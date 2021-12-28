WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Shibata's Return Match At Wrestle Kingdom 16 Will Ban Striking

Posted By: Joe West on Dec 28, 2021

Shibata's Return Match At Wrestle Kingdom 16 Will Ban Striking

Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his return to professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 16.

The opponent has yet to be named, but it will take place on January 4th under "catch wrestling rules."

It is explained here:

Stretches and submissions will be in use, as well as throws. Victory will be attained as usual, via pinfall, submission, countout etc. However, strikes of any kind will be prohibited.

Shibata explained.

“I wanted to give this a different name to the grappling exhibition match I had with Zack. and set it apart as something else. Grappling rules is a concept that is already common in MMA, where strikes are banned. Catch wrestling rules is something that I think can be specific to pro-wrestling, and that’s why the name change is there.

To explain [the differences from grappling rules] more specifically, I think it allows for moves using the ropes, or more pro-wrestling styled, ‘three dimensional’, if you will, expression [than a grappling match]. Victory to a pro-wrestler comes down to skill and technique in this environment, and it strips pro-wrestling right down to its essentials.

To go to the roots of wrestling a bit, pro-wrestling sprung out of what we call the Lancashire style in England, and that’s something we mustn’t lose sight of. I want a fusion in NJPW that brings the base fundamentals to the fold. This is something that’s just beginning, and I think these rules, match times and things of that nature can change as the concept evolves. That’s it!”

Source: cagesideseats.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #katsuyori shibata
https://wrestlr.me/73011/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Dec 28
Shibata's Return Match At Wrestle Kingdom 16 Will Ban Striking
Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his return to professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 16. The opponent has yet to be named, but it will take place[...]
Dec 28 - Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his return to professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 16. The opponent has yet to be named, but it will take place[...]
Dec 27
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/27/2021)
The following are the results of the December 27, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome [...]
Dec 27 - The following are the results of the December 27, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com: Welcome [...]
Dec 27
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff Appears on Monday Night Raw
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President, Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff is in[...]
Dec 27 - WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President, Monday Night Raw General Manager and TNA Impact Wrestling Executive Producer Eric Bischoff is in[...]
Dec 27
The Street Profits Win RK-Bronament on Monday Night Raw
On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to win the RK-Bronament. The Street Profits [...]
Dec 27 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Street Profits defeated Rey & Dominik Mysterio to win the RK-Bronament. The Street Profits [...]
Dec 27
AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 27th 2021)
It's Monday, you know what that means! At least you will if you knew it was Monday before I told you as we're in the weird period of time after Christ[...]
Dec 27 - It's Monday, you know what that means! At least you will if you knew it was Monday before I told you as we're in the weird period of time after Christ[...]
Dec 27
MLW Announces DEC0DED Series, First Episode To Be About Jacob Fatu
MLW has announced a new series called MLW DEC0DED which is set to air on Thursday, December 30th. The show is slated to be an all-access look at MLW [...]
Dec 27 - MLW has announced a new series called MLW DEC0DED which is set to air on Thursday, December 30th. The show is slated to be an all-access look at MLW [...]
Dec 27
Toni Storm On The Origins Of Her New Finishing Move
During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm spoke about her new finishing move. "I've got a new finisher and so far, I've [...]
Dec 27 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm spoke about her new finishing move. "I've got a new finisher and so far, I've [...]
Dec 27
On This Day [12/27]: WWF Superstars From 1986
On this day back in 1986, WWF brought an episode of Superstars. The lineup is as follows: Randy Savage vs. Nick Kiniski Dino Bravo and The Dream [...]
Dec 27 - On this day back in 1986, WWF brought an episode of Superstars. The lineup is as follows: Randy Savage vs. Nick Kiniski Dino Bravo and The Dream [...]
Dec 27
WWE Is Hoping Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card Will Go Ahead As Originally Planned
WWE is currently being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak among talent and personnel, their annual Holiday Tour which kicked of Sunday with shows in New [...]
Dec 27 - WWE is currently being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak among talent and personnel, their annual Holiday Tour which kicked of Sunday with shows in New [...]
Dec 27
Edge To Appear On Tonight’s WWE RAW
WWE has had to make big changes to the majority of their events in recent days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the company which has impacted their annu[...]
Dec 27 - WWE has had to make big changes to the majority of their events in recent days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the company which has impacted their annu[...]
Dec 27
Independent Wrestler Markus Crane Has Passed Away Aged 33
Independent wrestler Markus Crane has died aged 33. Crane known for his work in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and other promotions in Illinois died on[...]
Dec 27 - Independent wrestler Markus Crane has died aged 33. Crane known for his work in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and other promotions in Illinois died on[...]

