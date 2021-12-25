Scotty Riggs Recalls Hanging Out With Sting, Lex Luger and Buff Bagwell

Scotty Riggs was a guest on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about teaming up with former American Males stablemate Marcus "Buff" Bagwell.

“Again, we clicked. It was — when we got in the ring, it was good. I mean, Marcus was making six figures at the time, I was making $600 a week, sleeping on Ray Lloyd’s couch. And long short of it was, on the road Marcus was helping with most of the expenses. All I did was drive. And so we were traveling everywhere together. And then after about the first few weeks … Sting and Marcus were great friends from being there, working out together and doing some traveling together. Lex came in that first Nitro. And so Lex and Sting are great friends, they own a gym together in Atlanta. And here I am becoming Marcus’ partner. So by laws of physics or whatever you want to call it, I end up traveling with Lex, Sting, Marcus, and I’m a four week newbie, greenhorn, whatever you want to call me, in the company traveling with the two top guys in the company, and Marcus who is a top guy, but not at their level yet." “And so we just became a foursome. We played golf together, we worked out together, we traveled together, we ate together. We went out and had drinks together, whole nine yards. Every now and then, either Lex or Sting would have a barbeque or something, we would go over to their houses and have food with the families and stuff like that. So it was a very cool time for me. Again, I was nobody. And here I am traveling with these guys. And me and Marcus would go out if we had a weekend off, we’d be hitting Buckhead together. Or we’d hit the gym, and he’d call me up, ‘Hey, when you gonna be at the gym? Meet me there and we’ll work out together’ We were hanging out, we were doing all kinds of stuff. We just instantly became friends. I love Marcus to death, still love him today. So I mean, we still keep in touch. And so yeah, was a cool time.”

Riggs also spoke about the team breaking up.