Welcome back to the man with the black hat, as @JRsBBQ is on the call for #AEWDynamite on Wednesday night! pic.twitter.com/Ayc9XR9LQ9

The headliner is seeing the AEW in-ring debut of Kyle O’Reilly.

Here's what we can expect to see in store on tonight's AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash episode. It's going to air live from Dally's Palace in Jacksonville, Florida.

Here Is Tonight's AEW Dynamite Preview

WWE NXT 2.0 Results (December 28th, 2021)

WWE NXT 2.0. brought another episode tonight, and the results are as follows: Grayson Waller defeated Odyssey Jones Harland defeated Andre Chase via referee stoppage Tiffany Straton defeated Fall[...] Dec 28 - WWE NXT 2.0. brought another episode tonight, and the results are as follows: Grayson Waller defeated Odyssey Jones Harland defeated Andre Chase via referee stoppage Tiffany Straton defeated Fall[...]

AEW Dark Results (December 28th 2021)

It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for the final episode of AEW Dark for 2021, and boy are they ending the year with a big one. We have a perfectly sized 10 match card including a main [...] Dec 28 - It's Tuesday, you know what that means! It's time for the final episode of AEW Dark for 2021, and boy are they ending the year with a big one. We have a perfectly sized 10 match card including a main [...]

Tommy Dreamer Names Wrestlers He Believes Had Best Runs Of 2021

During the latest Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer spoke about his favorite women's wrestler of 2021. "My number one on the top 10 women is ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. Another person who cam[...] Dec 28 - During the latest Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer spoke about his favorite women's wrestler of 2021. "My number one on the top 10 women is ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. Another person who cam[...]

WWE References AEW Star Hook During Veer Hype, Taz Responds

WWE's official Twitter account sent out a picture of the "Veer Is Coming To RAW" graphic that has been airing for several months, with the caption "Send Veer." This is a reference to a line CM Punk sa[...] Dec 28 - WWE's official Twitter account sent out a picture of the "Veer Is Coming To RAW" graphic that has been airing for several months, with the caption "Send Veer." This is a reference to a line CM Punk sa[...]

Rey Mysterio Reveals Why WWE Didn't Hire Him During WCW Invasion Storyline

During an interview on The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio spoke about the end of WCW and why he wasn't immediately signed to a WWE contract. "So, when the company was bought out I was told right off[...] Dec 28 - During an interview on The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio spoke about the end of WCW and why he wasn't immediately signed to a WWE contract. "So, when the company was bought out I was told right off[...]

Mick Foley Is Glad There's Competition In Wrestling, Thinks Bray Wyatt Will Benefit From WWE Release

During an interview with Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, Mick Foley discussed the career path of Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt. “Oh, wherever he decides to go will benefit from [...] Dec 28 - During an interview with Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, Mick Foley discussed the career path of Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt. “Oh, wherever he decides to go will benefit from [...]

Goldberg Is Injured, But Is Putting Off Surgery Until His WWE Run Is Over

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his current status in WWE. "This last time with Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep and you see the res[...] Dec 28 - Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his current status in WWE. "This last time with Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep and you see the res[...]

SmackDown Viewership Drops For Christmas Eve Edition

Showbuzz Daily has reported the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. The episode was taped the week before in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. The show featured[...] Dec 28 - Showbuzz Daily has reported the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. The episode was taped the week before in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. The show featured[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross Go In Depth On NXT, WWE Main Roster & More

During an appearance on Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled getting released from WWE. “To be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was coming. I felt like the situation could have been re[...] Dec 28 - During an appearance on Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled getting released from WWE. “To be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was coming. I felt like the situation could have been re[...]

WWE Has Reportedly Turned AJ Styles Face In Storyline With Omos

WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline. PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from Styles and thus Styles the heel. However, since his[...] Dec 28 - WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline. PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from Styles and thus Styles the heel. However, since his[...]

