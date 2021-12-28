Updated WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card - Seven Matches Confirmed

It should be noted that WWE is hopeful the card can go ahead as planned, despite the recent COVID-19 outbreak among talent and personnel.

Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes place on January 1, 2022 from Atlanta, Georgia.

Mick Foley Is Glad There's Competition In Wrestling, Thinks Bray Wyatt Will Benefit From WWE Release

During an interview with Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, Mick Foley discussed the career path of Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt. “Oh, wherever he decides to go will benefit from [...] Dec 28 - During an interview with Metro UK's Alistair McGeorge, Mick Foley discussed the career path of Windham Rotunda, formerly known as Bray Wyatt. “Oh, wherever he decides to go will benefit from [...]

Goldberg Is Injured, But Is Putting Off Surgery Until His WWE Run Is Over

Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his current status in WWE. "This last time with Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep and you see the res[...] Dec 28 - Bill Goldberg was recently a guest on The Pat McAfee Show, where he spoke about his current status in WWE. "This last time with Lashley was the longest time they gave me to prep and you see the res[...]

SmackDown Viewership Drops For Christmas Eve Edition

Showbuzz Daily has reported the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. The episode was taped the week before in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. The show featured[...] Dec 28 - Showbuzz Daily has reported the final numbers for last Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown. The episode was taped the week before in Chicago at the Allstate Arena. The show featured[...]

Scarlett Bordeaux and Killer Kross Go In Depth On NXT, WWE Main Roster & More

During an appearance on Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled getting released from WWE. “To be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was coming. I felt like the situation could have been re[...] Dec 28 - During an appearance on Oral Sessions, Killer Kross recalled getting released from WWE. “To be honest with you, I kind of felt like it was coming. I felt like the situation could have been re[...]

WWE Has Reportedly Turned AJ Styles Face In Storyline With Omos

WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline. PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from Styles and thus Styles the heel. However, since his[...] Dec 28 - WWE has made yet more changes to the AJ Styles-Omos storyline. PWInsider is reporting that as of last week Omos was the babyface when he split from Styles and thus Styles the heel. However, since his[...]

WWE Executive Bruce Prichard Reportedly Dealing With Undisclosed Health Issue

As previously reported several key executives were not at WWE RAW last night, including Vince McMahon. It was today reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard has been dealing with a hea[...] Dec 28 - As previously reported several key executives were not at WWE RAW last night, including Vince McMahon. It was today reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bruce Prichard has been dealing with a hea[...]

Updated WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card - Seven Matches Confirmed

Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes place on January 1, 2022 from Atlanta, Georgia. It s[...] Dec 28 - Following Monday's WWE RAW on USA Network, the card for this Saturday night’s WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event has been updated. The event takes place on January 1, 2022 from Atlanta, Georgia. It s[...]

Several Key Executives Including Vince McMahon Were Not At Monday's WWE RAW

WWE is currently in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak and several key WWE executives and producers were not backstage at Monday's RAW in Detroit, MI. Here is who was not backstage: - Vince McMahon- Br[...] Dec 28 - WWE is currently in the grip of a COVID-19 outbreak and several key WWE executives and producers were not backstage at Monday's RAW in Detroit, MI. Here is who was not backstage: - Vince McMahon- Br[...]

WWE Producer Producer Leaves Company After Two Months

A report from PWinsider reveals James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) has left his role as a WWE producer because he feels that the role is not for him Yang, a former WWE Superstar was brought in as a Producer[...] Dec 28 - A report from PWinsider reveals James Yun (Jimmy Wang Yang) has left his role as a WWE producer because he feels that the role is not for him Yang, a former WWE Superstar was brought in as a Producer[...]

Omos Reportedly Went Home Before WWE RAW

A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot of production changes and the advertised AJ Style[...] Dec 28 - A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days. Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot of production changes and the advertised AJ Style[...]

Shibata's Return Match At Wrestle Kingdom 16 Will Ban Striking

Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his return to professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 16. The opponent has yet to be named, but it will take place on January 4th under "catch wrestling rules." It[...] Dec 28 - Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his return to professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 16. The opponent has yet to be named, but it will take place on January 4th under "catch wrestling rules." It[...]

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/27/2021)

The following are the results of the December 27, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Monday Night Raw... We open with Jimmy Smith, [...] Dec 27 - The following are the results of the December 27, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome to Monday Night Raw... We open with Jimmy Smith, [...]

