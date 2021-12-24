WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Adam Scherr Becomes First Pro Wrestler To Be Available For Celebrity Hologram Meetings

Posted By: Joe West on Dec 24, 2021

Adam Scherr Becomes First Pro Wrestler To Be Available For Celebrity Hologram Meetings

ImagineAR has announced the launch of a brand new augmented reality service at FameDays.com that provides celebrity hologram meetings for fans.

An additional announcement was also made, revealing some of the celebrities and star athletes that have become available for the service. Among them is the first professional wrestler to be included, Adam Scherr (formerly known as Braun Strowman).

The press release can be read below.

ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Launches FameDays.com Today – FREE Metaverse Celebrity Hologram E-Greetings This Holiday Season

 

Football Superstar Von Miller, Pro Wrestler & Strongman World Champion Adam Scherr, TV Star Blake Hortsmann, Denver Football Stars Brandon McManus & Courtland Sutton, and Santa Claus Available Now

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa. – ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Metaverse Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive AR campaigns, launched FameDays.com today. Using the Free FameDays mobile app, fans can enjoy FREE Holiday hologram video messages right in their home. Fans can record their own videos and pictures with the virtual star as if they are standing right next to them in real life and then share the content via social media. Free hologram celebrities this holiday season include Football Superstar Von Miller, Reality Star Blake Hortsmann, Pro Wrestler Adam Scheer, Denver Football Stars Brandon McManus and Courtland Sutton, and of course – Santa.

ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Launches FameDays.com Today – FREE Metaverse Celebrity Hologram E-Greetings This Holiday Season

Enjoy a FameDays.com Hologram:

* Go to FameDays.com & sign up using a social media account or your email
* Select your Celebrity Star & desired greeting
* Click Order Now (Its Free)
* Enter the Name & Email Address of the person you wish to send the FameDay greeting.
* Add a custom message (optional)
* Click Send

FameDays Recipient Experience:

* The recipient of your FameDay will find it in their Email Inbox, they can select a location to drop the FameDay by tapping on or clicking the link “Get Started”.
* The recipient enters the address they want to enjoy the FameDay, then double clicks or double taps the location to place the FameDay.
* The recipient downloads the Free FameDays mobile app, opens the app & taps on “Find your FameDay Greeting”.
* When the recipient is at the location which they placed the FameDay, they can activate the FameDay from the image at the bottom of the screen, place & move the phone to place the hologram. Enjoy taking videos & pics to instantly save or share in social media.

Learn how to use Famedays.com by clicking this link.

FameDays.com is the next generation metaverse proprietary application developed by ImagineAR that delivers hologram greetings directly to any location. Metaverse e-greetings focused on virtual interactions with celebrities, sports stars, entertainers and influencers.

When Famedays.com officially launches with a full talent roster in early 2022, retail prices are anticipated to be in the range of $5 – $20 per each greeting message. FameDays.com is based upon the patented ImagineAR platform for global sports teams and brand clients delivering instant immersive AR consumer and fan engagements.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

2021 STA Category Award Winner for Fan Engagement

ImagineAR has executed agreements directly with all talent appearing on FameDays.com and they would directly receive financial compensation for their hologram e-greeting sales.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

