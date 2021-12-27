Seth Rollins Confirms COVID-19 Diagnosis, Tonight's RAW To Be Missing Wrestlers and Producers

Several notes have been reported by PWInsider pertaining to tonight's Monday Night RAW from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI.

Many rewrites are expected to have to go down due to several stars testing positive for COVID-19, including Seth Rollins, who tweeted out the following:

Merry Covid Christmas to me!!!! I LOVE FOOTBALL!!! — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 27, 2021

The report also states they're running on roughly 50% of the usual producers they would have due to this situation. Producers have also been pulled from tonight's SmackDown event as well.

The report also states that Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez are in Detroit, with Crews having been present in New York last night but not used. Montez Ford also made his WWE return last night as well.

Veer Mahan is also reported to be in Detroit as well.