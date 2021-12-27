WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/27/2021)

The following are the results of the December 27, 2021 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com:

Welcome to Monday Night Raw...

We open with Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves and Byron Saxton welcoming us to Detroit. Pizza, pizza! This is the final Raw before Day 1 and the final Raw of 2021!

In the Ring: Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

RK-Bro come out, Riddle extra festive, and our commentary hype the announced card for tonight. RK-Bro soak in a huge pop from what's looking like a lively crowd. Orton tells Riddle that there's no way in hell he's going to read the Christmas card given to him by Riddle. Riddle cuts him off and welcomes Detroit to the final Raw of 2021 for the cheap pop. Riddle goes on stating that if you liked what they did in '21, we'll love what they do in '22. Riddle talks about patenting his favorite Brogurt and tells Randy that he knows Orton loves it. Orton tells Riddle the only way he's going to have a happy New Year is if he beats Otis tonight, and if they beat either the Mysterios or the Street Profits Saturday at Day 1. Riddle tells Randy he's done some self reflecting, "some self-vipering like you told me to do." He states his skin turned green and he grew scales, so Orton tells him to go see a doctor. Orton tells Riddle that we're not living in the Matrix (lies!) and asks for the Production Truck to show footage of last week when Riddle wasn't there. Riddle asks what a production truck is, and we get footage of Orton fighting off Alpha Academy, including three attempts to hit Otis with the RKO that failed.

Riddle begins to ramble on about burritos and reminiscing about times they went out for burgers and the time that Orton told him they were best friends. Orton quickly cuts him off, repeating "don't!" He starts to address the Alpha Academy and, guess what? Out come the Alpha Academy. "Randy," Gable begins, "how did a nitwit like you get so (ahead) of the curve?" He brags about teaching Orton a "free lesson" last week and calls Otis the most dangerous man in the WWE. Gable takes credit for teaching Otis everything he knows. "Now, it is true, I recently achieved my Master's Degree and I did it with an immaculate 4.0 GPA!" The crowd boos this. "Oh, that's what we're doing, we're booing education now? We're booing genius now?" He lays into the crowd, telling them he's too advanced for a "town like this." He tells the crowd to shush when they loudly boo. "Maybe even the mindless morons of Detroit can comprehend the fact that Randy Orton is no match for Otis!" Huge boos from the crowd. "And Randy, when Otis gets done with you tonight and sends you limping into Day 1, regardless of the outcome my friend it won't be long before those titles are around the waists of the Alpha Academy." Riddle tells Gable that he may be educated but he considers himself of a higher education and the crowd loves it. Riddle challenges Gable to a match right here and right now and the crowd pops. Gable continues. "Riddle, you are what I like to call an ignoramus. You really wanna challenge an elite athlete, an Olympian, just days before your (big match at Day 1)? ....You want a free lesson from Master Gable right here in Detroit? I accept!" Riddle tells Gable to "check yourself before you wreck yourself" and tells Orton that he's got a special gift for them after they win both their matches. He then tells Gable to get in the ring so he can introduce him "to the three most dangerous letters in the (English) alphabet, R..K..Bro!" We head to break.

Singles Match: Riddle w/ Randy Orton vs Chad Gable w/ Otis

When we return from break, both competitors are already prepared for the match and the ref calls for the bell. We're off as Riddle and Gable look to lock up. Both men sport impressive technical skills. Gable with a rear waist takedown and a gator roll. Gable holds on for a few long moments before taking them up to their feet. Riddle attempts to escape the rear waistlock but Gable constantly adjusts, transitioning to the rear lock repeatedly. Finally Riddle breaks free and looks for a lariat but Gable takes him down and threatens an arm bar. Riddle counters and looks for a submission but Gable uses the ropes to break it up. Back up, both men circle. Riddle attempts a rear waist lock of his own but Gable deflects him with an elbow to the face. Gable and Riddle take turns battling in opposite corners, culminating with Gable sending Riddle to the mat with a leg snap. Orton checks on Riddle. Gable begins a series of attacks, all targeting Riddle's left knee. Gable looks for a cover after a chicken-wing suplex but Riddle escapes. Gable heads up top and dives off but is caught by Riddle. Riddle immediately looks for a Triangle lock. Gable shifts it into an ankle lock, then Riddle and Gable begin a quick sequence of counter moves. Riddle ends it with a step-up knee and a Floating Bro to pick up the win! After the match, Otis attacks Riddle and we head to a break.