Dec 27
Eric Bischoff On What He Would Do Differently With Booking Goldberg In WCW
During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed what he would do differently with Goldberg in WCW. "I think Bill should have been ha[...]
Dec 27 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed what he would do differently with Goldberg in WCW. "I think Bill should have been ha[...]
Dec 27
NJPW To Participate In ZERO1 20th Anniversary, Ambassador Named
It is being reported by Fightful that ZERO1 announced a 20th anniversary event for 2022, with NJPW taking part in one of the shows. Masahiro Chono wil[...]
Dec 27 - It is being reported by Fightful that ZERO1 announced a 20th anniversary event for 2022, with NJPW taking part in one of the shows. Masahiro Chono wil[...]
Dec 27
NWA Powerrr Trip Confirmed For 2022
NWA has released a press release about the upcoming Powerrr Trip pay-per-view. Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, December[...]
Dec 27 - NWA has released a press release about the upcoming Powerrr Trip pay-per-view. Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, December[...]
Dec 27
Seth Rollins Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis, Tonight's RAW To Be Missing Wrestlers and Producers
Several notes have been reported by PWInsider pertaining to tonight's Monday Night RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Many rewrites ar[...]
Dec 27 - Several notes have been reported by PWInsider pertaining to tonight's Monday Night RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Many rewrites ar[...]
Dec 27
WWE Live Event Results (12/26/2021) - Madison Square Garden
WWE held their annual post-Christmas Madison Square Garden live event on December 26th, 2021. The results are as follows: WWE Live Event (12/26) F[...]
Dec 27 - WWE held their annual post-Christmas Madison Square Garden live event on December 26th, 2021. The results are as follows: WWE Live Event (12/26) F[...]
Dec 27
WATCH: MLW Honors Cameraman Charlie Bruzzese With Video Interview
MLW has released a video celebrating producer and cameraman Charlie Bruzzes. The description reads as follows: MLW celebrates and honors one of wr[...]
Dec 27 - MLW has released a video celebrating producer and cameraman Charlie Bruzzes. The description reads as follows: MLW celebrates and honors one of wr[...]
Dec 27
WWE Live Event Results (12/26/2021) - Tampa, FL
WWE held a live event from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 26th. The results are as follows: WWE Live Event (12/26) From Tampa, FL [...]
Dec 27 - WWE held a live event from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 26th. The results are as follows: WWE Live Event (12/26) From Tampa, FL [...]
Dec 26
GCW To Make Debut In Atlanta at Historic WCW Venue
GCW has announced it will debut in Atlanta with a show on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the legendary Center Stage venue. Fans of a certain age will r[...]
Dec 26 - GCW has announced it will debut in Atlanta with a show on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the legendary Center Stage venue. Fans of a certain age will r[...]
Dec 26
A Number Of WWE Superstars Pulled From MSG Event Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
WWE kicks off its post-Christmas tour tonight including an event at Madison Square Garden. WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne has been add[...]
Dec 26 - WWE kicks off its post-Christmas tour tonight including an event at Madison Square Garden. WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne has been add[...]
Dec 26
WATCH: WWE Monday Night RAW's Most Surprising Moments of 2021
WWE has named the top 10 most surprising moments of the year for 2021. You can watch the video below. Don't feel like watching? Here's the list, c[...]
Dec 26 - WWE has named the top 10 most surprising moments of the year for 2021. You can watch the video below. Don't feel like watching? Here's the list, c[...]
Dec 26
Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Results (12/23)
Beyond Wrestling held their season three, episode 12 of the Uncharted Territory show on December 23rd from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. Th[...]
Dec 26 - Beyond Wrestling held their season three, episode 12 of the Uncharted Territory show on December 23rd from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. Th[...]
Dec 26
On This Day [12/26]: Top 10 Monday Night RAW Moments of December 26th, 2016
On this day back in 2016, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW. It's fun to go back and watch these old highlights to see just how much the lan[...]
Dec 26 - On this day back in 2016, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW. It's fun to go back and watch these old highlights to see just how much the lan[...]
Dec 26
Seth Rollins Calls Winning ROH Championship In Hammerstein Ballroom "As Special As It Gets"
Seth Rollins was recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Z100, where he revealed the match that made him into a wrestling fan. “I would say Hulk[...]
Dec 26 - Seth Rollins was recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Z100, where he revealed the match that made him into a wrestling fan. “I would say Hulk[...]
Dec 26
On This Day [12/26]: Brodie Lee Passes Away, Age 41 (2020)
It has been one year since the untimely passing of AEW and WWE alumni Brodie Lee / Luke Harper. Today has been a day of reflection amongst those who [...]
Dec 26 - It has been one year since the untimely passing of AEW and WWE alumni Brodie Lee / Luke Harper. Today has been a day of reflection amongst those who [...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π