WWE Is Hoping Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card Will Go Ahead As Originally Planned
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 27, 2021
WWE is currently being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak among talent and personnel, their annual Holiday Tour which kicked of Sunday with shows in New York City and Tampa, Florida were subject to major changes with the likes of Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E, and Bianca Belair all pulled from the shows.
Insider source WrestleVotes noted the following on Twitter regarding the COVID-19 outbreak and how it could impact that WWE Day 1 PPV event on January 1st.
“Regarding the availability of talent for this weekends Day 1 PPV, source told me this morning that if the show was tonight, multiple matches would have to be changed. Good thing the event isn’t until Saturday & WWE is hopeful they can keep the card as is. All fluid at this time.”
