continues that momentum before giving it back to Jungle Boy who locks in the Snare trap and Cash breaks it up before things break down for the first time tonight. When things settle again it's Jungle Boy against Isiah Kassidy but Kassidy manages to tag in Quen and between Private Party and Matt Hardy, they manage to take out Jungle Boy.

.@Christian4Peeps smooth as butter with his strikes on #FTR!

The HUGE 10-man tag team match is happening right now!#AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!

Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/FXEvc42eA9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021

The team of FTR and HFO exchange tags to keep JB down in their corner until Jungle Boy manages to hit his comebacker lariat and then tags out to Penta and it's Lucha Bros turn to go wild and take out everyone in sight. Fenix almost pins Quen with a Senton Atomico but then he gets taken out with double team DDT from Private Party and then FTR tag into beat down Fenix. Dax almost pins him with a Gord Buster but Fenix fights back from the top rope and then takes out both of FTR with a moonsault and then in comes the hot tag of Luchasaurus for the first time in the match and he runs wild on everyone, clearing the ring of Private Party and then Isolating Dax for a Chokeslam. Penta tags himself in and attacks Dax with a Backstabber for two. Things break down once again as everyone tries to get involved and Luchasaurus ends out getting taken out by Matt Hardy but Fenix and Jungle Boy fly with Topes to take over. In the ring, Christian and Penta have an argument and FTR take advantage by hitting Christian with the Big Rig to get the win.

2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) & Daniel Garcia defeated Eddie Kingston & Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall (9:03)

Eddie Kingston came to fight! He rushes the ring on his entrance and then no sells 2point0's early attacks. The match almost breaks down early but the referee manages to stop that and back in the ring, Eddie takes over on Jeff Parker and then tags out to Ortiz who continues in the same vein of form. Jeff almost gets back into it but Ortiz is having none of it before tagging out to Santana and the most in form tag team in AEW dominate the match. Santana allows the tag out and in comes Daniel Garcia but Santana continues to dominate before hitting the three amigos. He chops Garcia into his corner and Eddie gets some cheap shots in before Ortiz tags in and continues to brutalise Garcia. Matt Lee gets a blind tag though and that allows Garcia and 2point0 to get on top for the first time as we head to break.

2point0 keep Ortiz down and they give him a taste before Garcia gets his chance to show off his expertise but he gets Eddie Kingston's fists to the face from nowhere as Eddie jumps in the ring. The referee sends him back out but 2point0 & Garcia keep Ortiz down in their corner. They make quick tags and Garcia uses his excellent submission game on Ortiz only for Eddie to jump in again. The ref removes him as we return from commercial and then Eddie Kingston finally gets tagged into the match. He attacks all three opponents at the same time but he wants Garcia most, attacking him with those Machine Gun Chops. He tags out to Santana and he and Ortiz are in control but Garcia takes out the knee of Kingston outside the ring and then Matt Lee rolls up Santana and grabs the tights to get the victory.

After the match, Garcia & 2point0 attack Kingston, Santana & Ortiz, taking out Santana with the ring bell until Jericho makes his return with Floyd the bat to make the save. Kingston and Jericho then argue in the middle of the ring and Ortiz keeps them apart.

.@Garciawrestling is a scoundrel, but @IAmJericho is back to even the odds #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/BinE1o7MQp — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 30, 2021

MJF Promo

Maxwell talks about "unsafe working conditions" because Sting threw him over the top rope and this wouldn't have happened in a safer wrestling company. He's really playing this "bidding war of 2024" perfectly. MJF then tells CM Punk that Punk he avoided him in the match last time and then tells Wardlow that he needs him to get into the Face of the Revolution Ladder match, win, then give his shot to MJF as per Wardlow's contract and then in comes Mark Sterling to explain this. MJF then says he's going to win the TNT title and the AEW Title and hold them simultaneously. God, I hope not!

Lucha Brothers Interview

Lucha Brothers are about to be interviewed by Tony Schiavone so Christian Cage demands that Jurassic Express get their title match next week and after running down Christian, Lucha Brothers accept.

