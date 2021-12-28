WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Shibata's Return Match At Wrestle Kingdom 16 Will Ban Striking
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 28, 2021
Katsuyori Shibata is set to make his return to professional wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 16.
The opponent has yet to be named, but it will take place on January 4th under "catch wrestling rules."
It is explained here:
Stretches and submissions will be in use, as well as throws. Victory will be attained as usual, via pinfall, submission, countout etc. However, strikes of any kind will be prohibited.
Shibata explained.
“I wanted to give this a different name to the grappling exhibition match I had with Zack. and set it apart as something else. Grappling rules is a concept that is already common in MMA, where strikes are banned. Catch wrestling rules is something that I think can be specific to pro-wrestling, and that’s why the name change is there.
To explain [the differences from grappling rules] more specifically, I think it allows for moves using the ropes, or more pro-wrestling styled, ‘three dimensional’, if you will, expression [than a grappling match]. Victory to a pro-wrestler comes down to skill and technique in this environment, and it strips pro-wrestling right down to its essentials.
To go to the roots of wrestling a bit, pro-wrestling sprung out of what we call the Lancashire style in England, and that’s something we mustn’t lose sight of. I want a fusion in NJPW that brings the base fundamentals to the fold. This is something that’s just beginning, and I think these rules, match times and things of that nature can change as the concept evolves. That’s it!”