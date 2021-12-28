WWE NXT 2.0 Results (December 28th, 2021)
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 28, 2021
WWE NXT 2.0. brought another episode tonight, and the results are as follows:
Grayson Waller defeated Odyssey Jones
Harland defeated Andre Chase via referee stoppage
Tiffany Straton defeated Fallon Henley
Solo Sikoa defeated Santos Escobar
Von Wagner defeated Malik Blade
Cora Jade & Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray
What did you think of tonight's show?