Wardlow w/ Shawn Spears defeated Colin Delaney via Pinfall (1:24)

Spears sits on a chair on the ramp and watches on as Wardlow hits Delaney with a Clothesline and then hits the Powerbomb. He considers another and decides to do it. Once again, he ponders another and then he hits two in quick succession before pinning the corpse of Colin Delaney.

As Delaney leaves the ring past Spears, Shawn lays him out with a chair shot. Of course.

The Elite Promo

Brandon Cutler records the Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly & Bobby Fish and it's awkward as all hell as Cole tells them that they're the greatest team of all time. The Bucks say that Kyle hasn't even said hello to them and then Kyle speaks to Cole alone and then O'Reilly says tonight he'll find out if Cole has his back.

Dan Lambert In Ring Promo

Dan Lambert, flanked by the Men of the Year, cuts a promo on Cody Rhodes and Arn Anderson and then leads onto Brandi. Ethan joins in too with a joke about Brandi being a wrestler. Lambert heads back to Cody and criticises his tattoo which the crowd applaud. They applaud louder when they say that Cody doesn't deserve the title shit. Brandi comes out and tells Lambert that he's a less talented Paul Heyman and he says he prefers Jim Cornette. Brandi then asks Dan the last time a girl beat him up and he didn't have to pay for it because she'll do it for free. Lambert then threatens her and Dustin comes down to help calm things down but Ethan attacks him and then they leave

Bryan Danielson vs Hangman Adam Page Video Package

This rematch is going to be fucking great. I can't wait! Wonder who the judges are going to be!

Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling defeated Thunder Rosa via Pinfall (10:58) to advance to the Final of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament

Rosa attacks early with a low dropkick and Jade retreats outside so Rosa goes for a dive. Sterling intercepts and then gets taken out but Jade then takes over outside and hits a huge backbreaker. Rosa comes back with another low dropkick and then attacks the knee using the barricade. Rosa then gets tossed into the barricade as Jade manages to get back into the match once again. She tosses Rosa into the ring post and rolls her back into the ring but Rosa fights back and hits a Dragon Screw in the ropes on the injured leg but Jade explodes with a Pump Kick as we go to break.

Jade is struggling with her left leg but she's got so much power over Rosa that she manages to keep fighting back. Jade locks Rosa in a choke and then tosses her to the mat when she's done but Rosa fights back with kicks to the injured leg only for Jade to flatten her once again. We return from break after Jade drops Rosa on a Delayed Vertical Suplex and Rosa goes after the leg some more. She gets Jade grounded in the corner and she hits dropkicks on the leg but Jade fights back and hits a Samoan Drop on Rosa to get control and then Jade locks Rosa in a Torture Rack until her leg gives out. Rosa fights back once more then hits a Kneebreaker and locks in a Figure 4 but Jade drags herself to the ropes. Mark Sterling distracts the Ref and someone in a mask smashes a bottle over Thunder Rosa's head which allows Jade to hit Jaded and pin Thunder Rosa.

Who was that??? With that interference, @Jade_cargill advances to the finals of the TBS Tournament Finals to face @realrubysoho!



Catch #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!

Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/xx1oAW8bcr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021

Thunder Rosa attacks after the bell and then the masked attacker reveals herself to be Mercedes Martinez as she saves Jade and then they both attack Rosa until Ruby Soho makes the save.

😱It's the legendary @RealMMartinez under that mask!!!



Do not miss a minute of the action tonight here on #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!

Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/wUn6AP70nf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021

Riho vs Britt Baker Video Package

This match at Battle of the Belts should be great.

CM Punk In Ring Promo

CM Punk makes his Daily's Place debut to a huge ovation and Punk looks very happy to be in the home of AEW. Punk starts off by saying how great it is to see JR back. He then goes on about how great Daily's Place has been and that makes him think of Brodie Lee. He says the tribute show for Brodie made him want to come here and then that's lead him to think about MJF who is a twitter troll in the flesh, he hides behind a keyboard or FTR. MJF says he's done with Punk and Punk is fine with that because he got to team with Sting and Darby and beat him last week. Punk says he's looking towards bigger and better things, namely becoming AEW Champion. He says that MJF is a bigger wasted of Khan money than Tim Tebow which Jacksonville loves! He then finishes by quoting his pipebomb and telling MJF it would be a real shame if someone interfered in his quest for gold.