Source: rajah.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #adam scherr
https://wrestlr.me/72965/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Dec 24
Adam Scherr Becomes First Pro Wrestler To Be Available For Celebrity Hologram Meetings
ImagineAR has announced the launch of a brand new augmented reality service at FameDays.com that provides celebrity hologram meetings for fans. An additional announcement was also made, revealing som[...]
Dec 24 - ImagineAR has announced the launch of a brand new augmented reality service at FameDays.com that provides celebrity hologram meetings for fans. An additional announcement was also made, revealing som[...]
Dec 24
AEW Rampage Lands Day and Time Slot In The United Kingdom
AEW Rampage will start broadcasting on ITV from January 2022. The one-hour broadcast will air Tuesdays on ITV 4 at 23:05 and Thursdays on ITV 1 23:40. AEW Dynamite currently airs live on Thursdays at[...]
Dec 24 - AEW Rampage will start broadcasting on ITV from January 2022. The one-hour broadcast will air Tuesdays on ITV 4 at 23:05 and Thursdays on ITV 1 23:40. AEW Dynamite currently airs live on Thursdays at[...]
Dec 24
Tommy Dreamer Is Back Working With IMPACT Wrestling
Tommy Dreamer received some bad press earlier this year when he appeared on an episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring which looked at the infamous 2002 Plane Ride From Hell. Dreamer made comments[...]
Dec 24 - Tommy Dreamer received some bad press earlier this year when he appeared on an episode of VICE TV's Dark Side of the Ring which looked at the infamous 2002 Plane Ride From Hell. Dreamer made comments[...]
Dec 24
Mike and Maria Bennett Reportedly Returning To IMPACT Wrestling
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Mike Bennett is likely to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, and possibly his wife Maria Kanellis too. Mike and Maria have worked for IMPACT in the past and ar[...]
Dec 24 - The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting Mike Bennett is likely to sign with IMPACT Wrestling, and possibly his wife Maria Kanellis too. Mike and Maria have worked for IMPACT in the past and ar[...]
Dec 24
Alberto El Patron Threatens To Release Video Footage That Would Get Paige Fired From WWE
It was recently reported that the sexual assault charges against Alberto El Patron (Del Rio in WWE) were dropped and the case against him was closed. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that El Pat[...]
Dec 24 - It was recently reported that the sexual assault charges against Alberto El Patron (Del Rio in WWE) were dropped and the case against him was closed. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that El Pat[...]
Dec 24
Sonny Kiss Talks Inclusivity In AEW, Jim Ross, Nightmare Factory & More
Sonny Kiss did an interview with the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, speaking about wanting more in AEW. "Absolutely. And I had this talk with Cody (Rhodes) and I asked Cody, like “Should [...]
Dec 24 - Sonny Kiss did an interview with the Shining Wizards Wrestling Podcast, speaking about wanting more in AEW. "Absolutely. And I had this talk with Cody (Rhodes) and I asked Cody, like “Should [...]
Dec 24
Colt Cabana Is Producing For AEW
Colt Cabana was a guest on The Danger Zone podcast, where he spoke about doing behind-the-scenes jobs for All Elite Wrestling. "Obviously, professionally, I want to be the best I can be in AEW. I d[...]
Dec 24 - Colt Cabana was a guest on The Danger Zone podcast, where he spoke about doing behind-the-scenes jobs for All Elite Wrestling. "Obviously, professionally, I want to be the best I can be in AEW. I d[...]
Dec 24
Vince McMahon Is Selling His Greenwich, CT Home For $32 Million
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is selling his Greenwich, CT mansion house for a whopping asking price of $32 million The house was purchased in 2014 for $11.84 million and is around 23,700 square-foot 6 [...]
Dec 24 - WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is selling his Greenwich, CT mansion house for a whopping asking price of $32 million The house was purchased in 2014 for $11.84 million and is around 23,700 square-foot 6 [...]
Dec 24
WWE Match Required Heavy Editing Before Making It To Television
Lash Legend’s second WWE match has received significant criticism for being one of the worst WWE TV matches in some time. On the December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live Legend went up against Sarra[...]
Dec 24 - Lash Legend’s second WWE match has received significant criticism for being one of the worst WWE TV matches in some time. On the December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live Legend went up against Sarra[...]
Dec 24
Planned WWE Day 1 Match Might Not Happen
WWE presents the integral Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere. A report[...]
Dec 24 - WWE presents the integral Day 1 pay-per-view event on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena airing on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network elsewhere. A report[...]
Dec 24
WWE SmackDown SPOILERS For Christmas Eve
Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago after SmackDown went off the air last week Below are full spoilers from the taping: - S[...]
Dec 24 - Tonight's Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX was taped last week at the Allstate Arena in Chicago after SmackDown went off the air last week Below are full spoilers from the taping: - S[...]

