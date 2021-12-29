WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation SPOILERS - Jacksonville, FL
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 29, 2021
AEW taped episodes of Dark and Dark: Elevation on Tuesday night at the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of JJ Williams of
F4Wonline.com.
Dark
Tony Nese defeated Alan Angels
Anna Jay (with Tay Conti and -1) defeated Dream Girl Ellie
Gunn Club defeated three enhancement talents
Marina Shafir defeated Valentina Rossi
Leyla Hirsch, Red Velvet, and Kris Statlander defeated three enhancement talents. Hirsch stole the pin from Statlander.
The Acclaimed defeated two enhancement talents
Jamie Hayter defeated Maddi Wrenkowsi
Dante Martin defeated an enhancement talent
Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Colt Cabana
Brian Pillman Jr defeated JD Drake (with Cezar Bononi)
Dark: Elevation
Shawn Spears and Wardlow defeated two enhancement talents when Spears won on his own, not tagging in Wardlow. Wardlow then powerbombed one of the men to a huge reaction.
Jake Atlas defeated Serpentico. Post match, Tony Khan congratulated Atlas on the stage.
Skye Blue defeated Angelica Risk
Jay Lethal defeated Troy Hollywood
QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solo defeated three enhancement talents
Too Fast Too Fuego defeated two enhancement talents
Bobby Fish defeated Rizyn
Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson (with Arn Anderson) defeated Chaos Project
Emi Sakura defeated an enhancement talent
Sammy Guevara defeated Ho Ho Lun
Diamante defeated an enhancement talent
Alan Angels, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson (with -1) defeated three enhancement talents
Brandi Rhodes defeated Ashley D’Amboise
Frankie Kazarian defeated Kaun
Tay Conti (with Anna Jay and -1) defeated Shalloncé Royal
John Silver, Alex Reynolds, and Preston Vance (with -1) defeated three enhancement talents
Nyla Rose (with Vickie Guerrero) defeated Kiera Hogan
Eddie Kingston defeated Bear Boulder
