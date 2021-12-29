BREAKING *THIS SATURDAY* #GCWDie4This will host the first ever "DO or DIE Rumble". The winner will be crowned the #1 Contender to the GCW World Championship as we head towards the Hammerstein Ballroom! Tix: https://t.co/pao4INUnlD Watch LIVE on @FiteTV https://t.co/vbDbcy0rSB pic.twitter.com/99MaY4Io8u

GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW Championship. The belt in question is currently held by AEW's Jon Moxley, who won the belt at The Art Of War Games when he defeated Matt Cardona.

» More News From This Feed

GCW Announces "Do Or Die" Rumble To Decide #1 Contender To Jon Moxley's GCW Championship

GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW Championship. The belt in question is currently hel[...] Dec 29 - GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW Championship. The belt in question is currently hel[...]

Toni Storm Granted Release From WWE

Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn't due to the usual budget cuts excuse that's been[...] Dec 29 - Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn't due to the usual budget cuts excuse that's been[...]

New Match Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT

AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash 2021. AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M), Jurassic Expr[...] Dec 29 - AEW President Tony Khan has announced a new match for tonight’s AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash 2021. AEW Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M), Jurassic Expr[...]

Booker T Comments On The Undertaker WWE Return Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on rumors that The Undertaker might return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Here is what he said on his “Hall of Fame” podcast. &ldqu[...] Dec 29 - WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on rumors that The Undertaker might return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas. Here is what he said on his “Hall of Fame” podcast. &ldqu[...]

“Superstar” Billy Graham Signs New WWE Contract

WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has signed a new deal with WWE. Graham revealed the news on his official Facebook page: “WWE Nostalgia Agreement Hello fans [...] Dec 29 - WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has signed a new deal with WWE. Graham revealed the news on his official Facebook page: “WWE Nostalgia Agreement Hello fans [...]

Davey Richards Signs Multi-Year Contract With MLW

The following press release was issued: DAVEY RICHARDS SIGNS NEW MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH MLW “The American Wolf” sets future with Major League Wrestling Davey Richards has re-upped with Ma[...] Dec 29 - The following press release was issued: DAVEY RICHARDS SIGNS NEW MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH MLW “The American Wolf” sets future with Major League Wrestling Davey Richards has re-upped with Ma[...]

AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation SPOILERS - Jacksonville, FL

AEW taped episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation on Tuesday night at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of JJ Williams of F4Wonline.com. Dark Tony [...] Dec 29 - AEW taped episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation on Tuesday night at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of JJ Williams of F4Wonline.com. Dark Tony [...]

Jim Ross Announces He Is Cancer Free

Jim Ross has annouced some amazing news to end 2021. In an update on his skin cancer battle the legendary broadcast announcer revealed on Wednesday that the fight is over after weeks of radition trea[...] Dec 29 - Jim Ross has annouced some amazing news to end 2021. In an update on his skin cancer battle the legendary broadcast announcer revealed on Wednesday that the fight is over after weeks of radition trea[...]

Here Is Tonight's AEW Dynamite Preview

Here's what we can expect to see in store on tonight's AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash episode. It's going to air live from Dally's Palace in Jacksonville, Florida. * Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in a[...] Dec 29 - Here's what we can expect to see in store on tonight's AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash episode. It's going to air live from Dally's Palace in Jacksonville, Florida. * Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in a[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Results (December 28th, 2021)

WWE NXT 2.0. brought another episode tonight, and the results are as follows: Grayson Waller defeated Odyssey Jones Harland defeated Andre Chase via referee stoppage Tiffany Straton defeated Fall[...] Dec 28 - WWE NXT 2.0. brought another episode tonight, and the results are as follows: Grayson Waller defeated Odyssey Jones Harland defeated Andre Chase via referee stoppage Tiffany Straton defeated Fall[...]

AEW Dark Results (December 28th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for the final episode of AEW Dark for 2021, and boy are they ending the year with a big one. We have a perfectly sized 10 match card including a main [...] Dec 28 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for the final episode of AEW Dark for 2021, and boy are they ending the year with a big one. We have a perfectly sized 10 match card including a main [...]

