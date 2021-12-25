WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Results (25th December 2021)

Posted By: Jonny Knapp on Dec 25, 2021

AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Results (25th December 2021)

It's CHRISTMAS! It's also Saturday and you know what that means! AEW have gifted us with a very special Christmas Day episode of Rampage but the question is, does Tony Khan think we've been naughty or nice? We'll find out in the main event because the only present I'm after is a Sammy Guevara retention in his TNT Title match with Cody Rhodes! But, there's only one way to find out. So, with Excalibur, Taz & Ricky Starks on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Jungle Boy w/ Christian Cage & Luchasaurus defeated Isiah Kassidy w/ Marq Quen, Jora Johl & Matt Hardy via Submission (8:58)

We're getting off to a loud start as we get Jungle Boy's entrance and the crowd sing along like always. He comes in with his ribs taped and faces off with Isiah Kassidy who has most of the Hardy Family Office in his corner and that distraction allows Isiah to get off to a good start but it isn't long before Jungle Boy fights his way back into the match. Jungle Boy ends up making a mistake and a Guillotine over the top rope sends him to the outside and Kassidy follows with a Tornado as he takes control of this match. Jungle Boy tries to fight back in the ring but Kassidy beats him down and then allows Matt Hardy to hit JB with a cheap shot as Isiah distracts the referee and then Kassidy continues to beat him down in the ring as we head to break. Matt Hardy takes as many liberties behind the referee's back as JB looks to be in real trouble here and we come back from commercial with Isaiah attacking the injured ribs of Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy finally manages to get some offence in and caps it off with a Comebacker Lariat and then he immediately hits a Fishermans Falcon Arrow for two as he takes control but Kassidy hits a Enzuigiri and a Poisonrana for two as he takes too long for the pin. Kassidy follows up but he rushes in and JB hits a Suplex into the Rope and then another back into the ring with a bridge for two. The action heads outside and JB hits a Tope Suicida and then things break down on the outside and Luchasaurus and Christian take out the HFO and then in the ring, Jungle Boy locks in the Snare Trap and gets the win.

Ricky Starks On Commentary Promo

Ricky calls out Dante and tells him he's never going to screw over Team Taz again as we see a replay of him costing Dante the Dynamite Diamond Ring Final.

Miro Promo

Just.... Watch. Miro is everything Rusev wishes he was. What a man.

Hook defeated Bear Bronson via Submission (3:08)

Hook has entered straight into the top 5 AEW entrance music conversation with a theme that absolutely slaps. He faces off with Bear Bronson as Tony Nese observes from outside. Bronson has the size advantage but Hook is a much better wrestler as he totally embarrasses Bronson but after a while, the Bear catches him and beats him down in the corner. Hook comes back with a beautiful Osotogari and puts in a submission and forces Bronson to the ropes. Bronson comes back with an eye rake and then spikes Hook with a Piledriver and Hook no sells it. Hook spikes Bronson with a Beautiful High Angle Suplex and then he lays in the crossfaces before he locks in the RedRum and gets the win. Love Hook.

Eddie Kingston Promo

Eddie says he respects Garcia cheating him on Rampage last week and says that he's got a match with them next week with Santana and Ortiz. 2point0 and Garcia respond too.

Kris Statlander w/ Orange Cassidy defeated Leyla Hirsch via Submission (6:25)

A good match up in the women's division next as Statlander and Hirsch go one on one. Early on it's all Statlander as she uses her size but Leyla sure can wrestle and she takes over the match. She hits Statlander with knees in the corner but Statlander catches her with a beautiful Power Slam when Hirsch looks to follow. Kris gets a Delayed Vertical Suplex which earns her a two count and then locks in a choke but Hirsch fights out and Leyla hits a great Dropkick and then gets a great rollup/takedown combo for two and immediately transitions to go for a Juji Gatame. Statlander fights out but Leyla ends up with a Hanging Juji Gatame over the ropes before getting a two from a Moonsault and hits a Running Knee for another two. Hirsch slaps Statlander and Kris retaliates with a Blue Thunder Bomb for two and this match is heating up to boiling point. Statlander tries for an Electric Chair but Hirsch fights out and gets a German Suplex but that won't keep Statlander down as she gets up and hits Hirsch with a Reverse Body Slam and then locks in the Spider Crab as we get our third submission finish of the night!

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Cody about what Arn said as he said Cody had a foot out mentality and then Arn interrupts him to tell Sammy that Cody should be pissed off so that's bad news for him. Sammy responds by telling Cody that this is a bigger match for Cody than it is for him and that Cody may have started AEW but Sammy will be carrying it for years to come. Looks like we've had enough talk, it's time for the Main Event. I AM SO NERVOUS!

Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson defeated Sammy Guevara via Pinfall (15:11) to become the NEW TNT Champion

The entrances are made and Justin Roberts introduces David Crockett at ringside. Cody gets the usual boos as his name is announced and there's a smattering of applause. The bell rings and I'm ready for the most nervous 15 minutes of Christmas. Sammy explodes and goes straight for the GTH, Cody fights out but Sammy stays on top with a Dropkick and then he sends Cody to the outside. Cody returns and the crowd let us all know what they think of him with a Cody Sucks chant but this fuels Rhodes as he finally gets Sammy down for the first time in this match. Cody tries to be tricky and escape Sammy but Sammy stops him and then hits a Dustin Rhodes style Powerslam. Cody ends up outside once more and then Sammy throws him into the ring steps and follows it with a chop. He goes for Shooting Star Press but misses and Cody takes over. Back in the ring, Cody uses a hip toss and then locks in a Short Arm Scissors in the middle of the ring and we head to commercial.

Cody attacks Sammy, particularly his left arm, throughout the break and as we return to the action, Cody has a Delayed Vertical Suplex and after dropping Sammy, Cody goes for the Moonsault but he misses to finally give Sammy the chance to fight back as he hits Cody with a flurry of moves which culminates in the Double Springboard Cutter for two. Sammy follows it with a Cross Rhodes but Cody rolls out of the ring. Sammy then hits a Springboard 450 to the outside but when he goes for a Hurricanrana, Cody catches him and tosses him into the crowd. He retrieves Sammy's body and then hits the Disaster Kick in the ring before going for the Cross Rhodes. Sammy rolls him up to escape but Cody kicks out and then hits the Cross Rhodes and Sammy kicks out! Sammy is out of it and Cody smells blood; he lifts him to the top rope and then follows him up there but Sammy escapes and fights Cody into a GTH but Cody kicks out. Sammy climbs back to the top himself and goes for the 630 but Cody gets his knees up and hits two Cross Rhodes and then Tiger Driver 98 and pins Sammy. Cody wins. What a shitty Christmas.

I'm in no mood to write an outro. I'm big mad. Follow me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy to see me rant about how much I don't like Cody and Merry Christmas or something. Sigh.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #aew #aewrampage #cody #sammy guevara #hook #jungle boy
https://wrestlr.me/72974/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Dec 25
AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Results (25th December 2021)
It's CHRISTMAS! It's also Saturday and you know what that means! AEW have gifted us with a very special Christmas Day episode of Rampage but the quest[...]
Dec 25 - It's CHRISTMAS! It's also Saturday and you know what that means! AEW have gifted us with a very special Christmas Day episode of Rampage but the quest[...]
Dec 25
Who Produced The Christmas Eve 2021 Episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?
Fightful Select has reported the producers for the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown that aired last Friday. * Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced th[...]
Dec 25 - Fightful Select has reported the producers for the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown that aired last Friday. * Abyss and Kenny Dykstra produced th[...]
Dec 25
Update On Mustafa Ali's WWE Hiatus
Fans had theorized that they may end up seeing Mustafa Ali in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago for Smackdown, but that turned out not to be the [...]
Dec 25 - Fans had theorized that they may end up seeing Mustafa Ali in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago for Smackdown, but that turned out not to be the [...]
Dec 25
Scotty Riggs Recalls Hanging Out With Sting, Lex Luger and Buff Bagwell
Scotty Riggs was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about teaming up with former American Males stablemate Marcus [...]
Dec 25 - Scotty Riggs was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about teaming up with former American Males stablemate Marcus [...]
Dec 25
Merry Christmas 2021 From WrestlingNewsSource.com
On behalf of everyone at WrestlingNewsSource.com, I would like to wish all of you a very Merry Christmas! I hope you take the day to spend with family[...]
Dec 25 - On behalf of everyone at WrestlingNewsSource.com, I would like to wish all of you a very Merry Christmas! I hope you take the day to spend with family[...]
Dec 25
CM Punk On Why He Won't Ask AJ Lee To Come To AEW: "I know she would want to get into stupid shape to do it, and I like her thick."
CM Punk was recently a guest on ESPN SportsNation, where he spoke about the possibility of his wife AJ Lee coming into AEW to face Britt Baker and Ada[...]
Dec 25 - CM Punk was recently a guest on ESPN SportsNation, where he spoke about the possibility of his wife AJ Lee coming into AEW to face Britt Baker and Ada[...]
Dec 25
Bandido To Defend ROH World Championship At TERMINUS
TERMINUS has announced another big match for their first show ever, which goes down on January 16th from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The Rin[...]
Dec 25 - TERMINUS has announced another big match for their first show ever, which goes down on January 16th from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The Rin[...]
Dec 25
Tay Conti Issues Statement About Leaving Twitter
Following the deactivation of her Twitter account, Tay Conti took to her Instagram to issue the following message about the decision: “Hi Fri[...]
Dec 25 - Following the deactivation of her Twitter account, Tay Conti took to her Instagram to issue the following message about the decision: “Hi Fri[...]
Dec 24
AEW Star Call Out Reporter For Reporting False Information
It was falsely reported by Wade Keller that while CM Punk has allegedly isolated himself from the AEW roster by having his own locker room, but claime[...]
Dec 24 - It was falsely reported by Wade Keller that while CM Punk has allegedly isolated himself from the AEW roster by having his own locker room, but claime[...]
Dec 24
Adam Scherr Becomes First Pro Wrestler To Be Available For Celebrity Hologram Meetings
ImagineAR has announced the launch of a brand new augmented reality service at FameDays.com that provides celebrity hologram meetings for fans. An ad[...]
Dec 24 - ImagineAR has announced the launch of a brand new augmented reality service at FameDays.com that provides celebrity hologram meetings for fans. An ad[...]
Dec 24
AEW Rampage Lands Day and Time Slot In The United Kingdom
AEW Rampage will start broadcasting on ITV from January 2022. The one-hour broadcast will air Tuesdays on ITV 4 at 23:05 and Thursdays on ITV 1 23:40[...]
Dec 24 - AEW Rampage will start broadcasting on ITV from January 2022. The one-hour broadcast will air Tuesdays on ITV 4 at 23:05 and Thursdays on ITV 1 23:40[...]

