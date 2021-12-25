Update On Mustafa Ali's WWE Hiatus
Posted By: Joe West on Dec 25, 2021
Fans had theorized that they may end up seeing Mustafa Ali in front of his hometown crowd of Chicago for Smackdown, but that turned out not to be the case.
Mustafa Ali didn't appear on either of the last two episodes of SmackDown, and was apparently told that while he asked off for a couple of weeks for paternity leave, that amount of time had already passed and it appears that there just wasn't anything planned for him for the Chicago shows.
We've also learned that WWE sent Ali home early for paternity leave, with him having not been on the road since before Survivor Series.
Do you miss Mustafa Ali?
