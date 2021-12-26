WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Deonna Purrazzo Says Forbidden Door Hasn't Really Included Women, Praises NXT 2.0.
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 26, 2021
The current AAA Reina de Reinas Champion and IMPACT Wrestling superstar Deonna Purrazzo recently made an appearance on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, where she spoke about her short-lived stint in WWE.
“I got to debut on Raw as ‘Deonna’, not ‘extra-local talent’ and I had a twelve-minute, two seg with Asuka on Raw that was competitive. I got asked back for a couple of weeks.”“When I first was released, I was very like, ‘I need to tell my story and I’m angry and I’m bitter and I forgot what the good things were.”
Purrazzo also spoke about competing for a spot in the WWE Performance Center.
“I would liken that environment to like, a football team.” “There’s, there’s 52 spots on a team, 53 spots on a team and if you don’t make those spots then you’re vying for those spots, you’re just in that environment 24/7, competing 24/7 with people for these opportunities, and it takes a toll on you.”
Purrazzo had positive words for the new NXT 2.0.
“What’s good is they’re giving people chances, you know what I mean? This, this new NXT, seems to be telling people you are either going to get it or you’re not. You’re going to make it work or you’re not and I think that that’s different and I think that that’s cool. Because I think people, me, I went through this at Impact, all of a sudden being a champion, being like ‘oh my gosh, two months I didn’t even know if I was going to wrestle anymore.'” “When you’re put under pressure, you either thrive or you don’t, and you either live up to the expectation or you don’t. And I think that as performers and as athletes, wrestlers are able to do that and grow into the role you’re in.”
Finally, Purrazzo spoke about the Forbidden Door.
“I have been one of the main people to constantly push for like, ‘hey women should be a part of this (referring to the forbidden door)’ and obviously AEW has a tremendous amount of women’s talent that I’d love to work with like I’ve said, Britt is obviously one of my best friends, yeah, I was really disappointed that women didn’t get to do too much through the forbidden door.”
“I did get to do EmPowerrr which was, which AEW was a part of that, NWA was a part of that, AAA was a part of that, I got to go to AAA to win the Reina de Reinas Championship, I got to wrestle Thunder Rosa at Slammiversary. So it’s like, maybe the women’s side doesn’t get enough credit for the work we actually did get to do.”
“I think that what’s good for one is good for all. When you just kind of have these, these open relationships, you can kind of pick and choose, float in and out, it keeps it exciting and fresh, and that’s what’s been great for Impact.” “You can see a little bit of everyone everywhere and that’s what kind of making it’s exciting. Like, ‘who’s gonna be here this time, you know what are they going to do and how’s this going to play out next week?’ It’s like, reinvigorated the whole business.”