Dec 23
Paul Heyman Segment Announced For Friday's WWE SmackDown On FOX
WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped. Paul Heyman is set to address how he was fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman [...]
Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for Friday’s Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown on FOX, which has been pre-taped. Paul Heyman is set to address how he was fired by WWE Universal Champion Roman [...]
Dec 23
The Miz & Maryse To Renew Their Wedding Vows On Monday's WWE RAW
WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows! On this week’s show, Maryse was a guest on the Cutting Edge, wher[...]
Dec 23 - WWE has announced a new segment for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Maryse will renew their wedding vows! On this week’s show, Maryse was a guest on the Cutting Edge, wher[...]
Dec 23
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Road To Rebellion Schedule
IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022. The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Roa[...]
Dec 23 - IMPACT Wrestling is set to head back on the road in 2022. The company has announced a new series of dates that will see IMPACT head outside the Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Roa[...]
Dec 23
The Surge Before Christmas: AEW Dynamite Viewership Tops 1 Million Viewers For Holiday Bash
The viewership for the December 22 episode of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite is in and it reveals a surge in numbers. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.020 million viewers, up from th[...]
Dec 23 - The viewership for the December 22 episode of the Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite is in and it reveals a surge in numbers. The 2-hour broadcast on TNT pulled in 1.020 million viewers, up from th[...]
Dec 23
Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla Releases New Promo ‘BlackListed / 55 Days’
AJ Francis, better known to WWE fans as Top Dolla is currently sitting out his WWE non-compete clause to expire. He posted a new promo about it on Twitter. “At 12 years old, I learned the te[...]
Dec 23 - AJ Francis, better known to WWE fans as Top Dolla is currently sitting out his WWE non-compete clause to expire. He posted a new promo about it on Twitter. “At 12 years old, I learned the te[...]
Dec 23
WWE NXT UK And IMPACT Wrestling To Air Holiday Specials
A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monumental matches that defined the year for IMPACT. The f[...]
Dec 23 - A special holiday edition of IMPACT Wrestling has been announced for tonight. The Best of 2021 Part 1 will feature the moments, memories and monumental matches that defined the year for IMPACT. The f[...]
Dec 23
Update On WWE Superstars and Personnel Testing Positive For COVID-19
As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the foll[...]
Dec 23 - As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars and personnel have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 just days before the annual holiday tour. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com provided the foll[...]
Dec 23
AEW Ejected Fan For Holding Transphobic Sign During Dynamite
During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the following statement: “Just a few things abo[...]
Dec 23 - During last night's AEW Dynamite on TNT, there was a fan sign spotted that had a transphobic comment about Nyla Rose. Nyla’s wife issued the following statement: “Just a few things abo[...]
Dec 23
WWE Issues Statement on Corporal Kirchner Passing Away
WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 64 from a heart attack at his home in Siler City,[...]
Dec 23 - WWE has issued a statement on the passing of former WWE and FMW star Corporal Kirchner (Mike Penzel,. Kirchner passed away on Wednesday at the age of 64 from a heart attack at his home in Siler City,[...]
Dec 23
On This Day [12/23]: WWE Superstars (12/23/2010)
On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Young (now Fred Rosser), Yoshi Tatsu, The Usos, Beth[...]
Dec 23 - On this day in 2010, WWE brought an episode of WWE Superstars. The show featured Zack Ryder (now Matt Cardona), DH Smith (now Harry Smith), Darren Young (now Fred Rosser), Yoshi Tatsu, The Usos, Beth[...]
Dec 23
AEW Rampage Spoilers (12/25/2021)
AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission. Jungle Boy got a loud pop here.   * Hook d[...]
Dec 23 - AEW taped their Rampage episode for this Saturday on Christmas, which had the following results: * Jungle Boy defeated Isiah Kassidy by submission. Jungle Boy got a loud pop here.   * Hook d[...]
Dec 23
Eddie Kingston Tells AEW Locker Room To Use Influx Of New Signings Be A Motivator To Work Harder
Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can’t have too many top talents], because it mak[...]
Dec 23 - Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, where he spoke about the current influx of new talent in AEW. “No [you can’t have too many top talents], because it mak[...]
Dec 23
Baron Corbin Recalls Kurt Angle's Child Giving Him The Finger At WrestleMania
During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleMania because his kid gave me the finger. I mean, a[...]
Dec 23 - During an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Baron Corbin spoke about his favorite part of retiring Kurt Angle. "Kurt Angle at WrestleMania because his kid gave me the finger. I mean, a[...]
Dec 23
Nyla Rose Partnering With Marvel To Help Produce New Giant-Size X-Men Comic Book
Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the following: “At last, the news is out! GIANT-[...]
Dec 23 - Marvel has announced that Nyla Rose is teaming up with writer Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler to put together a comic book. Orlando said the following: “At last, the news is out! GIANT-[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π