Your Winner, Riddle!

Singles Match: Randy Orton w/ Riddle vs Otis w/ Chad Gable

We return with this match under way. Otis slams Orton into the mat and hits a running splash, smooshing Orton. Otis connects with a running diving headbutt. Otis takes Orton into the corner and throws his shoulder into Orton's midsection. The crowd starts a chant for Orton as Otis runs him over, dropping the Viper to all fours. Orton looks for the Spike DDT and after a few moments pulls it off! Orton drives Otis' head into the mat and Otis' body crashes into Orton. The crowd starts calling for an RKO and Orton is happy to oblige as he drops down, pounding on the mat. The Viper looks for one on Otis but Otis shoves him off, catches him on a rebound off the ropes and hits a standing Powerslam! The crowd loudly boos and Gable coaches Otis. Otis drags Orton into the corner and goes up to the middle turnbuckle. Otis looks for a splash but Orton moves. Otis rises up and Orton hits an RKO on the second attempt, picking up the win!

Your Winner, Randy Orton!

After the Match: Randy's Present

Riddle tells Orton post-match there's only one present big enough and good enough for his friend, Randy Orton, "and that's a big beautiful hug bro!" He then starts a Randy chant and the crowd gets in on it. Riddle tells Orton "nobody will know, bro, I won't tell a soul dude!" Orton considers it then finally hugs Orton, embracing his partner to a huge pop.

Video Package: Last Week on Raw

We get a short package that focused on the temporary pairing of Bobby Lashley and Big E as they took on Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins in a tag match. During it, Lashley accidentally speared his own partner and Rollins was a split-second too late to save Owens from being pinned. Afterwards, Owens and Rollins attempted to take Lashley out of the Fatal 4-Way WWE Championship match by executing a Stomp on the steel steps.

Backstage Interview: Kevin Owens

After a break, we cut to the back where the interviewer awaits with KO. Owens is asked about last week and it's "huge aftermath." He then reveals that he's received a video message from the WWE Champion. We see Big E in a flowery shirt and he cuts a short promo about getting to the top of the industry the right way--the way he did it. He puts his challengers on notice as he plans on walking out as the WWE Champion and "oh, you got to feel that, suckah!" We return to Owens, who accuses Big E of being wrong. Owens mocks the fact that Big E isn't here, and claims he's here every week. He tells the interviewer, named Kevin, to change his first name as it's Owens' name. He babbles on, stating everything has been part of his plan and asks the interviewer (Kevin) if he has a problem with that. Owens then renames the interviewer, telling him "It's Burt. Your name's Burt!"

Mixed Tag Match: 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke & Reggie vs R-Truth & Tamina

Brooke is out sporting new ring gear and accompanied by Reginald the Sommelier. We head to break. Upon returning, R-Truth raps his way out and is accompanied by a very angry Tamina, who doesn't seem too happy to have to team with R-Truth. She yells at him repeatedly throughout the entrance and match. We start with R-Truth and Reggie, despite Tamina's desire to start things off. R-Truth and Reggie circle before shaking hands. R-Truth pulls Reggie into a side headlock. Reggie looks to gain separation by throwing Truth off, but Truth hits a shoulder block that drops Reggie. Reggie uses his agility to kip-up and take the lead from Truth, briefly. Truth tags in Tamina and Reggie eats a Superkick. Reggie then has to tag in Dana Brooke. Brooke shows off a little agility of her own, using the ropes to spring back and look for a quick cover. But as Corey Graves loves to point out, there's nobody meana than Tamina. Tamina controls Brooke but R-Truth tags himself in. Tamina is not happy about this. Truth fails to contain Brooke and Brooke tags in Reggie. Apparently they're not enforcing the gender rules anymore. Reggie comes in and rolls up Truth to pick up the win. After the match, Tamina tried to clock Truth. He ducked under and escaped. Reggie ducked a Tamina attack and Brooke hit a hip attack on Tamina before escaping up the ramp, too.

Your Winners, Reggie & 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke!

