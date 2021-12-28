Omos Reportedly Went Home Before WWE RAW

A COVID-19 outbreak among WWE talent and personal has forced WWE to make changes to their shows in recent days.

Monday's WWE RAW was subject to a lot of production changes and the advertised AJ Styles vs. Omos match did not take place. Instead, there was a segment with WWE NXT star Grayson Waller, who talked about what Omos would do to Styles when they meet.

Styles was challenged by Commander Azeez and prior to a commercial, it was announced this would be made into a match however when the broadcast return it was changed to Apollo Crews vs. Styles with Azeez at ringside. Crews wanted to give Azeez the night off.

The match also caused some confusion as Styles came across as a babyface.

PWInsider reports that Omos did make Detroit earlier today but was sent home before the live broadcast.

Omos last wrestled Styles on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. It remains unclear why he flew home but given COVID-19 situation it could be down to that.