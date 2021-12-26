Baron Corbin Had His Food Rejected By Gordon Ramsay Because It Was "Too Good To Make Fun Of"

During an interview with Ryan Satin for the Out of Character podcast, Baron Corbin spoke about his love of making food.

"I could make some barbecue sauces or spices or rubs and kind of maybe develop a product line in that world. Because there's a lot of money in that world too. I was actually just talking with my friend just this morning about if I make a sauce like what am I looking at like shelf life and all that stuff. So it would be fun to be involved in that world or go Food Network, like let me come and hang out on Guy's Grocery Games and be a judge there or Chopped or I would try out for Master Chef. You know, when I'm done wrestling and I think it'd be a fun story too. It's like, this dude used to beat up people in front of 100,000 people and now he's like cooking us his special dish. I think that would be fun."



"Let me team up with Gordon Ramsay and so that they come back. I mean, this is my restaurant, like smash it with your hand and like flip out like that would be so fun. Just to be like, Gordon Ramsay is the best bad guy judge of all time, I'd like to compete for that title. That would be really fun."

Corbin also recalled an interaction with Gordon Ramsay.