RK-Bro-nament Finals Tag Match: the Street Profits vs the Mysterios

The Profits are out first as we head to break. The Mysterios are out next. The winner of this match will face RK-Bro at Day 1 on Saturday for the Raw Tag Team titles. Throughout the match we see RK-Bro viewing from the back. Dom starts off and holds his own against future Hall of Famer Dawkins. Rey takes a semi-hot tag in and sends Dawkins into the corner with a headscissors. Mysterio looks for a Sunset Flip. Dawkins runs Rey over with a big shoulder. Ford takes the tag in and drops Rey with a dropkick. Dawkins slams Ford down on Mysterio, getting a short two-count. Ford, sporting a full beard and rows (looks sharp), looks to work Mysterio's arm. Rey avoids a leaping kick and Ford crashes to the mat hard. Rey tags in Dom and the two double-team Ford. Dom looks for a cover and wrenches the arm, taking Ford to the Mysterio corner and tagging in Rey. Rey counters a whip with a kick to the shoulder. Ford looks for a rear waist lock but Dom makes a blind tag. Rey springs backwards and up in an impressive display, landing on Ford's shoulders in an Electric Chair position. Rey sends Ford outside and Dawkins checks on his ally. Dom hits a suicide dive, wiping out both opponents and the Profits are down as we go to break!

Back from the break. Ford looks for a front facing suplex and Dom counters it. Both men are down; both men make hot tags. Rey dives into the ring and drops Dawkins with a Senton, then follows it up with a pin attempt. Dawkins sends Mysterio into the corner but runs into a big boot. Rey with a top rope diving improvised Hurricanrana. Dawkins falls across the middle rope and Rey looks for a 6-1-9. Dawkins recovers too quick and counters, hitting a diving corkscrew back elbow that lays out Rey! Rey springboards onto Dawkins' shoulders and converts it into a DDT, covering for two. Dom and Ford hit the ring. Dom hits a neckbreaker to drop Ford; Dawkins with a huge right that levels Dom; Rey drops Dawkins and attempts a roll-up. Dawkins with a rolling slam, followed by the tag to Ford and a skyscraper Frog Splash! Ford covers but only gets two! We get repeats of the insane height and distance Ford gets. Dom sends Dawkins outside and takes him down with a diving, springboard attack. Ford hoists Mysterio up but Rey counters with a Hurricanrana, setting Ford up on the ropes. Rey tags in Dom then hits the 6-1-9 on Ford. Rey then dives to the outside and takes out Dawkins! Dom hits the Frog Splash and covers, picking up another close two!

Rey and Dom both send Ford to the middle rope. Rey looks to set up Dawkins as the duo attempt to execute a double 6-1-9. Dawkins blocks Rey, but Dom connects on Ford. Dawkins takes control of Dom after sending Rey to the outside. Dawkins tags in Ford and sets up Dom on his shoulders. They hit the trash compactor (I believe) and the double-team maneuver puts away Mysterio for good.

Your Winners and NEW Number One Contenders, the Street Profits!

Backstage: The Miz and Eric Bischoff

Miz yells at an aide with roses, stating he'd not take them to the aide's funeral. He welcomes WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff who announces he's been at many wrestling weddings and is proud to officiate their vow renewal later tonight.

AJ Styles Addresses the Omos Situation

AJ makes his way out to a mixed reaction and sends us to a break--he speaks next! After a bazillion pizza commercials, we return to the pizza arena in Detroit where our Phenomenal One is ready to speak. He gets a great pop to start off. "Omos said the next time he sees me in this ring, he'll be in a match with me...I'm here, where's Omos? Don't tell me you're scared, Omos." He continues, accusing Omos of being scared of living up to his full potential. Styles can empathize as early in his career, he was scared, but "I was never selfish or unappreciative, Omos. You see, you've got to pay your dues to get to the top, Omos, and your dues will be paid to me. So the next time I see you in this ring, all 400 pounds, 7'4" of you, I'm going to kick your teeth in. Let me give you some food for thought. I've got 20+ years of experience on you. I've seen 'em come and go, those giants, we've all seen 'em come and go but there's only been one phenomenal...AJ Styles!" Grayson Waller from NXT is at ringside, in the front row, holding up a sign and heckling Styles. Styles addresses Waller and tells him to come in the ring.