Dec 24
Tommy Dreamer Is Back Working With IMPACT Wrestling
Tommy Dreamer received some bad press earlier this year when he appeared on an episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring which looked at the infamous[...]
Dec 24 - Tommy Dreamer received some bad press earlier this year when he appeared on an episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring which looked at the infamous[...]
Dec 24
Mike and Maria Bennett Reportedly Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Mike Bennett is likely to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, and possibly his wife Maria Kanellis too. Mike a[...]
Dec 24 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Mike Bennett is likely to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, and possibly his wife Maria Kanellis too. Mike a[...]
Dec 24
Alberto El Patron Threatens To Release Video Footage That Would Get Paige Fired From WWE
It was recently reported that the sexual assault charges against Alberto El Patron (Del Rio in WWE) were dropped and the case against him was closed. [...]
Dec 24 - It was recently reported that the sexual assault charges against Alberto El Patron (Del Rio in WWE) were dropped and the case against him was closed. [...]
Dec 24
Sonny Kiss Talks Inclusivity In AEW, Jim Ross, Nightmare Factory & More
Sonny Kiss did an interview with the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, speaking about wanting more in AEW. "Absolutely. And I had this talk with C[...]
Dec 24 - Sonny Kiss did an interview with the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, speaking about wanting more in AEW. "Absolutely. And I had this talk with C[...]
Dec 24
Colt Cabana Is Producing For AEW
Colt Cabana was a guest on The Danger Zone podcast, where he spoke about doing behind-the-scenes jobs for All Elite Wrestling. "Obviously, professi[...]
Dec 24 - Colt Cabana was a guest on The Danger Zone podcast, where he spoke about doing behind-the-scenes jobs for All Elite Wrestling. "Obviously, professi[...]
Dec 24
Vince McMahon Is Selling His Greenwich, CT Home For $32 Million
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is selling his Greenwich, CT mansion house for a whopping asking price of $32 million The house was purchased in 2014 for [...]
Dec 24 - WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is selling his Greenwich, CT mansion house for a whopping asking price of $32 million The house was purchased in 2014 for [...]
Dec 24
WWE Match Required Heavy Editing Before Making It To Television
Lash Legend’s second WWE match has received significant criticism for being one of the worst WWE TV matches in some time. On the December 17 ed[...]
Dec 24 - Lash Legend’s second WWE match has received significant criticism for being one of the worst WWE TV matches in some time. On the December 17 ed[...]
Dec 24
Planned WWE Day 1 Match Might Not Happen
WWE presents the integral Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena airing on Peacock in the [...]
Dec 24 - WWE presents the integral Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena airing on Peacock in the [...]
Dec 24
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Christmas Eve
Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago after SmackDown went off the air last wee[...]
Dec 24 - Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago after SmackDown went off the air last wee[...]
Dec 23
Paul Heyman Segment Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX
WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped. Paul Heyman is set to address[...]
Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped. Paul Heyman is set to address[...]
Dec 23
The Miz & Maryse To Renew Their Wedding Vows On Monday's WWE RAW
WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows! On this week’s [...]
Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows! On this week’s [...]
Dec 23
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Road To Rebellion Schedule
IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022. The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skywa[...]
Dec 23 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022. The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skywa[...]
Dec 23
The Surge Before Christmas: AEW Dynamite Viewership Tops 1 Million Viewers For Holiday Bash
The viewership for the December 22 episode of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite is in and it reveals a surge in numbers. The 2-hour broadcast [...]
Dec 23 - The viewership for the December 22 episode of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite is in and it reveals a surge in numbers. The 2-hour broadcast [...]
Dec 23
Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla Releases New Promo ‘BlackListed / 55 Days’
AJ Francis, better known to WWE fans as Top Dolla is currently sitting out his WWE non-compete clause to expire. He posted a new promo about it on Tw[...]
Dec 23 - AJ Francis, better known to WWE fans as Top Dolla is currently sitting out his WWE non-compete clause to expire. He posted a new promo about it on Tw[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π