WWE Executive Bruce Prichard Reportedly Dealing With Undisclosed Health Issue

As previously reported several key executives were not at WWE RAW last night, including Vince McMahon. It was today reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard has been dealing with a hea[...] Dec 28 - As previously reported several key executives were not at WWE RAW last night, including Vince McMahon. It was today reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard has been dealing with a hea[...]

Updated WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card - Seven Matches Confirmed

Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes place on January 1, 2022 from Atlanta, Georgia. It s[...] Dec 28 - Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes place on January 1, 2022 from Atlanta, Georgia. It s[...]

Several Key Executives Including Vince McMahon Were Not At Monday's WWE RAW

WWE is currently in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak and several key WWE executives and producers were not backstage at Monday's RAW in Detroit, MI. Here is who was not backstage: - Vince McMahon- Br[...] Dec 28 - WWE is currently in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak and several key WWE executives and producers were not backstage at Monday's RAW in Detroit, MI. Here is who was not backstage: - Vince McMahon- Br[...]

WWE Producer Producer Leaves Company After Two Months

A report from PWinsider reveals James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) has left his role as a WWE producer because he feels that the role is not for him Yang, a former WWE Superstar was brought in as a Producer[...] Dec 28 - A report from PWinsider reveals James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) has left his role as a WWE producer because he feels that the role is not for him Yang, a former WWE Superstar was brought in as a Producer[...]

Omos Reportedly Went Home Before WWE RAW

A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot of production changes and the advertised AJ Style[...] Dec 28 - A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot of production changes and the advertised AJ Style[...]

Shibata's Return Match At Wrestle Kingdom 16 Will Ban Striking

Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his return to professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 16. The opponent has yet to be named, but it will take place on January 4th under "catch wrestling rules." It[...] Dec 28 - Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his return to professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 16. The opponent has yet to be named, but it will take place on January 4th under "catch wrestling rules." It[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/27/2021)

The following are the results of the December 27, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Monday Night Raw... We open with Jimmy Smith, [...] Dec 27 - The following are the results of the December 27, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Monday Night Raw... We open with Jimmy Smith, [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff Appears on Monday Night Raw

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President, Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff is in attendance for tonight's episode of Raw. Bi[...] Dec 27 - WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President, Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff is in attendance for tonight's episode of Raw. Bi[...]

The Street Profits Win RK-Bronament on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to win the RK-Bronament. The Street Profits will now challenge Randy Orton and Matt Riddle for[...] Dec 27 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to win the RK-Bronament. The Street Profits will now challenge Randy Orton and Matt Riddle for[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 27th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! At least you will if you knew it was Monday before I told you as we're in the weird period of time after Christmas where you're not really sure what day it is. S[...] Dec 27 - It's Monday, you know what that means! At least you will if you knew it was Monday before I told you as we're in the weird period of time after Christmas where you're not really sure what day it is. S[...]

MLW Announces DEC0DED Series, First Episode To Be About Jacob Fatu

MLW has announced a new series called MLW DEC0DED which is set to air on Thursday, December 30th. The show is slated to be an all-access look at MLW talent and personnel. The press release is [...] Dec 27 - MLW has announced a new series called MLW DEC0DED which is set to air on Thursday, December 30th. The show is slated to be an all-access look at MLW talent and personnel. The press release is [...]

Toni Storm On The Origins Of Her New Finishing Move

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm spoke about her new finishing move. "I've got a new finisher and so far, I've only done it to Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega. I'm ha[...] Dec 27 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm spoke about her new finishing move. "I've got a new finisher and so far, I've only done it to Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega. I'm ha[...]

On This Day [12/27]: WWF Superstars From 1986

On this day back in 1986, WWF brought an episode of Superstars. The lineup is as follows: Randy Savage vs. Nick Kiniski Dino Bravo and The Dream Team vs. Hillbilly Jim, Tito Santana, and Pedro Mo[...] Dec 27 - On this day back in 1986, WWF brought an episode of Superstars. The lineup is as follows: Randy Savage vs. Nick Kiniski Dino Bravo and The Dream Team vs. Hillbilly Jim, Tito Santana, and Pedro Mo[...]