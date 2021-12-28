WWE References AEW Star Hook During Veer Hype, Taz Responds

Taz responded to the reference by WWE, which you can read below.

The line became a meme among fans of Hook and has been used in hyping up his newly starting career. Shop AEW even released an official "Send Hook" shirt.

WWE's official Twitter account sent out a picture of the "Veer Is Coming To RAW" graphic that has been airing for several months, with the caption "Send Veer." This is a reference to a line CM Punk said in AEW before Hook debuted, in which he pointed as Team Taz and told Taz to "send Hook!"

Rey Mysterio Reveals Why WWE Didn't Hire Him During WCW Invasion Storyline

During an interview on The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio spoke about the end of WCW and why he wasn't immediately signed to a WWE contract. "So, wh[...] Dec 28 - During an interview on The Kurt Angle Show, Rey Mysterio spoke about the end of WCW and why he wasn't immediately signed to a WWE contract. "So, wh[...]

Mick Foley Is Glad There's Competition In Wrestling, Thinks Bray Wyatt Will Benefit From WWE Release

During an interview with Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, Mick Foley discussed the career path of Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt. &ldqu[...] Dec 28 - During an interview with Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, Mick Foley discussed the career path of Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt. &ldqu[...]

Goldberg Is Injured, But Is Putting Off Surgery Until His WWE Run Is Over

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his current status in WWE. "This last time with Lashley was the lon[...] Dec 28 - Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his current status in WWE. "This last time with Lashley was the lon[...]

SmackDown Viewership Drops For Christmas Eve Edition

Showbuzz Daily has reported the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. The episode was taped the week before i[...] Dec 28 - Showbuzz Daily has reported the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. The episode was taped the week before i[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross Go In Depth On NXT, WWE Main Roster & More

During an appearance on Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled getting released from WWE. “To be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was co[...] Dec 28 - During an appearance on Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled getting released from WWE. “To be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was co[...]

WWE Has Reportedly Turned AJ Styles Face In Storyline With Omos

WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline. PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from S[...] Dec 28 - WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline. PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from S[...]

WWE Executive Bruce Prichard Reportedly Dealing With Undisclosed Health Issue

As previously reported several key executives were not at WWE RAW last night, including Vince McMahon. It was today reported on Wrestling Observer Rad[...] Dec 28 - As previously reported several key executives were not at WWE RAW last night, including Vince McMahon. It was today reported on Wrestling Observer Rad[...]

Updated WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card - Seven Matches Confirmed

Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes pla[...] Dec 28 - Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes pla[...]

Several Key Executives Including Vince McMahon Were Not At Monday's WWE RAW

WWE is currently in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak and several key WWE executives and producers were not backstage at Monday's RAW in Detroit, MI. H[...] Dec 28 - WWE is currently in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak and several key WWE executives and producers were not backstage at Monday's RAW in Detroit, MI. H[...]

WWE Producer Producer Leaves Company After Two Months

A report from PWinsider reveals James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) has left his role as a WWE producer because he feels that the role is not for him Yang, a[...] Dec 28 - A report from PWinsider reveals James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) has left his role as a WWE producer because he feels that the role is not for him Yang, a[...]

Omos Reportedly Went Home Before WWE RAW

A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot[...] Dec 28 - A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot[...]

Shibata's Return Match At Wrestle Kingdom 16 Will Ban Striking

Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his return to professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 16. The opponent has yet to be named, but it will take place[...] Dec 28 - Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his return to professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 16. The opponent has yet to be named, but it will take place[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/27/2021)

The following are the results of the December 27, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome [...] Dec 27 - The following are the results of the December 27, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff Appears on Monday Night Raw

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President, Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff is in[...] Dec 27 - WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President, Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff is in[...]

The Street Profits Win RK-Bronament on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to win the RK-Bronament. The Street Profits [...] Dec 27 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to win the RK-Bronament. The Street Profits [...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 27th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! At least you will if you knew it was Monday before I told you as we're in the weird period of time after Christ[...] Dec 27 - It's Monday, you know what that means! At least you will if you knew it was Monday before I told you as we're in the weird period of time after Christ[...]

MLW Announces DEC0DED Series, First Episode To Be About Jacob Fatu

MLW has announced a new series called MLW DEC0DED which is set to air on Thursday, December 30th. The show is slated to be an all-access look at MLW [...] Dec 27 - MLW has announced a new series called MLW DEC0DED which is set to air on Thursday, December 30th. The show is slated to be an all-access look at MLW [...]

Toni Storm On The Origins Of Her New Finishing Move

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm spoke about her new finishing move. "I've got a new finisher and so far, I've [...] Dec 27 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm spoke about her new finishing move. "I've got a new finisher and so far, I've [...]

On This Day [12/27]: WWF Superstars From 1986

On this day back in 1986, WWF brought an episode of Superstars. The lineup is as follows: Randy Savage vs. Nick Kiniski Dino Bravo and The Dream [...] Dec 27 - On this day back in 1986, WWF brought an episode of Superstars. The lineup is as follows: Randy Savage vs. Nick Kiniski Dino Bravo and The Dream [...]

WWE Is Hoping Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card Will Go Ahead As Originally Planned

WWE is currently being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak among talent and personnel, their annual Holiday Tour which kicked of Sunday with shows in New [...] Dec 27 - WWE is currently being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak among talent and personnel, their annual Holiday Tour which kicked of Sunday with shows in New [...]

Edge To Appear On Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has had to make big changes to the majority of their events in recent days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the company which has impacted their annu[...] Dec 27 - WWE has had to make big changes to the majority of their events in recent days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the company which has impacted their annu[...]

Independent Wrestler Markus Crane Has Passed Away Aged 33

Independent wrestler Markus Crane has died aged 33. Crane known for his work in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and other promotions in Illinois died on[...] Dec 27 - Independent wrestler Markus Crane has died aged 33. Crane known for his work in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and other promotions in Illinois died on[...]

Eric Bischoff On What He Would Do Differently With Booking Goldberg In WCW

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed what he would do differently with Goldberg in WCW. "I think Bill should have been ha[...] Dec 27 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed what he would do differently with Goldberg in WCW. "I think Bill should have been ha[...]