Waller shows off a few moves, jumping in the ring and getting on the mic. Styles offers to introduce him. "First of all, WWE Universe--" Styles pauses to a huge boo, "WWE Universe, Grayson Waller!" Waller tells Styles that as Styles visited Waller in his house, he thought he'd visit Styles house and show Raw what the Grayson Waller Effect is and give 'em a taste of NXT. He states that all he had to do was get under the skin of Styles and now Styles is begging for him in the ring. Waller's starting to like Raw and states he'll take Style's spot when Omos is done with him. Styles asks Waller if he likes it there, then states Raw is where stars are made "and you're not a star. You're not even close." He offers to show Waller around the ring and give him a Phenomenal Forearm on the way out. Enter Apollo Crews with Commander Azeez. Crews and Azeez make their way down to the ring. Crews tells AJ that his giant isn't here tonight, "but mine is." Azeez speaks. "AJ, if you're so into slaying giants, maybe you'll fight me right now." Styles speaks. "Challenge accepted, get your ass in here." Styles paces the ring as Waller stays on the apron. Azeez steps over the top rope and enters, ready to rock, and Apollo stands beside his Commander. We head to break.

Backstage Interview: Megan Morant with Carmella

Megan addresses the recent challenge by Super Brutality--Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H.--for Carmella & Vega's Women's tag titles. Carmella accepts it and praises her partner. She ends it by mocking her opponents, feeling bad for Rhea for teaming with Nikki. Carmella focuses on Nikki as the weak link and states that Nikki is "almost good enough" but "almost doesn't count and Queen Zelina and I are def-i-nite-ly going to remain your WWE Women's Tag Team Champions."

Singles Match: Apollo Crews w/ Commander Azeez vs AJ Styles

We return to the ring where we're told it'll be Crews taking on Styles instead of Omos. Styles comes out of the gate hot, dropping Crews and executing a leaping knee drop as well as a beautiful improvised Ushigorushi later in the match. Both men get a few moments to put in some offense but Styles dominated the match. Big spots include a big back body drop from Crews on a charging Styles that gave Crews the control. Crews dominates Styles as we head to an early break.

Back from the break. Crews holds the Phenomenal One down with a head lock. Styles fights to his feet and the two exchange blows, culminating with Styles' patented Pele Kick. Both men are slow to rise. Styles fires off his Phenomenal Blitz combination of various strikes. Styles hits the Ushi and covers for two. Styles looks for a Styles Clash but Crews counters with a Sunset Flip into a gutwrench sit-out Powerbomb for a close cover! Crews fights back a bit but Styles hits an inverted DDT/Scorpion Death drop off a middle-rope backflip! Impressive! Styles looks for the Phenomenal Forearm but Azeez drags Crews to safety. Styles looks to attack Crews on the apron but is caught and hit with a Death Valley Driver on the apron! Crews rolls them in and looks for a cover, but only gains two. Styles takes control with an Enziguri turned into a roll-up for a close count. Styles picks the legs and rolls up for a pin, but immediately rolls back out and somehow converts the roll-up pin into a Styles Clash! Styles shows off some impressive and agile offense in picking up the win. Styles flees the ring as Azeez attempts to attack him post-match. Styles feigned an exit and came back, hitting the Phenomenal Forearm on Azeez!

Your Winner, AJ Styles!

Kevin Owens Addresses the WWE Universe

Owens cuts the usual generic heel promo, promising to become the next WWE Champion. MVP makes his way out and cuts into Owens, stating that Lashley sent him a text that threatened to rip off Owens arms, put them all in Hurt Locks, and restore the Almighty Era. Cedric Alexander & Shelton Benjamin join MVP and remind MVP that Lashley did better when they were in the Hurt Business. They talk business with MVP until Owens cuts them off, summarizing that they want to reform the Hurt Business--which he feels is a good idea--and Cedric wants to beat KO to prove they're worthy to rejoin the Hurt Business. Owens tells them to bring it. This match is next!

Singles Match: Kevin Owens vs Cedric Alexander w/ Shelton Benjamin & MVP

A short match ensues with Kevin Owens picking up the win over Alexander in short fashion after hitting a Stunner. Shelton Benjamin enters the ring post-match and asks for a mic but eats a Stunner for his efforts. Sorry for the shorter coverage--technical difficulties ensued.

Your Winner, Kevin Owens

Video Package: Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch

We get a video narrated by Morgan, recapping how a confused kid grew into a confident woman with horrible line-reading skills but decent in-ring skills. She vows to become the next Raw Women's Champion.

