AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash Results (25th December 2021)

It's CHRISTMAS! It's also Saturday and you know what that means! AEW have gifted us with a very special Christmas Day episode of Rampage but the question is, does Tony Khan think we've been naughty or nice? We'll find out in the main event because the only present I'm after is a Sammy Guevara retention in his TNT Title match with Cody Rhodes! But, there's only one way to find out. So, with Excalibur, Taz & Ricky Starks on commentary, let's get straight to the wrestling!

Jungle Boy w/ Christian Cage & Luchasaurus defeated Isiah Kassidy w/ Marq Quen, Jora Johl & Matt Hardy via Submission (8:58)

We're getting off to a loud start as we get Jungle Boy's entrance and the crowd sing along like always. He comes in with his ribs taped and faces off with Isiah Kassidy who has most of the Hardy Family Office in his corner and that distraction allows Isiah to get off to a good start but it isn't long before Jungle Boy fights his way back into the match. Jungle Boy ends up making a mistake and a Guillotine over the top rope sends him to the outside and Kassidy follows with a Tornado as he takes control of this match. Jungle Boy tries to fight back in the ring but Kassidy beats him down and then allows Matt Hardy to hit JB with a cheap shot as Isiah distracts the referee and then Kassidy continues to beat him down in the ring as we head to break. Matt Hardy takes as many liberties behind the referee's back as JB looks to be in real trouble here and we come back from commercial with Isaiah attacking the injured ribs of Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy finally manages to get some offence in and caps it off with a Comebacker Lariat and then he immediately hits a Fishermans Falcon Arrow for two as he takes control but Kassidy hits a Enzuigiri and a Poisonrana for two as he takes too long for the pin. Kassidy follows up but he rushes in and JB hits a Suplex into the Rope and then another back into the ring with a bridge for two. The action heads outside and JB hits a Tope Suicida and then things break down on the outside and Luchasaurus and Christian take out the HFO and then in the ring, Jungle Boy locks in the Snare Trap and gets the win.

Ricky Starks On Commentary Promo

Ricky calls out Dante and tells him he's never going to screw over Team Taz again as we see a replay of him costing Dante the Dynamite Diamond Ring Final.

Miro Promo

Just.... Watch. Miro is everything Rusev wishes he was. What a man.

Hook defeated Bear Bronson via Submission (3:08)

Hook has entered straight into the top 5 AEW entrance music conversation with a theme that absolutely slaps. He faces off with Bear Bronson as Tony Nese observes from outside. Bronson has the size advantage but Hook is a much better wrestler as he totally embarrasses Bronson but after a while, the Bear catches him and beats him down in the corner. Hook comes back with a beautiful Osotogari and puts in a submission and forces Bronson to the ropes. Bronson comes back with an eye rake and then spikes Hook with a Piledriver and Hook no sells it. Hook spikes Bronson with a Beautiful High Angle Suplex and then he lays in the crossfaces before he locks in the RedRum and gets the win. Love Hook.

Eddie Kingston Promo

Eddie says he respects Garcia cheating him on Rampage last week and says that he's got a match with them next week with Santana and Ortiz. 2point0 and Garcia respond too.

Kris Statlander w/ Orange Cassidy defeated Leyla Hirsch via Submission (6:25)

A good match up in the women's division next as Statlander and Hirsch go one on one. Early on it's all Statlander as she uses her size but Leyla sure can wrestle and she takes over the match. She hits Statlander with knees in the corner but Statlander catches her with a beautiful Power Slam when Hirsch looks to follow. Kris gets a Delayed Vertical Suplex which earns her a two count and then locks in a choke but Hirsch fights out and Leyla hits a great Dropkick and then gets a great rollup/takedown combo for two and immediately transitions to go for a Juji Gatame. Statlander fights out but Leyla ends up with a Hanging Juji Gatame over the ropes before getting a two from a Moonsault and hits a Running Knee for another two. Hirsch slaps Statlander and Kris retaliates with a Blue Thunder Bomb for two and this match is heating up to boiling point. Statlander tries for an Electric Chair but Hirsch fights out and gets a German Suplex but that won't keep Statlander down as she gets up and hits Hirsch with a Reverse Body Slam and then locks in the Spider Crab as we get our third submission finish of the night!

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

Mark asks Cody about what Arn said as he said Cody had a foot out mentality and then Arn interrupts him to tell Sammy that Cody should be pissed off so that's bad news for him. Sammy responds by telling Cody that this is a bigger match for Cody than it is for him and that Cody may have started AEW but Sammy will be carrying it for years to come. Looks like we've had enough talk, it's time for the Main Event. I AM SO NERVOUS!

Cody Rhodes w/ Arn Anderson defeated Sammy Guevara via Pinfall (15:11) to become the NEW TNT Champion

The entrances are made and Justin Roberts introduces David Crockett at ringside. Cody gets the usual boos as his name is announced and there's a smattering of applause. The bell rings and I'm ready for the most nervous 15 minutes of Christmas. Sammy explodes and goes straight for the GTH, Cody fights out but Sammy stays on top with a Dropkick and then he sends Cody to the outside. Cody returns and the crowd let us all know what they think of him with a Cody Sucks chant but this fuels Rhodes as he finally gets Sammy down for the first time in this match. Cody tries to be tricky and escape Sammy but Sammy stops him and then hits a Dustin Rhodes style Powerslam. Cody ends up outside once more and then Sammy throws him into the ring steps and follows it with a chop. He goes for Shooting Star Press but misses and Cody takes over. Back in the ring, Cody uses a hip toss and then locks in a Short Arm Scissors in the middle of the ring and we head to commercial.

Cody attacks Sammy, particularly his left arm, throughout the break and as we return to the action, Cody has a Delayed Vertical Suplex and after dropping Sammy, Cody goes for the Moonsault but he misses to finally give Sammy the chance to fight back as he hits Cody with a flurry of moves which culminates in the Double Springboard Cutter for two. Sammy follows it with a Cross Rhodes but Cody rolls out of the ring. Sammy then hits a Springboard 450 to the outside but when he goes for a Hurricanrana, Cody catches him and tosses him into the crowd. He retrieves Sammy's body and then hits the Disaster Kick in the ring before going for the Cross Rhodes. Sammy rolls him up to escape but Cody kicks out and then hits the Cross Rhodes and Sammy kicks out! Sammy is out of it and Cody smells blood; he lifts him to the top rope and then follows him up there but Sammy escapes and fights Cody into a GTH but Cody kicks out. Sammy climbs back to the top himself and goes for the 630 but Cody gets his knees up and hits two Cross Rhodes and then Tiger Driver 98 and pins Sammy. Cody wins. What a shitty Christmas.

I'm in no mood to write an outro. I'm big mad. Follow me on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy to see me rant about how much I don't like Cody and Merry Christmas or something. Sigh.