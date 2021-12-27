NWA Powerrr Trip Confirmed For 2022

The NWA & Tried-N-True are coming BACK to Valor Hall in Oak Grove, KY for NWA: POWERRRTRIP!⚡ DON'T miss out! Tickets go on sale Tuesday at Noon and last time the front row sold out in minutes! 🎟 Many more announcements to come! Including many of your #NWAPowerrr favorites.💥 pic.twitter.com/PskQPpqImo

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, December 28th at 12p/11c, with the company noting in the announcement that "last time the front row sold out in minutes!"

MLW Announces DEC0DED Series, First Episode To Be About Jacob Fatu

MLW has announced a new series called MLW DEC0DED which is set to air on Thursday, December 30th. The show is slated to be an all-access look at MLW talent and personnel. The press release is [...] Dec 27 - MLW has announced a new series called MLW DEC0DED which is set to air on Thursday, December 30th. The show is slated to be an all-access look at MLW talent and personnel. The press release is [...]

Toni Storm On The Origins Of Her New Finishing Move

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm spoke about her new finishing move. "I've got a new finisher and so far, I've only done it to Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega. I'm ha[...] Dec 27 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Toni Storm spoke about her new finishing move. "I've got a new finisher and so far, I've only done it to Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega. I'm ha[...]

On This Day [12/27]: WWF Superstars From 1986

On this day back in 1986, WWF brought an episode of Superstars. The lineup is as follows: Randy Savage vs. Nick Kiniski Dino Bravo and The Dream Team vs. Hillbilly Jim, Tito Santana, and Pedro Mo[...] Dec 27 - On this day back in 1986, WWF brought an episode of Superstars. The lineup is as follows: Randy Savage vs. Nick Kiniski Dino Bravo and The Dream Team vs. Hillbilly Jim, Tito Santana, and Pedro Mo[...]

WWE Is Hoping Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card Will Go Ahead As Originally Planned

WWE is currently being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak among talent and personnel, their annual Holiday Tour which kicked of Sunday with shows in New York City and Tampa, Florida were subject to major[...] Dec 27 - WWE is currently being impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak among talent and personnel, their annual Holiday Tour which kicked of Sunday with shows in New York City and Tampa, Florida were subject to major[...]

Edge To Appear On Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE has had to make big changes to the majority of their events in recent days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the company which has impacted their annual holiday tour and also is causing issues for ton[...] Dec 27 - WWE has had to make big changes to the majority of their events in recent days due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the company which has impacted their annual holiday tour and also is causing issues for ton[...]

Independent Wrestler Markus Crane Has Passed Away Aged 33

Independent wrestler Markus Crane has died aged 33. Crane known for his work in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and other promotions in Illinois died on Monday, two years after suffering a traumatic hea[...] Dec 27 - Independent wrestler Markus Crane has died aged 33. Crane known for his work in Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and other promotions in Illinois died on Monday, two years after suffering a traumatic hea[...]

Eric Bischoff On What He Would Do Differently With Booking Goldberg In WCW

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed what he would do differently with Goldberg in WCW. "I think Bill should have been handled much more carefully. I think much more care [...] Dec 27 - During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed what he would do differently with Goldberg in WCW. "I think Bill should have been handled much more carefully. I think much more care [...]

NJPW To Participate In ZERO1 20th Anniversary, Ambassador Named

It is being reported by Fightful that ZERO1 announced a 20th anniversary event for 2022, with NJPW taking part in one of the shows. Masahiro Chono will be the ambassador of the event. There are other[...] Dec 27 - It is being reported by Fightful that ZERO1 announced a 20th anniversary event for 2022, with NJPW taking part in one of the shows. Masahiro Chono will be the ambassador of the event. There are other[...]

NWA Powerrr Trip Confirmed For 2022

NWA has released a press release about the upcoming Powerrr Trip pay-per-view. Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, December 28th at 12p/11c, with the company noting in the a[...] Dec 27 - NWA has released a press release about the upcoming Powerrr Trip pay-per-view. Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale on Tuesday, December 28th at 12p/11c, with the company noting in the a[...]

Seth Rollins Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis, Tonight's RAW To Be Missing Wrestlers and Producers

Several notes have been reported by PWInsider pertaining to tonight's Monday Night RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Many rewrites are expected to have to go down due to several stars[...] Dec 27 - Several notes have been reported by PWInsider pertaining to tonight's Monday Night RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Many rewrites are expected to have to go down due to several stars[...]

WWE Live Event Results (12/26/2021) - Madison Square Garden

WWE held their annual post-Christmas Madison Square Garden live event on December 26th, 2021. The results are as follows: WWE Live Event (12/26) From Madison Square Garden Results - Edge opened t[...] Dec 27 - WWE held their annual post-Christmas Madison Square Garden live event on December 26th, 2021. The results are as follows: WWE Live Event (12/26) From Madison Square Garden Results - Edge opened t[...]

WATCH: MLW Honors Cameraman Charlie Bruzzese With Video Interview

MLW has released a video celebrating producer and cameraman Charlie Bruzzes. The description reads as follows: MLW celebrates and honors one of wrestling's great behind the scenes creators, Charli[...] Dec 27 - MLW has released a video celebrating producer and cameraman Charlie Bruzzes. The description reads as follows: MLW celebrates and honors one of wrestling's great behind the scenes creators, Charli[...]