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff Appears on Monday Night Raw

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President, Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff is in attendance for tonight's episode of Raw. Bi[...] Dec 27 - WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President, Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff is in attendance for tonight's episode of Raw. Bi[...]

The Street Profits Win RK-Bronament on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to win the RK-Bronament. The Street Profits will now challenge Randy Orton and Matt Riddle for[...] Dec 27 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to win the RK-Bronament. The Street Profits will now challenge Randy Orton and Matt Riddle for[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 27th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! At least you will if you knew it was Monday before I told you as we're in the weird period of time after Christmas where you're not really sure what day it is. S[...] Dec 27 - It's Monday, you know what that means! At least you will if you knew it was Monday before I told you as we're in the weird period of time after Christmas where you're not really sure what day it is. S[...]

MLW Announces DEC0DED Series, First Episode To Be About Jacob Fatu

MLW has announced a new series called MLW DEC0DED which is set to air on Thursday, December 30th. The show is slated to be an all-access look at MLW talent and personnel. The press release is [...] Dec 27 - MLW has announced a new series called MLW DEC0DED which is set to air on Thursday, December 30th. The show is slated to be an all-access look at MLW talent and personnel. The press release is [...]

Toni Storm On The Origins Of Her New Finishing Move

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm spoke about her new finishing move. "I've got a new finisher and so far, I've only done it to Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega. I'm ha[...] Dec 27 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm spoke about her new finishing move. "I've got a new finisher and so far, I've only done it to Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega. I'm ha[...]

On This Day [12/27]: WWF Superstars From 1986

On this day back in 1986, WWF brought an episode of Superstars. The lineup is as follows: Randy Savage vs. Nick Kiniski Dino Bravo and The Dream Team vs. Hillbilly Jim, Tito Santana, and Pedro Mo[...] Dec 27 - On this day back in 1986, WWF brought an episode of Superstars. The lineup is as follows: Randy Savage vs. Nick Kiniski Dino Bravo and The Dream Team vs. Hillbilly Jim, Tito Santana, and Pedro Mo[...]

WWE Is Hoping Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card Will Go Ahead As Originally Planned

WWE is currently being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak among talent and personnel, their annual Holiday Tour which kicked of Sunday with shows in New York City and Tampa, Florida were subject to major[...] Dec 27 - WWE is currently being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak among talent and personnel, their annual Holiday Tour which kicked of Sunday with shows in New York City and Tampa, Florida were subject to major[...]

Edge To Appear On Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has had to make big changes to the majority of their events in recent days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the company which has impacted their annual holiday tour and also is causing issues for ton[...] Dec 27 - WWE has had to make big changes to the majority of their events in recent days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the company which has impacted their annual holiday tour and also is causing issues for ton[...]

Independent Wrestler Markus Crane Has Passed Away Aged 33

Independent wrestler Markus Crane has died aged 33. Crane known for his work in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and other promotions in Illinois died on Monday, two years after suffering a traumatic hea[...] Dec 27 - Independent wrestler Markus Crane has died aged 33. Crane known for his work in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and other promotions in Illinois died on Monday, two years after suffering a traumatic hea[...]

Eric Bischoff On What He Would Do Differently With Booking Goldberg In WCW

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed what he would do differently with Goldberg in WCW. "I think Bill should have been handled much more carefully. I think much more care [...] Dec 27 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed what he would do differently with Goldberg in WCW. "I think Bill should have been handled much more carefully. I think much more care [...]

NJPW To Participate In ZERO1 20th Anniversary, Ambassador Named

It is being reported by Fightful that ZERO1 announced a 20th anniversary event for 2022, with NJPW taking part in one of the shows. Masahiro Chono will be the ambassador of the event. There are other[...] Dec 27 - It is being reported by Fightful that ZERO1 announced a 20th anniversary event for 2022, with NJPW taking part in one of the shows. Masahiro Chono will be the ambassador of the event. There are other[...]

NWA Powerrr Trip Confirmed For 2022

NWA has released a press release about the upcoming Powerrr Trip pay-per-view. Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, December 28th at 12p/11c, with the company noting in the a[...] Dec 27 - NWA has released a press release about the upcoming Powerrr Trip pay-per-view. Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, December 28th at 12p/11c, with the company noting in the a[...]