Edge To Appear On Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has had to make big changes to the majority of their events in recent days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the company which has impacted their annual holiday tour and also is causing issues for tonight's RAW.

The company will have WWE Hall Of Famer Edge appearing on tonight’s episode of RAW, and he is also scheduled for more episodes of RAW following the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view.

WWE brought in Edge for Sunday’s live event at Madison Square Garden to work a steel cage match with Kevin Owens after several top stars had to be pulled from the show.

Edge posted the following on Instagram:

“Funny thing happened on my way to Detroit. I ended up in Madison Square Garden in a cage match against Kevin Owens. When I first got word I could wrestle again, this match was on my short list of things to do before I retire(for the last time). Have a feelin we’ll see each other again.”