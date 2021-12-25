Check out the official tweet below.

* Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship : Kiera Hogan vs. (c) Jordynne Grace * Terminal Eliminator : JDX vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. Adam Priest * ROH World Championship : Baron Black vs. (c) Bandido * Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty * Moose vs. Alex Coughlin * Janai Kai vs. Liiza Hall * Dante Caballero & Joe Keys vs. Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi * Also announced: Jonathan Gresham

The updated card is as follows.

The Ring of Honor World Heavyweight Champion Bandido will defend his title against Baron Black at the event.

TERMINUS has announced another big match for their first show ever, which goes down on January 16th from the Kroc Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bandido To Defend ROH World Championship At TERMINUS

