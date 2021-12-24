AEW Star Call Out Reporter For Reporting False Information

It was falsely reported by Wade Keller that while CM Punk has allegedly isolated himself from the AEW roster by having his own locker room, but claimed Punk still listens to the other wrestlers and interacts with them. Keller stated this is not the case with Cody Rhodes, who he reported is not as approachable as Punk has been behind the scenes.

Keller was quoted as saying the following:

“However, unlike Cody, Punk is interacting more with the wrestlers. I’ve heard of multiple occasions of wrestlers saying they’ve come up to Punk with a question and he’s been super receptive.”

QT Marshall and Amanda Huber have taken to Twitter to dispute these claims.

Idk who gives Wade his info! “Unlike Cody” …



I wish Cody was unapproachable. So when he’s filming one of his 30 tv shows, I’d have his locker room in peace. Instead, all the younger talent in the company feels the need to come by & grab a book or pitch their shitty ideas. https://t.co/ormZ8bYpji — QT Marshall (@QTMarshall) December 24, 2021