United States Championship Main Event Match: Damian Priest(c) vs Dolph Ziggler

Our United States Champion makes his way out after a video hyping the match. Ziggler and Priest jockey for control early on, with both veterans taking turns controlling the pacing. The match runs long, as previously reported here earlier today. Both men are given ample time to showcase their abilities. Priest uses powerful strikes and a strong-style offense to attempt to wear down the challenger. Ziggler has the speed advantage, using it to hit an expedited Famouser for a close fall early on. Ziggler takes time to talk smack to Priest while hammering him with rights. Priest takes control back with a series of corner running knee strikes, followed by a beautiful pop-up face-mat slam followed by Priest's trademarked Broken Arrow for a close two. Ziggler, however, still has fight left in him and pops out of it at two. Priest sets up the South of Heaven but Ziggler ducks under the ropes, forcing a break. Ziggler with a back elbow followed by a guillotine into a pin attempt. Priest eats a big DDT from Ziggler out of the corner for a near fall. Ziggler takes another turn on offense, briefly, but makes a grave mistake in insulting Priest and slapping him open-handed. Priest snaps and unleashes strikes all over Ziggler. Ziggler is battered with rights and lefts and knee strikes. Priest with a huge right fist in the corner. Priest wails away on Ziggler, pounding him in the corner despite the Ref's warning and causes a DQ. After the match, Priest continues to viciously beat Ziggler at ring side, sending him into the barricade hard.

Your Winner by Disqualification, Dolph Ziggler! And STILL United States Champion, Damian Priest!

An Awesome Ceremony

We head to a commercial break as Eric Bischoff makes his way out for this special main-event non-match segment. Bischoff introduces the Miz and tells us it's great to be back in a WWE ring. We're reminded that the Miz faces Edge this Saturday at Day 1. The Miz shakes Bischoff's hand. The ring, it's worth noting, is rope-less and has a beautiful white setup in place, with white4 microphone holders, carpeting, even a little awning for Bischoff (or whatever they're called). Maryse makes her entrance in a beautiful wedding dress. The Miz runs down the accolades of the year for the married couple. He points out his success on Dancing With the Stars, their reality showing, Maryse's return to the WWE, and promises to win at Day 1. He presents to the booing crowd their vow renewals. He insults "decrepit" Detroit--garnering great local heat--and thanks Bischoff for agreeing to officiate the ceremony, calling him a legend in the industry.

Bischoff gives Maryse the time to recite her vows first, and the crowd drowns her out in boos. Such huge boos as she speaks. She tells Miz that he's a better husband, father, and WWE Superstar than Edge "and if loving you is wrong, I don't want to be right." The Miz asks the crowd if he should and they boo more. "Your opinion doesn't matter--you literally live in Detroit. And cheer for the Lions." More cheap heat. Bischoff gives the Miz a chance to speak his vows. He points out that when they met, she did not speak English so he vows to do his vows in French and butchers it. At one point he speaks Spanish instead of French. She tells him to say it in English and he tells her if he were a woman, he'd want to be her. He says a few touching, loving words, ending by asking her if she'll continue being his wife. The crowd boos loudly so the Miz snaps "when my hand goes up, your mouth goes shut!" Major boos. Maryse accepts. Bischoff asks if anyone has any objections, they should speak up now, then adds "aw hell, we know how this is gonna turn out."

Cue Edge! Detroit goes wild for the Rate-R Superstar! Edge enters the ring and gets on a mic. He tells Miz not to fall off the ring, and states it's good to see Eric. "I could talk about how obnoxious you both are and how I threw up a little bit listening to your vows, but I won't do that." He continues to talk smack. Miz tells Edge he knew that Edge would come out and the two make out. Edge, wearing a Slayer shirt, tells the Miz that what goes around, comes around. "So before I beat you at Day 1, I'm gonna embarrass you." He waves to the back and out comes....no one. Edge tells the Miz he's just messing with him and playing mind games. He then tells him he won't spoil their wedding...then asks if they wanted this to be a white wedding. The lights cut red and the crowd goes wild as the Brood music plays! Without warning, a black substance dumps from the ceiling and drenches the couple. Miz tries to console a crying Maryse as the crowd pops big and Edge sends us home.