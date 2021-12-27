AEW Dark Elevation Results (December 27th 2021)

It's Monday, you know what that means! At least you will if you knew it was Monday before I told you as we're in the weird period of time after Christmas where you're not really sure what day it is. Speaking of Christmas, I hope you all had a good one despite Cody's win on Christmas Day being the proverbial lump of coal in our stocking. AEW doesn't stop though as we have an 8-match card for tonight's AEW Dark Elevation. So, with Tony Schiavone, Eddie Kingston and Mark Henry on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10) defeated Fodder, JR Miller & Brandon Scott via Pinfall (3:00)

The Dark Order get the easy win to start out our evening as they put away their opponents, one of which is called Fodder...... Consider a name change my dude. Silver gets the pin on JR Miller.

Thunder Rosa defeated Dani Mo via Pinfall (1:35)

Jade Cargill & Smart Mark Sterling join commentary for this one as they watch Jade's opponent Thunder Rosa get a warm up victory over Dani Mo. Rosa has it all her own way and gets the pin following the Fire Thunder Driver and Jade makes a beeline for the ring after the match ends but Sterling stops her.

Anthony Ogogo w/ QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo defeated Duncan Mitchell via Pinfall (1:25)

Next up for a squash win is Anthony Ogogo as the British Olympian makes short work of Duncan Mitchell and puts him away with a Cutter from the top rope called the Tower of London before the pin.

Santana & Ortiz defeated Movie Myk & Alexander Moss via Pinfall (2:14)

Movie Myk and Alexander Moss jump Santana & Ortiz before the bell and have Santana in trouble but he fights his way out and tags out to Ortiz and it's all Proud and Powerful from there and they get the victory with the Sit Out Powerbomb from Ortiz into a Face Kick from Santana and they look great right now. Give them those belts!

Shawn Spears defeated Lee Moriarty via Pinfall (5:42)

We get our first competitive match up of the night as Shawn Spears faces off with one of the best young wrestlers in the world in Lee Moriarty. Spears' experience shines through early on as he keeps Moriarty down as much as he can but Lee escapes the grips of the Chairman and makes his comeback only for Spears to take him out of the ring and then attack his opponent with the ring steps and the ring post. He locks Moriarty in a Chin Lock back in the ring but Moriarty fights out with a Jaw Breaker and then fires in some impressive kicks before he hits the Pepsi Twist. He takes Spears up to the top rope and Spears counters him but Moriarty escapes out of the C4 and hits an Enzuigiri but Moriarty follows up with a Springboard move and Spears snatches him out the air and finishes him with that C4.

The Gunn Club (Austin, Colten & Billy Gunn) defeated The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Stu Grayson & Alan '5' Angels) via Pinfall (4:47)

Alan Angels gets in trouble with the younger Gunns but he manages to fight out of Billy's clutches and hits a DDT to tag out to Uno. Uno then deals with Austin & Colten with ease but Billy catches him with the sneak attack and Gunn Club takes over once again. Uno hits a Flatliner/DDT combo on Austin and Colten to escape and tag out to Stu Grayson who runs wild on the Ass Boys and removes Billy Ass from the ring with a clothesline and then nearly gets the win with a Standing Twisting Moonsault but Colten kicks out at two and then Alan Angels tags himself in and nearly pins Colten with a Victory Roll but Colten then ends up rolling him up and puts his feet on the ropes to get the additional leverage he needs to keep 5 down for the three count. As in the chat please.

TayJay (Tay Conti & Anna Jay) defeated Diamante & Emi Sakura via Submission (4:20)

Tay starts off with Emi and she has the number of the Japanese veteran and the tags out to Anna. Anna continues the momentum that Tay built up but she eventually gets caught by Emi and her and Diamante take over for a while. The referee barely has control of this match with the amount of interference the illegal partners make but, in the end, Anna tags out to Tay who runs wild and almost gets the win with the Gotch Style Piledriver on Diamante. Emi breaks it up so Tay brings in Anna who gets the win following the Queen Slayer. What a well timed match.

Matt Hardy defeated Darius Lockheart via Pinfall (3:55)

Matt Hardy comes out all alone and gets the huge home town reaction as he makes his entrance to face Darius Lockheart. Lockheart beats down Matt Hardy for a while but this one was never in doubt as Hardy finishes the night with the Twist of Fate.

Hope you all enjoyed that and if not, tough. I'll be back tomorrow for Dark unless they don't release one in which case, I will be back for the final ever AEW Dynamite on TNT on Wednesday. Give me a follow on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy and have a good evening. Adios.