Adam Scherr Becomes First Pro Wrestler To Be Available For Celebrity Hologram Meetings

ImagineAR has announced the launch of a brand new augmented reality service at FameDays.com that provides celebrity hologram meetings for fans.

An additional announcement was also made, revealing some of the celebrities and star athletes that have become available for the service. Among them is the first professional wrestler to be included, Adam Scherr (formerly known as Braun Strowman).

The press release can be read below.

ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Launches FameDays.com Today – FREE Metaverse Celebrity Hologram E-Greetings This Holiday Season

Football Superstar Von Miller, Pro Wrestler & Strongman World Champion Adam Scherr, TV Star Blake Hortsmann, Denver Football Stars Brandon McManus & Courtland Sutton, and Santa Claus Available Now

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa. – ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Metaverse Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone immersive AR campaigns, launched FameDays.com today. Using the Free FameDays mobile app, fans can enjoy FREE Holiday hologram video messages right in their home. Fans can record their own videos and pictures with the virtual star as if they are standing right next to them in real life and then share the content via social media. Free hologram celebrities this holiday season include Football Superstar Von Miller, Reality Star Blake Hortsmann, Pro Wrestler Adam Scheer, Denver Football Stars Brandon McManus and Courtland Sutton, and of course – Santa.

Enjoy a FameDays.com Hologram:

* Go to FameDays.com & sign up using a social media account or your email

* Select your Celebrity Star & desired greeting

* Click Order Now (Its Free)

* Enter the Name & Email Address of the person you wish to send the FameDay greeting.

* Add a custom message (optional)

* Click Send

FameDays Recipient Experience:

* The recipient of your FameDay will find it in their Email Inbox, they can select a location to drop the FameDay by tapping on or clicking the link “Get Started”.

* The recipient enters the address they want to enjoy the FameDay, then double clicks or double taps the location to place the FameDay.

* The recipient downloads the Free FameDays mobile app, opens the app & taps on “Find your FameDay Greeting”.

* When the recipient is at the location which they placed the FameDay, they can activate the FameDay from the image at the bottom of the screen, place & move the phone to place the hologram. Enjoy taking videos & pics to instantly save or share in social media.

Learn how to use Famedays.com by clicking this link.

FameDays.com is the next generation metaverse proprietary application developed by ImagineAR that delivers hologram greetings directly to any location. Metaverse e-greetings focused on virtual interactions with celebrities, sports stars, entertainers and influencers.

When Famedays.com officially launches with a full talent roster in early 2022, retail prices are anticipated to be in the range of $5 – $20 per each greeting message. FameDays.com is based upon the patented ImagineAR platform for global sports teams and brand clients delivering instant immersive AR consumer and fan engagements.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

2021 STA Category Award Winner for Fan Engagement

ImagineAR has executed agreements directly with all talent appearing on FameDays.com and they would directly receive financial compensation for their hologram e-greeting sales.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.