WWE Live Event Results (12/26/2021) - Tampa, FL

WWE held a live event from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 26th. The results are as follows: WWE Live Event (12/26) From Tampa, FL * Drew McIntyre cuts a promo about his bond with [...] Dec 27 - WWE held a live event from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on December 26th. The results are as follows: WWE Live Event (12/26) From Tampa, FL * Drew McIntyre cuts a promo about his bond with [...]

GCW To Make Debut In Atlanta at Historic WCW Venue

GCW has announced it will debut in Atlanta with a show on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the legendary Center Stage venue. Fans of a certain age will remember the venue hosted WCW Saturday Night in the[...] Dec 26 - GCW has announced it will debut in Atlanta with a show on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the legendary Center Stage venue. Fans of a certain age will remember the venue hosted WCW Saturday Night in the[...]

A Number Of WWE Superstars Pulled From MSG Event Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

WWE kicks off its post-Christmas tour tonight including an event at Madison Square Garden. WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne has been added to the show and will most probably feature on o[...] Dec 26 - WWE kicks off its post-Christmas tour tonight including an event at Madison Square Garden. WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa vs. Pete Dunne has been added to the show and will most probably feature on o[...]

WATCH: WWE Monday Night RAW's Most Surprising Moments of 2021

WWE has named the top 10 most surprising moments of the year for 2021. You can watch the video below. Don't feel like watching? Here's the list, courtesy of Cageside Seats: 10. Sheamus turns on[...] Dec 26 - WWE has named the top 10 most surprising moments of the year for 2021. You can watch the video below. Don't feel like watching? Here's the list, courtesy of Cageside Seats: 10. Sheamus turns on[...]

Beyond Wrestling Uncharted Territory Results (12/23)

Beyond Wrestling held their season three, episode 12 of the Uncharted Territory show on December 23rd from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. The results are as follows[...] Dec 26 - Beyond Wrestling held their season three, episode 12 of the Uncharted Territory show on December 23rd from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. The results are as follows[...]

On This Day [12/26]: Top 10 Monday Night RAW Moments of December 26th, 2016

On this day back in 2016, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW. It's fun to go back and watch these old highlights to see just how much the landscape of WWE has changed in such an overall short[...] Dec 26 - On this day back in 2016, WWE brought an episode of Monday Night RAW. It's fun to go back and watch these old highlights to see just how much the landscape of WWE has changed in such an overall short[...]

Seth Rollins Calls Winning ROH Championship In Hammerstein Ballroom "As Special As It Gets"

Seth Rollins was recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Z100, where he revealed the match that made him into a wrestling fan. “I would say Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6. Tha[...] Dec 26 - Seth Rollins was recently spoke with Josh Martinez of Z100, where he revealed the match that made him into a wrestling fan. “I would say Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior at WrestleMania 6. Tha[...]

On This Day [12/26]: Brodie Lee Passes Away, Age 41 (2020)

It has been one year since the untimely passing of AEW and WWE alumni Brodie Lee / Luke Harper. Today has been a day of reflection amongst those who knew him and got to work with him throughout the y[...] Dec 26 - It has been one year since the untimely passing of AEW and WWE alumni Brodie Lee / Luke Harper. Today has been a day of reflection amongst those who knew him and got to work with him throughout the y[...]

Baron Corbin Had His Food Rejected By Gordon Ramsay Because It Was "Too Good To Make Fun Of"

During an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Baron Corbin spoke about his love of making food. "I could make some barbecue sauces or spices or rubs and kind of maybe develo[...] Dec 26 - During an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Baron Corbin spoke about his love of making food. "I could make some barbecue sauces or spices or rubs and kind of maybe develo[...]

WrestleCon 2022 Updated Lineup: Bray Wyatt, Mickie James & More Added

Bray Wyatt and Mickie James have been added to WrestleCon 2022. WrestleCon runs WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas. The updated lineup of guests is: * Windham Rotunda* Atsushi Onita* Mickie[...] Dec 26 - Bray Wyatt and Mickie James have been added to WrestleCon 2022. WrestleCon runs WrestleMania 38 weekend in Dallas, Texas. The updated lineup of guests is: * Windham Rotunda* Atsushi Onita* Mickie[...]

Cary Silkin On WWE Raiding ROH Stars: "WWE Was Watching Us And Cherry Picking Along The Way"

Gary Silkin was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the great matches that have happened in Ring of Honor. “What I learned and what I saw happen right before my eyes, an[...] Dec 26 - Gary Silkin was recently a guest on Talk is Jericho, where he spoke about the great matches that have happened in Ring of Honor. “What I learned and what I saw happen right before my eyes, an[...]

PWG Announces Final Two Entrants In 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

PWG has announced that Buddy Matthews and Phillip Five Skulls will be appearing at the company's 2022 Battle Of Los Angeles as the final two entrants. Matthews is the former WWE Star Buddy Murphy, wh[...] Dec 26 - PWG has announced that Buddy Matthews and Phillip Five Skulls will be appearing at the company's 2022 Battle Of Los Angeles as the final two entrants. Matthews is the former WWE Star Buddy Murphy, wh[...]