Tommy Dreamer Names Wrestlers He Believes Had Best Runs Of 2021

During the latest Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer spoke about his favorite women's wrestler of 2021. "My number one on the top 10 women is ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. Another person who cam[...] Dec 28 - During the latest Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer spoke about his favorite women's wrestler of 2021. "My number one on the top 10 women is ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. Another person who cam[...]

WWE References AEW Star Hook During Veer Hype, Taz Responds

WWE's official Twitter account sent out a picture of the "Veer Is Coming To RAW" graphic that has been airing for several months, with the caption "Send Veer." This is a reference to a line CM Punk sa[...] Dec 28 - WWE's official Twitter account sent out a picture of the "Veer Is Coming To RAW" graphic that has been airing for several months, with the caption "Send Veer." This is a reference to a line CM Punk sa[...]

Rey Mysterio Reveals Why WWE Didn't Hire Him During WCW Invasion Storyline

During an interview on The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio spoke about the end of WCW and why he wasn't immediately signed to a WWE contract. "So, when the company was bought out I was told right off[...] Dec 28 - During an interview on The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio spoke about the end of WCW and why he wasn't immediately signed to a WWE contract. "So, when the company was bought out I was told right off[...]

Mick Foley Is Glad There's Competition In Wrestling, Thinks Bray Wyatt Will Benefit From WWE Release

During an interview with Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, Mick Foley discussed the career path of Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt. “Oh, wherever he decides to go will benefit from [...] Dec 28 - During an interview with Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, Mick Foley discussed the career path of Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt. “Oh, wherever he decides to go will benefit from [...]

Goldberg Is Injured, But Is Putting Off Surgery Until His WWE Run Is Over

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his current status in WWE. "This last time with Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep and you see the res[...] Dec 28 - Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his current status in WWE. "This last time with Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep and you see the res[...]

SmackDown Viewership Drops For Christmas Eve Edition

Showbuzz Daily has reported the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. The episode was taped the week before in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. The show featured[...] Dec 28 - Showbuzz Daily has reported the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. The episode was taped the week before in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. The show featured[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross Go In Depth On NXT, WWE Main Roster & More

During an appearance on Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled getting released from WWE. “To be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was coming. I felt like the situation could have been re[...] Dec 28 - During an appearance on Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled getting released from WWE. “To be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was coming. I felt like the situation could have been re[...]

WWE Has Reportedly Turned AJ Styles Face In Storyline With Omos

WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline. PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from Styles and thus Styles the heel. However, since his[...] Dec 28 - WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline. PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from Styles and thus Styles the heel. However, since his[...]

WWE Executive Bruce Prichard Reportedly Dealing With Undisclosed Health Issue

As previously reported several key executives were not at WWE RAW last night, including Vince McMahon. It was today reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard has been dealing with a hea[...] Dec 28 - As previously reported several key executives were not at WWE RAW last night, including Vince McMahon. It was today reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard has been dealing with a hea[...]

Updated WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card - Seven Matches Confirmed

Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes place on January 1, 2022 from Atlanta, Georgia. It s[...] Dec 28 - Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes place on January 1, 2022 from Atlanta, Georgia. It s[...]

Several Key Executives Including Vince McMahon Were Not At Monday's WWE RAW

WWE is currently in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak and several key WWE executives and producers were not backstage at Monday's RAW in Detroit, MI. Here is who was not backstage: - Vince McMahon- Br[...] Dec 28 - WWE is currently in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak and several key WWE executives and producers were not backstage at Monday's RAW in Detroit, MI. Here is who was not backstage: - Vince McMahon- Br[...]

WWE Producer Producer Leaves Company After Two Months

A report from PWinsider reveals James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) has left his role as a WWE producer because he feels that the role is not for him Yang, a former WWE Superstar was brought in as a Producer[...] Dec 28 - A report from PWinsider reveals James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) has left his role as a WWE producer because he feels that the role is not for him Yang, a former WWE Superstar was brought in as a Producer[...]

Omos Reportedly Went Home Before WWE RAW

A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot of production changes and the advertised AJ Style[...] Dec 28 - A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot of production changes and the advertised AJ Style[...]