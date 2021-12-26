Deonna Purrazzo Says Forbidden Door Hasn't Really Included Women, Praises NXT 2.0.

The current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and IMPACT Wrestling superstar Deonna Purrazzo recently made an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, where she spoke about her short-lived stint in WWE.

“I got to debut on Raw as ‘Deonna’, not ‘extra-local talent’ and I had a twelve-minute, two seg with Asuka on Raw that was competitive. I got asked back for a couple of weeks.”“When I first was released, I was very like, ‘I need to tell my story and I’m angry and I’m bitter and I forgot what the good things were.”

Purrazzo also spoke about competing for a spot in the WWE Performance Center.

“I would liken that environment to like, a football team.” “There’s, there’s 52 spots on a team, 53 spots on a team and if you don’t make those spots then you’re vying for those spots, you’re just in that environment 24/7, competing 24/7 with people for these opportunities, and it takes a toll on you.”

Purrazzo had positive words for the new NXT 2.0.

“What’s good is they’re giving people chances, you know what I mean? This, this new NXT, seems to be telling people you are either going to get it or you’re not. You’re going to make it work or you’re not and I think that that’s different and I think that that’s cool. Because I think people, me, I went through this at Impact, all of a sudden being a champion, being like ‘oh my gosh, two months I didn’t even know if I was going to wrestle anymore.'” “When you’re put under pressure, you either thrive or you don’t, and you either live up to the expectation or you don’t. And I think that as performers and as athletes, wrestlers are able to do that and grow into the role you’re in.”

Finally, Purrazzo spoke about the Forbidden Door.