We don't know who will be more mad about this @The_MJF or Skip Bayless #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SoWM5tw3EF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 30, 2021

Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs Promo

Ricky welcomes JR back because now Taz can work on helping out Hook and then Ricky turns onto Dante and says that he should back off because he doesn't want another round with Powerhouse Hobbs.

Sammy Guevara Picture In Picture

Sammy comes out with his little written notes and talks about his title reign and vows that he'll beat Cody next year and win his title back as his New Year's Resolution.

.@SammyGuevara shares his New Years Resolutions with us. Will he be successful in achieving this goal in 2022?



It's #AEWDynamite: #NewYearsSmash LIVE on @tntdrama!

Reminder: #AEWDynamite moves to @tbsnetwork next Wed. Jan 5th 2022 🎉 pic.twitter.com/vTmclpSiLw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 30, 2021

Hikaru Shida Promo

Shida tells the professor to stop whining and just ask for a rematch because she won't back down.

Bryan Pillman Jr In Ring Promo

Schiavone asks Pillman about Malakai Black and Pillman talks for a while before finally getting to the point and challenging Malakai Black and promises next week, we'll see a new Bryan Pillman Jr. The lights go out and Malakai appears and then disappears. Where's Brody King, God damn it!

The Acclaimed Promo

The Acclaimed say that Bowens is going to beat Darby to ring in the new year.

"My Chemical Romance looking ass" are some solid last words #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/K7zmvlvHGt — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 30, 2021

Darby & Sting Promo

Immediate response as Darby says that he's ready for Bowens on Rampage!

Tay Conti & Anna Jay vs Penelope Ford & The Bunny Street Fight Video Package

What the title says, this match is set for Rampage too.

Bobby Fish, Adam Cole & Kyle O'Reilly defeated Best Friends (Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) via Pinfall (14:43)

Kyle O'Reilly starts off with Chuck Taylor as this match gets underway but Chuck soon retreats and allows Trent to come in and fight it out with O'Reilly. They're evenly matched and go back and forth until both men hit high boots and retreat as we now get Orange Cassidy vs Bobby Fish and it's great. Cassidy dodges Fish's kicks early but soon gets caught with a couple and retreats outside the ring. He gives Fish the run around until Cole jumps him. Fish tags Cole in and Cassidy actually outwrestles him before tagging out and all three of Best Friends attack Cole and then they clear the ring of O'Reilly and Fish but then their hug gets broken up by Cole. Taylor has the match under control until he gets caught in the ropes with a Dragon Screw as we head to break. Throughout commercial, Chuck takes the beating from all three of Cole, O'Reilly and Fish.

As we return from the break, Taylor makes a comeback and manages to tag out to Trent who runs wild on all of his opponents and then hits the Half and Half on Fish and then hits a brutal looking DDT on O'Reilly for a two. O'Reilly tags out to Fish and both of them attack Trent, focussing on the neck of Trent and Orange manages to get the tag in. Cassidy takes out O'Reilly and Fish then hits Stundog Millionaire on Cole but Fish and O'Reilly intercept him and take him out. Cole becomes the legal man and then all three men hit moves on Cassidy but Chuck breaks up the pin. Fish and Trent fight on the ramp and then Fish takes him out. Chuck takes out Bobby. Cole goes to hit the Panama sunrise on Chuck but Taylor counters and takes out Fish and O'Reilly with a dive and then Trent hits a Spear on Cole. Cassidy gets a two from the Dive from the top and then Cole is hit with a Beach Break which is broken up by O'Reilly and Fish. Kyle tags in to become legal and tries to attack Orange but Orange fights back and it leads to O'Reilly kicking Cole off the apron and then Cassidy rolls him up for two. Best Friends come in and finally give us the hug before Cutler runs out to make a distraction and then the Bucks run out to Superkick the Best Friends and then O'Reilly and Fish hit the Chasing the Dragon and O'Reilly gets the pin and the Bucks go check on Cole.

A great way to end the AEW Dynamite TNT era. See you all on TBS. And TNT for Rampage Friday. And Youtube on Mondays and Tuesdays. AEW never stops. Follow me on Twitter too @0r4n93_C4551dy and have a great evening. Adios.