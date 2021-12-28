WWE Has Reportedly Turned AJ Styles Face In Storyline With Omos

WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline.

PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from Styles and thus Styles the heel. However, since his appearance on last Tuesday's NXT 2.0, Styles has been portrayed as the babyface.

The report now notes Styles is now a babyface, hence why he went up against Apollo Crews on Monday's WWE RAW. Omos reportedly left Detroit before RAW went on the air and their previously announced match did not take place.

Omos and Styles wrestled for the first time this past Sunday at Madison Square Garden with Styles winning via DQ.

Some reports out of that match suggest it wasn't that good and may be the reason WWE decided not to go ahead with the match.