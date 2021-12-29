Booker T Comments On The Undertaker WWE Return Rumors

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on rumors that The Undertaker might return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas.

Here is what he said on his “Hall of Fame” podcast.

“Honestly, I do not think we’re going to see The Undertaker in-ring at WrestleMania 38,” Booker said. “The thing is, can The Undertaker come back and do one more match? I’m sure he could, I’m sure. That’s what wrestlers do man, whether they can do it or not. It’s almost like, there’s the ring there, just push me and I’ll do the rest. “Can The Undertaker go out and do another match? Yes, I think he can, but I think for the nostalgia of The Undertaker, it’s too early to see him right now and really get our bang for our buck as far as, ‘Oh man, we’re going to see The Undertaker do it again!’ If he came back and did it now, I just don’t think we’d get that same feeling if we got it when people thought that he couldn’t do it. I think we’d get more out of something like that.”

Undertaker last wrestled in the cinematic Boneyard Match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Despite those who doubt he will step back in the ring at WrestleMania 38 he will likely have some involvement with the show being held in Texas.