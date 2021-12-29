WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
GCW Announces "Do Or Die" Rumble To Decide #1 Contender To Jon Moxley's GCW Championship
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 29, 2021
GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW Championship. The belt in question is currently held by AEW's Jon Moxley, who won the belt at The Art Of War Games when he defeated Matt Cardona.
Moxley successfully defend the belt against Nick Gage back in October.
BREAKING
*THIS SATURDAY*#GCWDie4This will host the first ever "DO or DIE Rumble". The winner will be crowned the #1 Contender to the GCW World Championship as we head towards the Hammerstein Ballroom!
Dec 29 - GCW has announced on their official Twitter that the upcoming Die 4 This event will feature a Do or Die Rumble to decide the #1 Contender to the GCW Championship. The belt in question is currently hel[...]
Dec 29
Toni Storm Granted Release From WWE Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn't due to the usual budget cuts excuse that's been[...]
Dec 29 - Toni Storm is gone from WWE, according to a report from Fightful. According to some within the company, Storm requested her release from WWE and wasn't due to the usual budget cuts excuse that's been[...]
Dec 29 - AEW taped episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation on Tuesday night at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of JJ Williams of F4Wonline.com. Dark Tony [...]
Dec 29
Jim Ross Announces He Is Cancer Free Jim Ross has annouced some amazing news to end 2021. In an update on his skin cancer battle the legendary broadcast announcer revealed on Wednesday that the fight is over after weeks of radition trea[...]
Dec 29 - Jim Ross has annouced some amazing news to end 2021. In an update on his skin cancer battle the legendary broadcast announcer revealed on Wednesday that the fight is over after weeks of radition trea[...]
Dec 29
Here Is Tonight's AEW Dynamite Preview Here's what we can expect to see in store on tonight's AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash episode. It's going to air live from Dally's Palace in Jacksonville, Florida. * Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in a[...]
Dec 29 - Here's what we can expect to see in store on tonight's AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash episode. It's going to air live from Dally's Palace in Jacksonville, Florida. * Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in a[...]
Dec 28
WWE NXT 2.0 Results (December 28th, 2021) WWE NXT 2.0. brought another episode tonight, and the results are as follows: Grayson Waller defeated Odyssey Jones Harland defeated Andre Chase via referee stoppage Tiffany Straton defeated Fall[...]
Dec 28 - WWE NXT 2.0. brought another episode tonight, and the results are as follows: Grayson Waller defeated Odyssey Jones Harland defeated Andre Chase via referee stoppage Tiffany Straton defeated Fall[...]
Dec 28
AEW Dark Results (December 28th 2021) It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for the final episode of AEW Dark for 2021, and boy are they ending the year with a big one. We have a perfectly sized 10 match card including a main [...]
Dec 28 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for the final episode of AEW Dark for 2021, and boy are they ending the year with a big one. We have a perfectly sized 10 match card including a main [...]
Dec 28 - WWE's official Twitter account sent out a picture of the "Veer Is Coming To RAW" graphic that has been airing for several months, with the caption "Send Veer." This is a reference to a line CM Punk sa[...]
Dec 28 - During an interview on The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio spoke about the end of WCW and why he wasn't immediately signed to a WWE contract. "So, when the company was bought out I was told right off[...]
Dec 28 - During an interview with Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, Mick Foley discussed the career path of Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt. “Oh, wherever he decides to go will benefit from [...]
Dec 28 - Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his current status in WWE. "This last time with Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep and you see the res[...]
Dec 28 - Showbuzz Daily has reported the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. The episode was taped the week before in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. The show featured[...]
Dec 28 - During an appearance on Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled getting released from WWE. “To be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was coming. I felt like the situation could have been re[...]
Dec 28 - WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline. PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from Styles and thus Styles the heel. However, since his[...]
Dec 28 - As previously reported several key executives were not at WWE RAW last night, including Vince McMahon. It was today reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard has been dealing with a hea[...]
Dec 28 - Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes place on January 1, 2022 from Atlanta, Georgia. It s[...]
Dec 28 - WWE is currently in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak and several key WWE executives and producers were not backstage at Monday's RAW in Detroit, MI. Here is who was not backstage: - Vince McMahon- Br[...]
Dec 28 - A report from PWinsider reveals James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) has left his role as a WWE producer because he feels that the role is not for him Yang, a former WWE Superstar was brought in as a Producer[...]
Dec 28
Omos Reportedly Went Home Before WWE RAW A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot of production changes and the advertised AJ Style[...]
Dec 28 - A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot of production changes and the advertised AJ Style[...]
Dec 28 - Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his return to professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 16. The opponent has yet to be named, but it will take place on January 4th under "catch wrestling rules." It[...]